The Bulls at least got the attention of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Sunday in a 93-86 opening round playoff defeat in which the Bulls recovered from a 16-point deficit to lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Talk about your paradigm shifts. Take that you sports media Cassandras of negativity.

"I know we didn't finish the season off particularly well and had some bad losses and didn't look particularly good out there," admitted center Nikola Vucevic, who led the Bulls with 24 points and 17 rebounds. "Regardless of what happens in the regular season, when it comes to the playoffs you compete and have fun and that's the mindset we're going to have. We know we're a good team. We just have to do the right things over and over again and stay with it, and tonight I thought was a good response compared to the regular season when we got down. It wasn't a pretty game; a lot of guys missed a lot of shots. But we stuck with it and kept fighting. We did all the little thing and down the stretch a couple of shots go in we have a chance to win the game. Now you have to put it behind you and move on; we came up short and have to focus on Game 2."

One of those couple of shots down the stretch was an "I cannot believe I missed that followup" for Vucevic with 52.7 seconds left and the Bulls trailing 89-86. Vucevic gasped in despair as the ball trickled fecklessly off the rim with likely the chance for victory.

The other was a pretty good look for a three to tie by Zach LaVine with 38.5 seconds left after the Bulls forced a 21st Bucks turnover. But LaVine's attempt went long and the Bulls had to foul amidst a foul feeling about what was so tantalizing close.

The Bucks finally made some free throws to close it out, four straight after missing eight of 19 in what everyone pretty much agreed was a game more fitting for John Starks, Anthony Mason and Vernon Maxwell than the high flying Bucks and the Bulls shooting of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, each with 18 points. But they combined to shoot 12 of 44. Vucevic was the offensive star shooting nine of 27.

Tap to watch full-game highlights from Chicago's Game 1 battle in Milwaukee.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan rode his main guys to try to dislodge the tectonic plates of the NBA playoff world, and the Bulls almost shook up more than Wisconsin. DeRozan played 43 minutes and LaVine 37 despite taking a long break with foul trouble, a fifth early in the fourth quarter. Bucks first responder Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds, but toggled in and out of the game, also with five fouls. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined to shoot 10 of 29 and Middleton has seven turnovers, which was impressive since he doesn't handle the ball much. So that's why.

The Bulls shot 32.3 percent and were seven of 37 on threes, an unusually high number of attempts for them because the Bucks are known to sink into the lane and thus open long shooting opportunities.

The Bucks rely on their threes, but shot 10 of 38 and just over 40 percent overall. They were actually saved by Brook Lopez, who had 18 points. But it was Lopez with the crucial fourth quarter scores with an off balance runner (all his movements seem off balance) for a three-point play with 4:34 remaining, a tip-in of his own miss with 2:32 left and a rolling floater at 1:24 that would have been a three-point play if he made the free throw. Lopez had three of the last four Bucks field goals as the Bulls, understandably, ganged up on the agile Antetokounmpo, who they annoyed into five turnovers.

It was that kind of playoff slog, and everyone had answers—or excuses—like the long layoff for both teams awaiting the play-in tournament results, physical playoff play without many foul calls, shorter rotations and longer minutes.

I personally was distracted by the parking lot gouging of the sign for the $8 daily fee raised to $50 for the game. So Milwaukee has more in common with Chicago than we knew.

The larger question for the Bulls now as they return back north on I-94 to Milwaukee for Wednesdays Game 2 is whether they woke up a sleeping giant or exposed a paper tiger.

Because it did seem like a propitious opportunity lost for the Bulls because of how sloppy the Bucks were with the ball, how poorly they also shot and Antetokounmpo's distraction with fouls. Because even as the Bulls predictably began the game early April-like trailing 9-0 and 32-16 late in the first quarter, this time they didn't order early room service.

Tap to listen to postgame reaction from Billy Donovan after Chicago's 93-86 loss to Milwaukee.

"Every time you're going to be in these situations it's an opportunity, so when you come on the losing end you sit there and say you missed an opportunity," acknowledged Donovan. "They jumped on us. We talked about these situations, really, the whole week that if you look at a normal NBA game the swings are either you are up 13 or down 13, so you have to realize that you have to be able to deal with the momentum swings. I thought we handled ourselves. The competitive spirit our guys played with, the togetherness they played with was really good considering the way we closed the regular season. We have to get up on Wednesday and do it all over again, and do it with just as much intensity. Our guys batted and fought; it was a hard fought game. We gave ourselves a chance."

And then it actually looked like a Bulls win. Eight straight Vucevic points in one of his most physical games as a Bulls with eight offensive rebounds, and five straight points from Coby White as the bright spot off the bench for a 13-0 third quarter run that what-do-you-know saw the Bulls leading 69-64. Which bled into a Bucks what-the-heck-is-going-on-here timeout with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Don't they know who we are!

Talk about a basketball resurrection for these Bulls mostly counted out in this series. Though this game may have been the best time to get the champs with their seemingly early series attention deficit, at least as recent history has gone.

The Bucks paradoxically even last season when they won the NBA title lost the first game of the series in the last three playoff rounds after sweeping Miami in the opener. And the previous season, the Bucks lost the opener in both rounds, five of the last six opening games in playoff series and seven of their last 10.

There are just so many distractions in Milwaukee it becomes difficult to focus on sports sometimes.

The Bucks regained some temerity to close the third quarter leading 74-71. And then both teams began the fourth quarter giving reason for the NBA to change the rules again to increase scoring. LaVine and Giannis were quickly out with their fifth fouls. And the Bulls edged ahead 78-71 with 5:56 left as the teams spent the first six minutes of the fourth quarter in a 7-3 Bulls surge. It was a consequential 19-15 Bucks fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and ten rebounds but also struggled with his shot, shooting 6-of-19 in the loss to Milwaukee.

These are the best players in the world? Don't they still have a shot clock? Talk about a game Bobby Wanzer and Max Zaslofsky would have loved.

At least I finally got Bobby Wanzer into a story. So it wasn't a totally lost evening.

"I thought our guys were physical," said Donovan. "The thing I enjoyed tonight about our team I thought we put our body and noses and faces in plays, put our bodies directly in whether on the glass or guys coming downhill. They're big and strong physically and experienced and good around the basket and score at an elite level, and if you're not going to be able to put your body in play it makes it really hard. I was pleased and proud the way our guys stuck their noses in there on a lot of different plays."

The Bulls did it with basically a six-player rotation and a little bit of Javonte Green, who played 17 minutes. Patrick Williams was the only starter playing fewer than 32 minutes after a start when he played seven minutes in the first quarter and recorded 7 trillion, which is 7 minutes and zero in every now score category. It apparently was pointed out in the middle and Williams did finish with five points.

Donovan played some small ball with Derrick Jones briefly at center, gave Tristan Thompson only fleeting looks, and mostly sat rookie Ayo Dosunmu. White had 12 of the 14 Bulls reserve points. Bobby Portis had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the Bucks bench, though their bench other than Portis was two of 10 on threes.

LaVine also had 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who stayed close on the boards. DeRozan was thwarted again by very good Bucks perimeter defenders, mostly Holiday, who doesn't take his pump fakes.

Though DeRozan was adamant the errant shooting was an aberration.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists but shot just 6-of-25 from the floor in Game 1 against Milwaukee.

"I guarantee you we're not going to shoot like we shot tonight," declared DeRozan. "Games like this you have to rely on your defense to give you an opportunity to win. We had an opportunity. A couple of mistakes here and there late in the fourth quarter let it get away from us. That's a good learning test for us to show how hard we've got to play. I don't know what the hell was going on (with my shots). Probably a week off. It just wasn't me. All of us. We just have to get that feel. Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee me, Zach and Vooch ain't going to miss that many shots again. We've just got to keep up defensively what we did and try to take (offense) that to another level.

"Nothing they are doing defensively," DeRozan insisted about his misfires. "Most of the shots I took were wide open, wide open. I'll live with them again. Like I said, no way in hell I shoot six for 25 again."

So there was a lot to like for the Bulls, if not the results. Which, unfortunately, is all that matters at this stage of the season.

One of my favorite gimmicks that Phil Jackson used to employ when the Bulls began a series on the road was he'd say they have four chances to win in the opponent's building and the opponent only has three chances to win in their building. And we know winning on the road is what starts a playoff series. Talk about a Zen moment. That sometimes distracted Dennis Rodman so much it would be several quarters before he even got a technical foul.

"Listen, they are a great team," reminded Donovan. "They've seen every imaginable situation and they are going to respond and be able to handle anything. I'm not here to say we deserved to win the game or I thought we were... We had our opportunities and we came up a little bit short. All these games are opportunities, and you want to take advantage because it's hard to get over the hump against a really good team. I liked the way we fought. It's Game 1, so we can make some adjustments and look at some things and try to be better coming into Wednesday."

Because we always hear a series doesn't begin until the home team loses a game. So maybe it's not 1-0 Bucks.