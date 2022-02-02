Bulls beat Magic 126-115, remain first in the East

Who said the Bulls aren't playing defense?

They did Tuesday for five magic minutes, and as a result there was no Magic left as the Bulls—excuse me, the first place 32-18 Bulls into February—defeated the Orlando Magic 126-115.

Because DeMar DeRozan had 29 points and ten rebounds and Zach LaVine had 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Rising Star Ayo Dosunmu had 13 points, nine assists and back-to-back jumpers with about two minutes left to clinch the win that was accomplished when the Bulls shut out the Magic for the last five minutes of the game.

"When the score is tied anything can happen," Bulls coach Billy Donovan noted about the unfortunate 115-115 tie with 5:34 left in a game the Bulls basically controlled and ahead by 13 points early in the fourth quarter.

But led by three 20-point scorers with former Bull Wendell Carter Jr. scoring 24, the lowly 11-41 Magic appeared on the verge of defeating the Bulls for the second time in less than two weeks.

With Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. all out injured, the Bulls have mostly been outscoring teams with their relentless shooting in winning three of the last four. So now with their four top defenders out, the task was to hold down the youth and transition play of the Magic.

Tap to listen to head coach Billy Donovan after Chicago's 126-115 victory over Orlando.

"They really get out in transition," noted Donovan. "I didn't particularly like the way we started the game."

So he called a timeout 67 seconds into the game, and though the Bulls quickly recovered, it was all the Big Three scorers could do to keep piling on Orlando. So it was 34-33 Bulls after one quarter, 70-63 at halftime and then seemingly in the driver's seat leading 103-94 going into the fourth quarter.

But when you have 103 through three quarters and it's still a game, you do tend to peer behind you and wonder who those guys are chasing you and coming up fast. And then Orlando rookie Franz Wagner and Carter battled their way inside for scores. And after getting into that tie at 115, the Magic had three chances to take the lead as Dosunmu, LaVine and White missed shots.

But so would Magic players, again and again and again and again, and for five playoff urgency-like minutes, the Magic players, frustrated, flummoxed and futile missed every one of their eight field goal attempts in the last five minutes.

LaVine broke the tie with an enough-of-this-get-out-of-my way drive for a layup, DeRozan wriggled into one of his spots for a 19 footer, and then Dosunmu stepped in on a blow by defensive attempt for a 17 footer and shut down the Magic's kingdom with a three on a sweet pass from a double teamed Vucevic.

Dosunmu's three then got him a grateful embrace from his Bulls mentor, DeRozan, and the slightest of smiles from the normally stoic Dosunmu.

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu was named a 2022 NBA Rising Stars participant prior to Chicago's game vs. Orlando.

"That's my big brother; our relationship got tighter," said Dosunmu. "He definitely has made my rookie season easier to adjust, giving me so much wisdom, giving me so much knowledge. Giving me the hug goes back to that (talks with DeRozan)."

It's been a crash course for Dosunmu, who has been acing his exams in filling in as a starter for the injured Ball and Caruso. He is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 in his ten starts at point guard, and Tuesday was included in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. Where it could be Bullsfest with LaVine expected to be added to the Eastern Conference All-Star team when the reserves are named Thursday to join starter DeRozan. And with the Bulls now a game ahead of Miami and Philadelphia for first place in the East, Billy Donovan and his staff are in pole position to coach the thoroughbreds in the game since 76ers coach Doc Rivers is ineligible as last year's coach. The staff for the team with the best record as of this Sunday represents the East. Phoenix' Monty Williams will represent the West.

"It's exciting, an exciting experience," Dosunmu said about being selected for the team of first and second year promising players. "Because 10 years, 20 years down the line, all those guys will always be remembered as the Rising Stars for this year. To beat the odds, work hard, come here every day with your work hat on, just believe in God and have faith, you can accomplish anything. I can tell you right now I'm going to ask the majority of players a lot of different questions to help myself get better, be a student of the game. I'm just going to enjoy the experience."

And Dosunmu as much as any is beating the odds as one of two second round picks (along with Herbert Jones, No. 35 to New Orleans) named to the team. It's been both a timely and triumphant tenure for Dosunmu. He became a starter and vital playmaker because of the injuries, and then he took advantage of the opportunity with timely and effective play, about a three-to-one ratio of assists to turnovers. Then Tuesday making the big shots down the stretch.

"Just from a young age I always had the confidence to know that what you work on when the lights are off, by yourself late nights, early mornings, I tend to have the confidence to take the shots on the biggest stage," says the lanky 6-4 Dosunmu from Chicago's Morgan Park High School and the U. of Illinois. "That went on my high school career, my college career and then it's something that was always instilled win me."

Though like the team player he is, he most revels in the success of others.

"I love getting my teammates easy shots," Dosunmu said. "That's fun. Whenever I can get in there and make a good pass, that's the best. Playing with Vooch, he's every point guard's dream. He has touch around the rim, he can shoot threes, he can pass it very well. Coach Donovan putting me in great position where I have so many juggernauts out there that I'm just basically playing off my instincts, trying to make the right play. I wouldn't say (playing like this is) surprising because I have confidence in myself and I put the work into my game. I would say my rookie season I wasn't expecting to come this fast. But God's blessing, I thank God for that, I was always ready. Even when I wasn't playing I knew, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. I trust in my abilities and what I'm able to do."

It didn't seem like it would be necessary the way the Bulls were scoring despite Orlando's recent uptick in defensive play. DeRozan remains so smooth getting his shots, and no Bull since Michael Jordan seems to have the respect of the officials the way DeRozan gets to the free throw line. The Bulls shot 29 free throws to 11 for Orlando. The Bulls now are the guys getting the calls thanks to DeRozan and LaVine.

DeMar DeRozan throws down a thunderous rim-rocking jam in the first-quarter against Orlando.

But the Bulls again were offering little resistance, the Magic finishing shooting 50 percent with 14 threes. Donovan again stuck to a short rotation with the injuries, using center Tony Bradley briefly and then switching to Tyler Cook apparently for defense. And despite the Magic starting huge Mo Bamba and Carter, the Bulls outrebounded Orlando 49-36 and 11-3 on the offensive boards. The Bulls had 11 second chance points in just the first quarter to take that early lead.

It also was instructive the way Donovan closed the game.

With the game tied at 115, Donovan took out Javonte Green, who has been on an increasing minutes aggregation coming back from injury, and replaced him with Coby White. That had the Bulls finishing with basically four guards, and the result was the best defensive play of the game for the Bulls. A sign of continuing things to come?

Actually, LaVine's driving score with 3:35 left was the winner since the Magic never scored again.

But it was continuing validation for the rookie who was the 38th pick in last summer's NBA draft.

"There was a reason he didn't go in the first round, and the thing is…the hardest thing to do is evaluate and project what somebody's makeup is competitively. And he's as good as there is," said Donovan. "People said he's not maybe this great three-point shooter? Well, you know what? He makes big threes. He'll make a big play. The thing I love about him is there's a bigger purpose and a bigger mission for him where it's not necessarily a play or a shot that he's playing for; he's playing for the team. He's playing to make guys around him better. He has a really good ability to stay present and stay in the moment and not get wrapped up in something that happened previously or getting too anxious or excited about what's ready to come. He knows what he has to do and what he's capable of doing

"He stays locked into what he wants to do," commended Donovan. "He wants to keep getting better and improving and be a really, really good player at this level. And he is ready to put the work in during the journey."

It's so unexpected for all these Bulls, really, so hang on and enjoy that ride. No telling how far it may go.