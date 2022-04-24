Bulls look to bounce back during crucial Game 4 on Sunday

And so it's the crucible for the Bulls noon Sunday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. It's perhaps their seminal moment to discover if an alchemy of resilience, tenacity and strength can be turned into the gold of victory.

Because if the Bulls lose a second straight game at home to the defending NBA champions to fall behind 3-1 after Friday's debilitating defeat, this week probably becomes a wait until next season moment.

Are the Bulls ready?

Bulls coach Billy Donovan wouldn't admit otherwise, but Saturday after a horror movie viewing of Friday's 30-point defeat and an assessment that all hands are available, Donovan insisted he still likes what he sees.

"They seem to be in good spirits," Donovan reported. "I don't want to say they came in here joking or laughing; nothing along those those lines. But I think they do understand it is one game. They (Bucks) did obviously take back home court advantage and we have an opportunity to play again (Sunday)."

But who will those Bulls be?

Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the starting backcourt, will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday.

Are they just the ephemeral excitement of the Game 2 victory in Milwaukee, noble and nimble, if only briefly? The sclerotic residue of a long and difficult season? Or the wellspring of hoop possibilities?

DeMar DeRozan after Friday's discouraging loss considered the fleeting nature of playoff games; it's just one. Unfortunately, like there was one Game 2 win and then a new day. Donovan echoed that resolve after Saturday's session.

"One is they've got to wrap their head around the fact it was (either) a triple overtime game and lost on a half court buzzer beater or we lost by 75 points; it's all one game," reminded Donovan. "I think when you come out of a game where win by 30, lose by 30, there are residual effects of coming from that with any competitive group of guys. I think our guys really felt the physicality piece. They (Bucks) were the aggressor in the game. They (Bulls) knew that was certainly a big impact in the game. It's one thing to talk about the series being tied 1-1 and (Khris) Middleton being out and anticipating how they are going to come out and play. And it's a totally different thing of actually experiencing that.

"Every game in a series gets more and more challenging," Donovan warned. "I think (Sunday) will be even more challenging than (Friday). Obviously, we had an unbelievable crowd. I wish we would have played a whole lot better. Our guys feel the same way. But they've got to put it in perspective of what did we learn from that and how can we get better from it? And what are the adjustments and things we have to do better or differently going into (Sunday's) game?"

It's apparent Zach LaVine is fighting through knee problems, and a quick turnaround for an early Sunday start might not help. Though Donovan did point out because of the lopsided score after three quarters, DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic played their fewest minutes in the series and sat out the fourth quarter.

LaVine's scoring average for the three games dropped to 17.7 and DeRozan even with his 41 in Game 2 is averaging a team high 23.3 after attempting just nine shots in Game 3. He'll certainly take many more. Among the three, Vucevic has been the most consistent, averaging 22.3 points and 12 rebounds and leading the team in shooting at 43.5 percent.

Vucevic does get the most undefended shots among the three because of the Bucks' big guys' propensity to drop back into the lane to cut off penetration. The Bucks with their superior size and perimeter defensive activity and acuity obviously make scoring and shooting more difficult.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has been perhaps the Bulls most consistent player through the first three games of the series.

The Bulls are shooting 40 percent overall and 29 percent on threes. Though in what has mostly been a tough series, the Bucks haven't been much better at 45 percent overall and 34 percent on threes.

Donovan, as he did after the loss, reiterated the Bucks' superior sturdiness as an obstacle for the Bulls.

"You obviously want to watch (the game film), but certainly I thought (watching the game) they were the aggressor, the more physical team," Donovan said. "I thought they set that tone very early in the game and we did not respond to that as well as we needed to; really on both ends of the floor. That was the biggest thing that stood out.

"In some situations our spacing was not good, and our spacing the whole game was not great and we have to have better spacing," Donovan added. "Zach, he seems fine. Generally if something is up he'll talk to me about it. I did not ask him. Nothing he talked to me was about having any challenges or difficulties with his knee. I have not heard anything from medical as well, so I assume he's doing OK."

LaVine did acknowledge to media following the game that he's "been limping all season."

But this also is where the Bulls have to make a stand straight and hope it isn't their last, that the substance and skill will be ballast to stabilize their post season.

"Going through this for the first time there are a lot of firsts for this group as a team," Donovan admitted. "DeMar has had playoff experience, Tristan (Thompson) and Alex (Caruso) have had playoff experience, Vooch in Orlando. But this is different because they've never experienced it together.

"I think all these situations present a first for us that are challenges that we have to understand the mental approach we have to have," Donovan continued. "Certainly coming off an emotional game we lost and coming right back and playing at noon (Sunday) we have got to be ready to play better than we did and that's the challenge."