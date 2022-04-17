Bulls-Bucks matchup breakdown and series prediction

So the Milwaukee Bucks only beat the Bulls four times this season. Oh right, that's how many games the teams played one another. Recent history for the Bulls first round playoff series against the, sigh, defending NBA champion Bucks, is not encouraging.

Though I do enjoy the Sbarro's New York style pizza slice at the Lake Forest oasis on the I-94 tollway. I am seeking small pleasures at this point. Brats, by the way, are way overrated. Seriously, a spiced up fat hot dog. Imagine what went into making that.

Oh yeah, the game; I digress. Look, it's 0-0 ad they're all homo sapiens and NBA players, so anything can happen, right? Upsets are an NBA tradition. Nothing for the Bulls to lose and all that. All the pressure is on the Bucks. They're looking ahead. I've got a million of ‘em before this thing is over.

We know the numbers with this matchup, if not a rivalry other than for the Milwaukee fans trying to beat Bulls fans to the Ticketmaster call-in that always has so many Bulls fans at Bucks games. Our North suburbs will outspend your suburbs anytime.

The Bucks swept the regular season series 4-0, the last two games Bucks dominations with Brook Lopez working back into the lineup. The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 15 of the last 16 and Giannis Antetokounmpo his last dozen or so. The Bulls? Not so great lately, losing 15 of 23 since the All-Star break and we're not discussing that record against top teams anymore.

Perhaps most daunting is the Bucks are reigning NBA champions, and champions have been there and usually know what to do when they get back. Not that these Bucks are the 90s Bulls quite yet. Though with Giannis they have a chance to make a long run. When the Bulls were coming off championships they swept the ensuing first round series every year. They even did so in 1994 when Michael Jordan wasn't even around. Top that?

But then in 2007, the fifth seeded Bulls swept the defending champion Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, the first defending champion to be swept in the opening round in 50 years and the Bulls first playoff series win in a decade. Stuff happens.

Let's get ready to stumble? Heck, let's get ready for some rough and tumble!

Ayo Dosunmu will get a strong test in his first postseason against the likes of Jrue Holiday and Co.

Point Guard:

I Have No Idea vs. Jrue Holiday.

Which is going to give Holiday the edge. Holiday probably is the second most important player in the series for the Bucks because of his defense. He'll probably defend DeMar DeRozan and hand off to George Hill. That defense frustrated DeRozan so much he had more technicals called against him than free throw attempts in their Game 3. Because Holiday isn't an idiot. You know coaches tell everyone not to jump for DeRozan's pump fakes, but...Holiday doesn't. And DeRozan depends on those free throws to get from the 20s into the 30s, though he did average 31 this season against the Bucks.

Holiday is a big shot maker and as good a perimeter defender as there is in the NBA and averaged 21.3 and 8.3 assists against the Bulls this season. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu started three of the four games against the Bucks, so I'll guess he'll start. But Alex Caruso is more experienced with a title appearance with the Lakers and he says his back is much improved. Coby White supplies the most offense against a Bucks team that is difficult to stop. The Bulls have choices, if not the edge.

Edge: Bucks, Huge.

Zach LaVine should be prepared for a big series.

Shooting Guard:

Zach LaVine vs. Wesley Matthews

It's LaVine's playoff debut, and he's sure to want it to be special. He missed two of the four games with the Bucks, in part with his knee issues that have slowed him this season, if not always from still dunking. He says he's better than he's been, but nobody tells the truth about injures in the playoffs. Warning: Don't wager. LaVine still did average 25 points the games he played against Milwaukee and he'll be ready to go as much as anyone.

Matthews isn't going to score much with his seventh team and second run with the Bucks after hanging around the Lakers last season. He's mostly there for defense after becoming a starter late in the season to help the Bucks' defense, which has been missing P.J. Tucker this season. Bulls fan favorite Grayson Allen was starting there earlier in the season.

Edge: Bulls

DeRozan vs. Middleton will be an intense, veteran showdown.

Small Forward:

DeMar DeRozan vs. Khris Middleton.

The most talented matchup, if they likely won't defend one another. DeRozan scored 40 in the last game when the Bulls didn't compete much, and has been in the MVP conversation with probably his best pro season at 32 years old. He'll be the focus of the Bucks' defensive schemes in sort of the let's-see-if-the-other-guys-can-beat-us theory. DeRozan will get his points, but he'll have to balance his offense with not falling into the Bucks traps of trying to do too much as he has basically all season. DeRozan was the Bulls' pack mule this season, fourth in the league in minutes played and 16th in games played. The only player older than 30 who played as much was James Harden, who played 11 fewer games.

Only youngsters Mikal Bridges and Miles Bridges played more minutes this season than DeRozan, and both are about eight years younger than DeRozan. Middleton is a reliable third option scorer for the Bucks, who has averaged at least 20 points four of the last five seasons. His 3-point shooting dropped off some this season, but he's been a big time playoff performer averaging more than 24 points the last three rounds last season.

Edge: Bulls

Javonte Green (left) guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Power Forward:

Patrick Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

And many other Bulls, like Tristan Thompson, Javonte Green, some Nikola Vucevic...any all assistant coaches on the staff? Probably too late to pick up Ryan Arcidiacono, who took a shot at Giannis in an earlier incarnation. Williams with his size, athleticism and bulk gives the Bulls the best chance, but he's also 20 years old and missed most of this season with surgery. So just try your best, kid.

Giannis is as good a player as there is in the NBA. He averaged 26.8 points and 13.5 rebounds this season against the Bulls and pretty much floated through the last game. And, by the way, he's also one of the best defenders in the NBA. He's also healthy, which he wasn't for the last two rounds of last season's playoffs. Williams did have his best game of the season against NBA players in the last game with the Bucks with 18 points and making seven of nine shots, so looking to score for him will be vital. Giannis in transition would mean a fast end to games.

Edge: Bucks, Huge.

Ibaka adds some toughness to the Bucks frontcourt.

Center:

Nikola Vucevic vs. Brook Lopez

Lopez was out much of the season following back surgery, and then had a big game with 28 points in the last game between the teams earlier this month. It was a brutal shooting game for Vucevic, three-for-19. Though he averaged 20 points and nine rebounds in the first three games against the Bucks.

Lopez gives the Bucks even more of that interior size advantage, but plays on the perimeter often. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 44 percent on 3-pointers the last four games of the season after missing 67 games. Vucevic finished the season averaging 17.6 points and 11 rebounds, seventh in the NBA in double-doubles.

Edge: Bulls.

So with the Bulls having the edge with three of the five starters the hope, obviously, is the Bucks can be competitive.

Javonte Green could play a big role off the bench for the Bulls.

Reserves: Javonte Green for the Bulls likely moves to the bench after 45 starts at power forward. Two of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso likely will be in reserve roles along with primarily Tristan Thompson and Derrick Jones Jr. and perhaps Troy Brown Jr., who played well late. It's not a big offensive group unless White gets hot. White broke out of a shooting slump against the Bucks in the final game.

The Bucks feature former Bull and now Bucks fan favorite Bobby Portis, who started earlier in the season with Lopez out. Allen gets booed in Chicago for his foul against Caruso, and thus has been a bigger fan favorite at home. The Bucks bring in Pat Connaugton for shooting and George Hill for defense. They have Serge Ibaka as another big in reserve and the advantage with playoff experience.

Edge: Bucks

Mike Budenholzer will be looking to lead Giannis Antetokounmpo to his second NBA championship.

Coaching:

Billy Donovan vs. Mike Budenholzer

If Kevin Durant's foot was just a little smaller, Budenholzer might be a Spurs assistant again. That's how fates change in the NBA. The Bucks were perhaps the difference of a Durant 3-pointer away from being a playoff disappointment again last season. And then even with Giannis being injured they got on a roll and won the title. The belief in Milwaukee was Budenholzer was out with another early out. Now he has a long extension.

One of the criticisms is he's not big on making adjustments and instead relies on what got them there, an easy media second guess. Now he is a champion coach. Donovan's rookie season in Oklahoma City produced one of the most memorable conference finals, losing a 3-1 lead and in Game 6 Klay Thompson making 11 3-pointers to lead an elimination comeback. Since then Donovan's Oklahoma City teams were eliminated in the opening round four straight seasons and last season with the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career.

Donovan has hinted about playing Tristan Thompson more and changes at starting point guard. Otherwise without injured Lonzo Ball, the Bulls are set at their main three All-Star player positions. There's not much he can do to neutralize the size differential without getting more weight on Marko Simonovic.

Edge: Bucks.

Pick: Bulls in four...Hey, this is the team web site. OK, OK, Bucks in 6.