Reflections from Joakim Noah's teammates

When I was working with Derrick Rose on his autobiography, I asked him questions and he reminisced. When I asked about a favorite teammate, he mentioned his best friend Randall Hampton from high school and Joakim Noah.

Rose said he hoped his son would grow up to be like Noah, "a free spirit, a loving guy... great role model" with a special story. Rose said he loved that Noah, though the son of famous tennis star Yannick Noah, chose to make it on his own and prove himself to the point Noah literally was the equipment kid giving towels to players like Dwight Howard in order just to attend the famous summer basketball camps. He was never the top recruit, never went to the special schools; earned it for himself.

"That's what I love about Jo," Rose explained. "How he created something on his own. To be this silver-spoon kid, his dad a big star, rich and famous, and he don't want nothing to do with that. Like, ‘Nah, I'm doing my own thing.' Gets multiple contracts by himself when he easily could have lived off his pops forever. He's got his own individuality. I want that for my son."

Many of Noah's former teammates and coaches came to Chicago this week for Noah's celebration. Here are some of their recollections:

Ron Adams: "My first thought that would come to mind is free spirit. Also a guy who really cares about the people around him. Just a good ol' Joe in that regard. Also the fact of his work ethic and the hustle part of it. As far as projecting (All-Star status), that would have been a reach. I always told him he needed to develop a 15-foot jump shot if he was going get paid. And he did get better, but that wasn't the reason he got paid."

Kirk Hinrich: "It wasn't easy for him to start. There was an initial hurdle seeing him where he needed to be when he needed to be there. But, gosh, it came back to his energy. And his competitiveness was going to make him find a career in the league. It turned out to be a dang good one. It was his energy. You almost figure this guy is going be a great defender, but once he got to the point where he knew what he needed to do and when he needed to do it he just took off. You put the guy in the game and he's not playing much minutes, he plays 15 minutes and we go plus-15 or something like that. Just because of sheer energy. Ultimately, it became, ‘This guy has to be on the floor, has to learn on the fly so he can pick this up.' And once he did he was an elite defender, rebounder, energy guy; one of the better ones in the league. Unbelievably great teammate. As loyal as there could be, but he was honest, too. He was one of those guys who if he felt you were not bringing it, he'd tell you about it. Most teams need that kind of guy; you appreciate it and respect him for it. I know that's why Chicago loves him and myself and all his former teammate love him. I can't be happier with the career he had and it's so cool he gets to retire as a Bull."

Brian Scalabrine: "All the wildness, the looks at him in his draft picture; what gets lost in how much he cared about his teammates and how much he cared about winning. No matter what even if it were practice, he cared passionately about teammates. Highly, highly competitive and would do whatever it takes to win. When I first got there and Thibs first got there, you've got to buy into his way; that's not an easy way. Those guys grew together. You can see why he became the player he grew into. He was not a big time low post scorer, but Jo's passing was next level and always has been. So many are trained to be something they are not in this world and basketball. Jo embraced what he was. He knew what he was and coaches and teammates did. Who didn't love to have Joakim Noah screen for you? Phenomenal hands. Things not considered skills like shooting and dribbling, vision, heart, hands, toughness, competitiveness. That's skill, too."

Doug McDermott: "When I got drafted by the Bulls, I remember coming in being around a bunch of vets who had been there a while and kind of intimidated and he was one of the first guys I met. He couldn't have been any cooler. Took me under his wing from Day 1 and always was there for me. Rookie year he always had my back. He was the guy always texting me. He'd be the first one to text me when I didn't get in except garbage time, was frustrated. He could tell. I'd look at my phone and he'd be the first one to reach out to me. It was pretty remarkable his willingness to pass; he was so unselfish, a guy who really got me going because he's such a good passer. Would throw me back door passes, set screens and did all that dirty work, all the things that don't show up on the stat sheets and how loud he is on the floor. In an 82-game season, he gets you going; so much fun to play with. Off the floor, too, there was his presence as leader and friend. He'd always organize stuff, ‘Come over my house.' On the road, he'd organize stuff, get everyone together. I remember he took me to the South Side of Chicago for his foundation. That helped me become accustomed to the city of Chicago. The first thing he said to me, ‘I'm taking you to the South Side.' We'd go and everyone loved Joakim no matter what part of the city you were in."

Mike Dunleavy Jr: "Love the guy; he's unique. First of all, he's all about winning. That's what you want as a teammate; that's where it starts. The NBA is about winning and sharing the ball and playing together as a team. And so add that in with his personality and spirit and he was off the court a camaraderie guy and just a great teammate despite the fact he didn't own an alarm clock. One year All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year. His passing, obviously, his defensive was so good to protect the rim and switch. It was so unique. I kind of knew he was a good passer, but then each and every night we basically played though him as a point center and that stood out; made him unique and special. To be first team all-NBA and not a great shooter or finisher is a narrow path to accomplish. That goes back to incredible heart and guts, a really smart player on both ends. Mix with that motor it was the recipe for him to be an all-NBA player."

Carlos Boozer: "He was spectacular not only as a teammate on the floor, but as a human being. He had that ‘60s kind of laid back, free spirit kind of mentality that was the element we needed on that team. He was one of those guys during the season with the ups and downs, highs and lows, winning and losing streaks, lineup changes, he was the cool guy. Jo was the rock, great sense humor, one those guys who could laugh at himself because he didn't have an ego. You love those guys. I'll tell you a story. He even started HOLDAT. We were playing Boston in Boston, the same game I put that stupid hair dye in my hair and had shoe polish everywhere. A close game to the wire and Jo is having his own battle out there with KG. There was a real rivalry with those two guys. Going back and forth. D-Rose is driving and sucks in the defense and they won't help off me and they won't help off Luol, so they help off Jo. Jo winds up and takes that side spinning 15 footer right in KG's face, one of the best defenders in history, in my opinion, and he's screaming. So we're back on the bus and I ask Jo what he's screaming at KG. He says, ‘HOLDAT.' And that's how it was born and I took it from there."