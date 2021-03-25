Getting to Know: Daniel Theis

BIRTHDAY: April 4, 1992 (age 28)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’8”, 245lb

HOMETOWN: Salzgitter, Germany

Points Rebounds Assists Blocks FG% 3PT% 2020-21 9.5 5.2 1.6 1.0 55.2% 34.7% CAREER 7.2 4.9 1.3 0.9 55.4% 34.5%

CAREER THUS FAR: Center Daniel Theis comes to the Bulls following a trade deadline deal on Thursday afternoon, and Bulls fans should expect Theis to contribute in the team’s rotation immediately. Theis is a hard-playing center who lacks traditional size for a 5 but makes up for it with a determined and hard-nosed game. He’s by all accounts a great teammate and a steady presence in the middle, having played a contributing role for Celtics teams making deep playoff runs in the past four seasons.

Theis, in his 4th NBA season, has spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in 2013 out of Germany. Theis was a star in the German League and has been a winner at every level he’s played, winning the German League championship three times in a row. He signed with Boston in July 2017 and immediately found himself contributing to a strong team.

Look for Theis to provide a hard-nosed inside presence with enough skill on the outside to keep defenses honest, as well giving the team a boost of energy when he’s out there on the court. Theis has spent his NBA career fitting in systems and finding ways to contribute with star players all around him, so Bulls fans can expect him to integrate himself nicely in the team’s new-look front court featuring Nikola Vucevic and Lauri Markkanen.

FUN FACT: Theis plays internationally for the German national team, and in his early years in the German domestic league he played alongside some high profile teammates, including the Lakers’ Dennis Schroder (from 2010-12 at SG Braunschweig) and Brad Wanamaker (from 2014-2016 at Brose Bamberg).