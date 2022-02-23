Bulls look to finish strong in race for Eastern Conference crown

The post-All Star break Bulls look to continue their ascent among the premier Eastern Conference contenders.

And here they come spinning out of the turn...

The thoroughbreds who are the Bulls, Thursday, against the Atlanta Hawks begin that NBA regular season stretch run, 23 lengths—or games—to the finish line of what has been a thrilling race.

Perhaps they're not yet Secretariat at the Belmont, but they've left the doubters tearing up their $2 predictions.

The Bulls coming out of the All-Star break, which represents the practical, if not precise, first part of the season are tied with the Miami Heat for post position with a 38-21 record.

That accumulation is one of the biggest stories of the NBA season since the remade Bulls were generally regarded as a .500-type team and only a possible playoff contender.

But with the MVP-level play of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine's scoring reliability and Nikola Vucevic's resurgence the Bulls have weathered a storm of injuries and absences to win a rightful place as one of the premier Eastern Conference contenders to show and reach the NBA Finals.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

There will be threats and challenges following the big Nets-76ers trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant's eventual return from injury, Cleveland's defense, Jimmy Butler's relentless desire and Milwaukee's bid to repeat as NBA champions.

But thanks to one magical offseason, the Bulls' pedigree again deserves attention in the NBA stable.

The Bulls are arguably the league's best shooting team, first in field goal and free throw percentage and second in 3-point shooting. They're seventh in scoring at 112.6 per game, which is only about a point behind first. The defense has sunk to average from near league-best with the long absences of their best defensive players. Like great thoroughbreds, their top players are athletic and intelligent with strong work ethics. The question is whether that also leads to getting their nose over the wire first.

That comes in May and June, but this sprint is for the important positioning and home court advantage in the playoffs starting April 16.

The play-in tournament the Bulls missed last season is April 12-15. The regular season ends April 10. The Bulls close that Sunday in Minnesota after five home games.

The Bulls are considered to have the second-most difficult schedule from now until the end of the season based on games against teams with winning records.

The Bulls are 1-7 against the other four top teams in the Eastern Conference, but 19-15 overall against teams with winning records. After Atlanta and Memphis this week at home, the Bulls travel to Miami and Atlanta before a national TV game March 4 in the United Center against Milwaukee.

But a lot can happen during that closing stretch:

DeMar DeRozan.

—Can DeMar DeRozan keep it up?

DeRozan's first 55 games have been one of the best individual performances in franchise history. And that is saying something. It's made him as big a story as there is in the NBA, a starting All-Star and a savior of sorts for fundamental basketball with his midrange shooting game. His shooting accuracy has been as much a marvel as Stephen Curry's.

DeRozan is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 per gam, but also averaging more than five rebounds and five assists and 38.6 per game in his ongoing seven-game stretch during which he's set an all-time NBA record for scoring and accuracy. He's averaging 34.3 the last 16 games while shooting 58 percent with hardly any dunks or layups. Teams will increase their pressure. Will he continue to excel?

Zach LaVine in transition.

— Will Zach LaVine's knee hold up?

The high scoring, high jumping, high energy guard left the team before the All-Star break for knee treatments in California. He pronounced himself fit and ready to go toward the first playoff appearance of his career, and he looked good shooting in Sunday's All-Star game, his second straight. But there were suggestions his playing time might have to be limited occasionally. So how would that affect his athletic play? Though overshadowed by DeRozan this season, LaVine still is averaging just under 25 points per game and 40 precent on threes. He's a vital partner with DeRozan to threaten defenses with two of the league's best scorers. In DeRozan and LaVine, the latter 13th, the Bulls are the only team with two players in that top 13 scoring.

Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are vital components of the Bulls defense.

— What of the injured players?

The Bulls have lost three of their top six rotation players—also their three best defenders—for substantial time with injuries, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. All are expected to return from mid-March into perhaps the start of April. But then will they be ready and how much can they provide? And would they go back to their former roles since Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White have played well in their absences?

Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan.

—What about the roles and rotations?

If Williams is ready will he return to start at power forward for Javonte Green, who has played well and impressed coach Billy Donovan with his hustling play? Williams doesn't play as energetically, but is taller. Will Dosunmu's role be minimized by the presence of Caruso and Ball?

The Bulls defense thrived with Caruso and Ball as they were among the league leaders in steals and deflections, prime elements of Donovan's playing system to negate the lack of size with speed. Dosunmu plays more slowly than Ball and Caruso, but has helped enhance the passing. Playoff teams generally reduce their rotations to eight or nine players, so teams usually try to adjust to those levels as the regular season closes.

Nikola Vucevic pregame in Orlando.

—Has Vucevic finally found his groove?

Everyone, including Vucevic, said he along with Coby White faced the biggest adjustment because DeRozan and LaVine controlled the ball so much. Vucevic has excelled the last month averaging 23.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks. That got him to 18.2 points and 11.7 rebounds for the season. He's seemed most comfortable playing with rookie Dosunmu, who raved about how it's the dream of a point guard to play with a mobile center like Vucevic. Vucevic in these last 14 games has shot just under 60 percent, but 30 percent on 3-pointers as he's become more comfortable inside.

Tristan Thompson fights for the offensive rebound.

—Is Tristan Thompson enough?

The Bulls acquired the longtime Cavs big man after he was released by the Pacers following the trade with Sacramento. The 6-9 Thompson was a LeBron James favorite noted for his rugged play and offensive rebounding. But he's not a classic stretch four forward in the modern NBA parlance and smaller for center. Donovan likes to play with speed and activity and Thompson turns 31 next month. And then will the Bulls still probe the market for another buyout player before the March 1 deadline since they were linked to Goran Dragic, who signed with Brooklyn?

Billy Donovan with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

—What are the signs?

The Bulls are on a 53-win pace, which is their best since the 2011-12 season when they were tied for the league lead in wins and then lost in the first round of the playoffs after Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah were injured. Two of the principal metrics teams often use to level the playing field are point differential and road wins/home losses. The Bulls are 10th in point differential and tied for seventh in road wins/home losses. Though this season patterns are difficult to assess because of the excess of injuries and virus absences.

So hang on. The ride just gets faster and better from here.