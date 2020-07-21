Bulls Summer Style Guide

We're all adjusting to a new normal, and it's a perfect time to revive our summer style while incorporating comfy staples of late.

Without the usual lineup of summer functions to get ready for, motivation to dress your best may be dwindling. We're here to help you find inspiration in your closet with our casual hand-picked looks. Plus, refresh your wardrobe with fan favorites available to ship home to you from shop.bulls.com, including Bulls face coverings in both youth and adult sizes.

Whether you're on a Zoom call or running errands, this effortless 'fit is a no brainer. Plus, if you're leaving the house, wearing a mask is an extra opportunity to rep your favorite team!

Shop This Look: Mitchell & Ness Tee, FOCO Face Covering and more from Nike.

Neon, tie-dye, sling bag – this one checks the boxes on all our favorite 2020 trends. It's the perfect ensemble for brunch with the girls or hanging out at home.

Shop This Look: ISlide Sandals, Mini Backpack and more from Michell & Ness and Nike.

We stan for matching sets. Try out this comeback trend with head-to-toe Bulls camo.

Shop This Look: ISlide Sandals, Stance Crew Socks and more from Mitchell & Ness

The perfect cozy summer look for staying in and rewatching The Last Dance.

Shop This Look: Mitchell & Ness Tee, Stance Crew Socks, Straw Tumbler and more from Nike.

Sport The Worm in this cool, laid back outfit.

Shop This Look: Mitchell & Ness Tank, Herschel Fanny Pack, Tumbler and more from Nike.

Can confirm - bike shorts, platforms and an oversized Bulls tee are perfect for a social distancing picnic lunch and walk in the park. Don't forget your mask!

Shop This Look: FOCO Face Covering and more from 47 Brand, Converse and Nike.

Fashion knows no age - start 'em young! Rep the Bulls alongside the coolest Bulls Kid Nation fan in your life.

Shop This Look: Youth Mitchell & Ness Tank, Youth ISlide Sandals, FOCO Face Covering and Benny the Bull Plush.