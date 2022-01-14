Ask Sam Mailbag: Buyout candidates, Coby White's potential and more

I read a report that said rival executives believe the Bulls are more likely to trade Coby White than Patrick Williams. White is producing now. I am not sure Patrick Williams is as great as we thought originally.

Sam Smith:

I've previously made cases for White, but I can see why those around the league might think otherwise. By the way, they have no idea. Teams don't tell other teams what they are going to do. You know, they're the competition. And if they did, that team certainly would not be revealing the Bulls offered them White. Because if you do that, then no one wants to deal with you anymore because you'll leak stuff and get them in trouble with their players. But it is a reasonable assumption, which executives do trade in, because the Bulls have an excess of guards. And the way the guard/swing guys have been going down trying to defend up front, the Bulls might be in the market for the bigger guy fans have been calling for all season.

Donovan has used rookie Ayo Dosunmu extensively, so I assume the league thinking has been Alex Caruso comes back and they've got Lonzo and Zach, and if they're using Caruso so much, White has more trade value than Dosunmu. That's too many guys to play. I don't see the Bulls giving up on Williams at his age, after just one season, and him being new management's first draft pick. And a power forward whom they believed from the beginning would take a few years to develop.

Unless there's an All-Star deal to get (Damontas Sabonis) and I doubt being hurt and unproved Williams is enough for most teams. I can see Coby being in discussions, but for now my suspicion remains they mostly ride it out with the current nucleus and wait for the injured guys to return or dip into buyouts.