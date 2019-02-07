Getting to know: Wayne Selden Jr.

BIRTHDAY: September 30, 1994 (age 24)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6'5"; 230 lbs

HOMETOWN: Roxbury, Massachusetts

CAREER THUS FAR: Acquired on January 3 from the Grizzlies in a trade for Justin Holiday, Wayne Selden Jr. has already impressed in his short time in Chicago. The athletic third year shooting guard has quietly come in and shown a knack for getting buckets and playing good team basketball. In 15 games thus far as a Bull, he's shooting an impressive 43.8% from downtown as a Bulls, averaging 6.6 points per game in 21 minutes.

Selden was a decorated college player for the Kansas Jayhawks, being named to Second-Team All-Big 12 in his junior season and averaging 13.8 points per game for a team that went into the postseason as the country's Number 1 overall team before being upset in the Elite Eight by eventual champion Villanova (whose point guard at the time was his current teammate Ryan Arcidiacono).

Following his three seasons in college, Selden declared for the NBA but went undrafted. He wound up playing 35 games in 2016-17 for the Iowa Energy, the G-League affiliate of the Grizzlies, where he averaged 18.5 points in 30 minutes a game. He made his NBA debut in March of 2017 on a ten-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, ultimately getting picked up by Memphis on a multi-year deal later that same season. Selden even got to start for Memphis in their playoff matchup with San Antonio, getting valuable burn in big games.

Despite battling injury for much of the first half of 2017-18, Selden established himself as a true NBA player during that season and posted his best statistics to date. He averaged 9.3 points in just 19.8 minutes per game in 35 games for Memphis.

Selden, despite being on the team for just a month, has already established himself as a solid rotation player for this Bulls team, even chipping in a season-high 20 points in the team's January 30 win over the Miami Heat.

FUN FACT: In his three years at Kansas, Selden played alongside a number of recognizable teammates, including Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Perry Ellis.