Bulls lose early momentum, fall to Heat 127-109

I've never heard Bulls coach Billy Donovan mention the Smokey and the Bandit movie, though he did spend 20 years in Florida, which does usually require having a CB handle. He is, "Billy the Kid." So Donovan Saturday after the Bulls 127-109 loss to the Miami Heat may have been channeling Jerry Reed, who sang and wrote, We've got a long way to go, and a short time to get there.

"We have a long way to go to be at their level," Donovan acknowledged after the Heat concluded their 4-0 season sweep over the Bulls with another dominating victory in which the Bulls weren't particularly close after a thrilling first quarter. "Right now I think that's clear."

Breaker, breaker what's your 20? It's now sixth for the Bulls with a flat.

The defeat dropped the Bulls to sixth in the Eastern Conference, a half game behind Toronto and, not that it matters, no longer with a chance to have a 50-win season. The Bulls are 45-33. It was yet another loss against one of the quality teams, and now with four games left before the playoffs, which the Bulls will be in, Donovan indicated there still are too many of these breakdowns that continue to occur and get exposed against the elite teams.

Billy Donovan's postgame presser following the Bulls loss to the Miami Heat.

"I thought there were some things that made it difficult (for us) to stay in the game," said Donovan. "I thought the fouling in the first half was a problem. We fouled three or four 3-point shooters. I thought the biggest difference in the game was the 3-point shooting compared to how we shot the ball; it was such a drastic difference (17 threes for Miami to nine for the Bulls).

"I thought we were well intentioned coming to help, but when the ball is at the basket you never want to send three," Donovan pointed out. "There were a couple of times there was a baseline drive by (Jimmy) Butler and he kicked out where we ended up having three on the ball. It got swung back to the top and they obviously got some threes out of that. That's an area of growth we have to make.

"I felt we had some pop to us early in the game because the ball was going in the basket," said Donovan about a rollicking 31-30 Miami lead to start. "Then as some of the shots started to dry up, you've got to be able to dig in defensively and not foul and be really disciplined and I thought we fouled too many 3-point shooters. I'm not saying that's why we ended up losing the game because of that, but those are things that end up bleeding points. At the half we're down (six) and foul a 3-point shooter with six seconds to go. We've got some young guys out there that are learning those situations, but we've got to be better."

Max Strus and Ayo Dosunmu.

And then there were four...games left in the regular season.

Still fouling 3-point shooters throughout the game? Losing focus when they start missing shots? Over rotating and leaving open 3-point shooters? Can you fix that with four games to go?

Well, they say the playoffs are a new season and everyone is 0-0, so there's always hope.

The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine with 33 points, 11 in the first quarter when he made his first three shots, all 3-pointers. It was a basketball clinic of a quarter with the Heat eventually getting seven players in double figures for the game led by Jimmy Butler's 22 and Kyle Lowry with 19 points and 10 assists.

"They play to their identity every game, physical, get into you and on offense they're not going to get sped up," said Coby White. "They're going to do what they do. On offense get to their spots and move the ball. They play to their identity. Everybody knows Miami Heat basketball, how they play and their identity."

The Bulls? Not so much often enough, though there was another positive Patrick Willams sighting as he seems headed back to the starting lineup. Donovan brought Williams off the bench with the first substitution and Williams immediately seemed to return the momentum to the Bulls with a pin block of aTyler Herro breakaway layup attempt, and then another block on the next possession and then finishing full court after that block.

Patrick Williams had a pair of big blocks that led to baskets early in Saturday's game.

The expectant Saturday night United Center crowd was ready to roar the Bulls to another big win after the comeback and DeMar DeRozan's 50 against the Clippers. Classic Bulls like Bill Cartwright, Ben Gordon, Randy Brown and Bob Love were in the building and drawing welcomes. It was a party atmosphere again. And then the lights went out, at least figuratively. Miami shot them out.

The Heat, first in the East at 50-28, got three consecutive 3-pointers from Herro to open the second quarter. The Bulls kept chasing, however, trailing 63-57 when Ayo Dosunmo committed that late foul Donovan mentioned on a Lowry 3-pointer that also was ruled a flagrant foul and gave the Heat the ball back. It was 66-57 at half when the Heat missed a late 3-pointer that could have been the kind of six-point play that Donovan had been lamenting.

Then Miami put the heat on the Bulls the rest of the way, up a dozen points five minutes into the third quarter as Butler and Lowry made threes, and then 98-79 after three quarters, which included another concern. Donovan said Alex Caruso, who often seems to turn himself into the Hulk with his on court mania, asked out of the game because of his back problems.

Alex Caruso only played 22 minutes on Saturday night as back issues made it a short night for him according to Donovan.

"It's a problem," Donovan said. "It's nothing long term. He is dealing with some spasms. "He's hobbled. He's going to give everything he has. We're not worried of it leading into something bigger. It's just he's managing it right now, and to be quite honest he's just not right."

Donovan had no update on any progress regarding Lonzo Ball.

DeRozan had 26 points, but Miami's physical play helped hold him to six of 18 shooting. Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Miami's pressure often thwarted him in the post. A more assertive Williams had 12 points and six rebounds. But it was another tough shooting game for White, who was zero for nine overall and zero for seven on 3-pointers, two of 24 on 3-pointers over the last five games. Though still a commendable 37.5 percent for the season, which trails only LaVine among healthy regulars.

Donovan said White often has poor shooting starts, so he wanted to see if he'd improve in the second half as he often does.

"You want to give him a chance to see if he can course correct and make some shots," said Donovan. "He didn't shoot the ball well. You always feel pretty confident with him that he's going to bounce back. Ayo and he were one for 11 from three, and then you look at their (Miami 17 of 34) percentage and there was a huge discrepancy."

Miami is built with catch-and-shoot perimeter players with Herro, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and recent Bulls killer Gabe Vincent, who made sure there was no last Bulls run with 13 fourth quarter points. That also added up to a 56-27 Miami bench edge.

The closest the Bulls have to that kind of player is Matt Thomas, who is out of the rotation. Then there's White, who plays off the dribble more.

Donovan has admitted he's juggled White more than anyone this season in playing time and role. So he's being patient. And White says he's a shooter and shooters shoot.

"It doesn't matter if I go zero-for-10...The bad thing would be...if I stopped taking the open shot," said Coby White in Saturday's postgame presser.

"Only I can dig myself out of it," said White, who did get a bit of joy watching his college, North Carolina, win its NCAA game as he did his post game media interview. "I haven't been shooting the ball well from three. For me, it's just continuing to shoot. It doesn't matter if I go zero-for-10, if I go zero-for-11. The bad thing would be if I stopped shooting, if I stopped taking the open shot. My teammates tell me to keep shooting; it is what it is. I cannot change it. I put in a lot of time and effort to this game. I believe in myself and I have confidence regardless of what other people say or think. I got some clean looks that didn't fall. Honestly, tonight was one of the more cleaner looks I got all year. I love those shots for me. I know my team loved those shots for me, so I'm going keep shooting."

And the Bulls say they are going to keep giving it their best shot.

"I always have confidence when I'm on the court," said LaVine. "I have confidence in our guys, our coaching staff to get it right. If you don't have confidence in it, there's no point in even playing. Obviously, our record versus them is not good, but I'm not going to doubt that. Obviously, you never say you can't beat anybody. I'm a competitor. I think I can beat anybody. Even if you lose, get back up and swing again."

Keep your foot hard on the pedal; never mind them brakes. Let it all hang out 'cause they've got a run to make. That's right, there may be a long way to go and a short time to get there. Maybe just keep on truckin'.

Highlights from the Bulls 127-109 loss to the Miami Heat

Highlights from the Bulls 127-109 loss to the Miami Heat.