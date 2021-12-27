Sneaker-Showout: Nikola Vucevic's All Around Contributions Big In Bulls 3-0 Stretch

We take a look at Nikola Vucevic's all-around contributions over the Bulls 3-0 stretch in late December.

Nikola Vucevic has had a rough start to his 2021-22, shooting below his career averages on shot attempts near the basket. But Vooch has rebounded well from his rough start, utilizing his playmaking and rebounding skill, along with solid defensive positioning to still play 33 minutes per game for the well above .500 Bulls.

Vucevic, while not being the first person NBA fans may think of when it comes to shoe game, quietly rocks some of the cooler kicks among the big men ranks in the league. We take a closer look.

19 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block vs. Lakers in the Nike Kyrie 7 Rayguns

Nikola Vucevic in the Nike Kyrie 7 Rayguns

The matchup with the Lakers provided Vooch with the opportunity for a big-time performance against a Lakers team that would be without Anthony Davis due to an MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Montenegrin center went to work right away, collecting 13 points and 7 rebounds on 55% shooting in the first half and finishing the night with 19 points.

He played a big role (with his pick-and-roll coverage) in forcing the Lakers into 20 total turnovers on the night.

That December 19 win over the Lakers was DeMar DeRozan's return to the lineup after an extended absence and while his 38 points right fully stole the headlines, Vooch's double-double and solid defense while avoiding fouls was instrumental in the victory.

In that win Vucevic laced up a pair of Nike Kyrie 7 Rayguns, which are inspired by a 2002 Nike basketball ad. The shoes feature black, red and yellow, with a graphic of an alien with two lasers on the heel.

18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks vs. Rockets in the Nike Kyrie 7 EP Play For The Future

Nikola Vucevic in the Nike Kyrie 7 Play For The Future

The Houston Rockets are a team that picked up an unlikely upset over the Bulls early in the season. Chicago avenged that loss at they dispatched Houston quite easily in a 133-118 blowout win on December 20.

For the rematch with Houston, Nikola wore a pair of Nike Kyrie 7 EP Play For The Futures. The shoes were created by Nike as a nod to Kyrie Irving's overall commitment to sustainable living and his plant-based diet.

The orange and seaform green sneaker has plant-inspired graphics throughout the upper and features Kyrie Irving's logo on the heel.

Vucevic was key in this game, drawing Houston's Christian Wood away from the basket, leaving plenty of driving lanes for DeMar DeRozan. Vooch went for 8 points on 57% shooting in the first quarter, leading to a 35-26 Bulls early lead.

This game featured some great interior defense from Vucevic as well, who collected two blocks in the win. The four assists were tied for third-most on the Bulls, yet another example of how the unselfish nature of players like DeRozan, LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Vucevic have rubbed off on the rest of the roster.

16 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals vs. the Pacers in the Nike Kyrie 7 Soundwave

For the Bulls rematch with the Pacers, Nikola laced up a pair of the Kyrie 7 Soundwave. These shoes, which feature orange, black and red, with a multi-colored heel and a teal-outlined Nike swoosh. These kicks were manufactured by Nike to reflect Irving's love for music and for how "watching Irving create off the dribble is like watching a symphony."

Vucevic dominated on the glass against the Pacers, despite Indiana possessing two strong big men in fellow All-Star Domanatas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Nikola imposed his will in this Bulls' win. He was a sniper from the outside, knocking down 2 of his 3 attempts from 3-point range as part of his 16-point effort.

Everything outside of Vooch's scoring should be the focus of this night however. Vucevic's 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals are the perfect showcase of how even when he isn't scoring, he is always looking at ways to create an advantage for his teammates.

Nikola Vucevic has made perhaps the biggest sacrifice of any of the Bulls relatively new players, and despite this, is still turning in another double-double season with over 3 assists and active defense.