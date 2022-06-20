Chicago's history with the No. 18 pick in the NBA Draft

With the 18th pick in the NBA draft, the Bulls...

So here we go again. The Bulls have several positional needs. Can they fulfill any with a mid-first round selection?

NBA history suggests probably, if not for an All-Star. Though it is possible considering NBA draft history.

The Bulls with their playoff finish in the Eastern Conference this season qualified for the draft after last year's first round selection transferred to the Orlando Magic from the Nikola Vucevic trade. Orlando used that pick, which was No. 8 in the draft, to select Franz Wagner from Michigan. Wagner was All-Rookie first team.

The Bulls used their second-round draft pick at No. 38 to select Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, who became the lowest selected rookie to make the All-Rookie team. He was second team along with fellow second-round selection Herb Jones of New Orleans.

The Bulls have no second round pick this season. Sacramento has it at No. 49 from previous transactions.

The Bulls first-round selection top-four protected next season goes to Orlando to complete the Vucevic trade. The Bulls could have a first round pick in 2023, lottery protected, from Portland next season from the Derrick Jones Jr. acquisition. The Bulls 2023 second-round pick — if it transfers—from previous transactions would be forfeited.

Here's some NBA history highlights of the 18th pick:

Best all-time No. 18 selection:

Joe Dumars, Detroit Pistons. The 1985 No. 18 pick became one of the best two-way players in NBA history, six times an All-Star and four times all-defense. It was an era when teams were concentrating on big guards to counteract Magic Johnson. The Pistons already had a small guard in Isiah Thomas, but he and the 6-3 Dumars went on to become the elite backcourt in the Eastern Conference for two titles. At No. 18, it's perhaps time to go against conventional wisdom. Calvin Murphy at No. 18 in 1970 when it was a second rounder went to the Hall of Fame. Other No. 18 selections who became All-Stars included the Bulls B.J. Armstrong, Mark Jackson, Theo Ratliff, David West, Ricky Pierce and in the ABA Bob Netolicky. Others who had productive careers included DePaul's Quentin Richardson, J.R. Smith and JaVale McGee.

Best No 18 pick of the last decade:

Not a great decade for No. 18. The most successful No. 18 pick in the previous decade probably was journeyman Eric Bledsoe, who was back with the Clippers last season after playing for the Suns, Bucks and Pelicans. He was drafted by the Clippers in 2010. Though never an All-Star, he was an All-NBA defender twice and twice averaged more than 20 per game for the Suns, though in injury-marred seasons. Mostly a combo backup guard, he has been the kind of defender the Bulls could use, if not a good enough shooter. The Spurs' athletic Lonnie Walker after suffering a meniscus tear as a rookie has shown impressive improvement.

The rest of the No. 18 picks going backward from 2021: Tre Mann, Josh Green, Goga Bitadze, Walker, T.J. Leaf, Henry Ellenson, Sam Dekker, Tyler Ennis, Shane Larkin, Terrence Jones, Chris Singleton and Bledsoe.

Best Bulls No. 18 pick:

B.J. Armstrong in 1989 played for three Bulls championship teams from 1991-93 and was a starting Eastern Conference All-Star in 1994 (see related story). He primarily came off the bench for six seasons for the Bulls before moving onto Toronto in the 1995 expansion draft. Armstrong was traded to Golden State before going to the Raptors, who made him their No. 1 pick in the expansion draft. He was traded to Golden State. Armstrong became a starter for the 1992-93 championship team after backing up John Paxson before that. It wasn't much of a field. The only other time the Bulls had the No. 18 pick was in 1976. They selected guard Willie Smith from Missouri who only played two games for the Bulls before moving to Indiana the following season.

Best No. 18 not drafted but who played with the Bulls:

Dave Corzine, a 1978 pick of the Washington Bullets. Many Bulls fans never got over Corzine being traded for an aging Artis Gilmore, but the 6-11 perimeter big man from Arlington Heights was a rock for the Bulls playing at least 80 games in six of his seven Bulls seasons. Corzine from DePaul averaged in double figures three times for the Bulls before being traded to Orlando in 1989 for two second round draft picks. One was used to select Toni Kukoc. Marco Belinelli, a 2007 pick of the Golden State Warriors, was a brighter star for a shorter time. The journeyman guard who played for nine NBA teams in more than a decade in the NBA was perhaps the best pressure player for the 2012-13 Bulls in his one season in Chicago. That team turned in a dream season with Derrick Rose hurt with their Game 7 playoff win in Brooklyn. Joakim Noah is most remembered for that game with 24 points and 14 rebounds despite injuries. Belinelli also scored 24 points and that season had four game winning shots in the last seconds. Although he never played for the team, early NBA veteran Al Bianchi was selected by the expansion Bulls in 1966. He became basically co-coach with Johnny Kerr for still the only NBA expansion team to make the playoffs. And there was Australian Chris Anstey, who was drafted by Portland and made 11 starts for the Bulls in 1999-2000.

There is some dispute about the numbering of draft picks before 1966 when there were so called "territorial" picks, which enabled teams to select players from their local areas out or order to help local attendance. Elgin's Flynn Robinson, who played almost to two seasons for the Bulls after being drafted by Cincinnati and was traded for Bob Love is listed at times as a No. 15 and No. 18.

Best Chicagoan No. 18 pick:

Quentin Richardson. The DePaul product from Whitney Young was selected by the Clippers in 2000 and played for five NBA teams in a 13-year career. The powerful post player at DePaul remade himself into one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA with the Suns. He won the All-Star three-point contest and led the league in three-point shooting. Corzine, also from DePaul, and Hersey High School would be a close second for his Bulls tenure. Others from Chicago and Illinois colleges included: Ron Feiereisel, a 1953 pick of the Minneapolis Lakers from DePaul and DePaul Academy. He played one season in the NBA and was a DePaul men's assistant and women's coach. Wally Osterkorn No. 18 in 1950 for the Chicago Stags played at Amundsen and the U. of Illinois before four seasons with Syracuse.

Favorite Arturas Karnisovas No. 18 pick:

Luther Wright, Utah Jazz. The 7-2 Wright played as a teammate with Karnisovas in college at Seton Hall, which won the Big East that season and were nationally ranked before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Although maybe he wasn't his favorite since Karnisovas averaged five more points per game and wasn't drafted. Terry Dehere from that team was taken No. 13 by the Clippers. Wright had personal issues and played just one season in the NBA. When Karnisovas was an executive with the Nuggets they never had the No. 18 pick. When Karnisovas was with the Nuggets, the team's selections in the teens outside the lottery were Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Harris and Juan Hernangomez.

Now it's anyone's guess.