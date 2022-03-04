Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls award chances, postseason outlook and more

Given how much better this year's Bulls are than last year's could the Bulls take MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year? Has a team ever done that before?

Sam Smith:

You mean other than the 1996 Bulls? That's what 72 wins does for you; not 50-some, as good as that is. The Bulls had that triple with Michael Jordan (MVP), Phil Jackson (Coach of the Year) and Jerry Krause (Executive of the Year).

I believe Karnisovas should be Executive of the Year, though there'll be sentiment for Cleveland the way they've been such a surprise team with a few additions. The 76ers' Daryl Morey will get a late boost by having held out and gotten James Harden; also depending on where the 76ers finish in the regular season.

Recency is a bias felt by executives as well. The media votes for the other major awards, but not Executive of the Year. That's a peer vote. So Karnisovas has a chance to move one behind Krause and tied with Gar Forman for league honors.

Even with the Harden addition, Karnisovas in one year remade the Bulls franchise—and without substantial salary cap room—in an unprecedented way that not only changed the fortunes of the franchise but enabled the Bulls to become a contender once again in the NBA.

It's a truly remarkable achievement.

Both Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan have had terrific seasons; perhaps the best in their pro careers. It might be tough for either to crack the top three or four in their respective award ballots. DeMar seemed a shoo-in (not shoe; comes from horse racing as in shoo, shoo; let's go fast). I think with all the national publicity and admiration this season he stays in that top five. But he may have peaked too soon even with his February Player of the Month based on the media vote lists you see.

Now it's Ja Morant for March with first that huge game against the Bulls with the highlight 360-degree flying layup and then the poster dunk 50 piece. And with the Grizzlies climbing in the West he, Luka Doncic (West February Player of the Month and the Mavs coming fast) and DeRozan in the latest unscientific media projections are fighting for the fourth and fifth spots after probable winner—this assumes health the rest of the way—Joel Embiid. And then some order of Jokic (especially if the Nuggets move up with Murray and Porter expected to return because everyone love his stats) and probably Giannis. So whatever happened to Stephen Curry?

Consider that four previous MVPs having good seasons, LeBron, Durant, Curry and Harden, don't even get in the conversation. Who saw that coming? As for Coach of the Year, the front runners seem to be J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cavs and Taylor Jenkins of the Grizzlies.

If the Suns hang in with Chris Paul out, Monty Williams likely wins. Because coaching is such a mystery to most, Coach of the Year becomes the coach of the team media most underestimated. That's certainly the Cavs. After all, though many doubted the Bulls, they still were 42 or 43 wins on the Vegas charts with the DeRozan and Ball acquisitions. Memphis was just below that. The Cavs were expected maybe 15 games behind both.

There's also considerable support for Miami's Erik Spoelstra, who has the rare distinction of being named one of the top 15 coaches of all-time despite never having been named Coach of the Year. Spoelstra is in the Pat Riley/Phil Jackson category of being most overlooked because they have talented teams.

The media thinking on this award is that coaching is about improving poor talent or teams instead of recognizing the work.

It's why Jackson won for the first time when he won his fourth title. Riley won for the first time a year after he coached the Lakers to four titles and seven NBA Finals in eight years. But that's also why I believe Spoelstra is the best choice for this season. That would be a recognition of what coaching is about, if also overdue.