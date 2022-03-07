Former Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack-Umlauf helps lead state championship squad

Former Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf has newfound success as a coach on the Carmel Catholic Corsairs squad that recently won the IHSA Class 3A state championship.

Karen Stack Umlauf is doing just fine, thank you. Saturday night, after all, she was as assistant coach celebrating being part of her seventh championship team, the Carmel Catholic Corsairs who won the IHSA Class 3A state championship.

Right there on Doug Collins Court in Red Bird Arena on the Illinois State U. campus.

"Got a text from Doug about winning there," Stack Umlauf said in a telephone interview. "Really cool. Our girls were very resilient. Got better as the season went on and not close to reaching their potential. Then they did it together.

"I feel like the things that have happened for me, I wouldn't have thought this was the path," she said. "But it's making so much sense to me now. It's been really rewarding and meaningful helping high school aged young men and women feel good about themselves."

Karen Stack Umlauf coaching during the BWB Camp as part of 2020 NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago.

And good for Karen, too, after leaving the Bulls in October 2020 with the change to Billy Donovan's new coaching staff. Stack Umlauf had been one of the longest tenured staffers in Bulls franchise history, GM Jerry Krause's longtime executive assistant through the dynasty years and the first female assistant coach in franchise history for Fred Hoiberg and then Jim Boylen.

But with the management and coaching overhaul the Northwestern U. basketball star from a rich Chicago hoops family suffered the fate of the coaching life.

"On the coaching side that's what happens," Karen acknowledges. "We weren't winning and when you aren't winning that's what happens."

She likely could have remained with the Bulls for life working in basketball operations and administration. But as a former Division 1 college player and pro overseas and with the predecessor of the WNBA, she missed being on the court. So she asked to take the leap to the 94 by 50. Former Bulls basketball vice-president John Paxson gave her a start in Summer League in 2017 and she worked her way to assistant on Boylen's staff.

But then what?

Former Bulls Assistant Coach, Karen Stack-Umlauf looks on during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

It was the NBA, but jobs in pro basketball still are scarce for women. Considering her options, Stack Umlauf got in contact with renowned basketball trainer Steve Pratt, who operates Full Package Athletics for training, development and tournaments. Many former Bulls and NBA players have worked with him and Karen said she found an attachment.

"I knew immediately he was someone I wanted to connect with and learn from," Stack Umlauf said. "And then one day it's LeBron's workout guy and then Dawn Staley is calling. I'm thinking, ‘This is interesting.' He's really a forthright person. He says he's not for everybody, but he's a really good coach and trainer and these people are always coming back to him. I've got to get my 10,000 hours of coaching work in, right? Getting a change to be hands on, doing the work. It's been good."

In the meantime, Karen interviewed for a few coaching jobs in the area with high schools and small colleges. Nothing seemed right or worked out.

"I knew I wanted to get experience coaching and keep open to what might be available," she said.

Then while working with Pratt he mentioned that Ben Berg, a longtime veteran basketball and football coach at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein in his second stint with the girls team, was looking for an assistant.

"I never thought I'd be doing that, but I've really enjoyed it," Stack Umlauf said. "I've also been filling in for the PE teacher who retired in December. They said it's the boys, can you handle it? "I said, "Fine," and it's been all good. We laugh that I go from the NBA and the private plane and Ritz-Carltons to driving the mini bus and pumping up the basketballs and everything. But I don't mind that stuff. I always did that kind work around basketball because I like to keep busy.

"It's felt great being at Carmel," Stack Umlauf said, "a really good fit. It's been humbling and I'm learning a lot and then the season we had. We beat Benet, the No. 1 team, and then Nazareth for the title (who Carmel lost to twice previously). We've got a girl going to Michigan State (Jordan Wood) and one going to Bucknell (Grace Sullivan). It's a great group to work with, a nice community; my daughter is a junior at New Trier, it's nearby."

Stack Umlauf and Carmel Girls Basketball Head Coach Ben Berg (right) after Carmel's IHSA Class 3A state championship win.

Karen admits it was difficult to leave the Bulls after 35 years working her way up from the ticket office to being involved in major decisions with Krause, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year and Hall of Famer. She was among the few to speak at Krause's memorial. She says she hasn't seen many Bulls games this year given her work schedule, but is proud of the team.

"I'm really glad for the Bulls," she says. "I have been so busy coaching, teaching, the games and watching film to get caught up. But I'm happy for how they've done, the competitiveness and the way they have gelled so well together. It's been impressive.

"Me, I'm still in basketball, enjoying myself and working hard. It's been a lot of fun."

And holding up a trophy with her team yet again.