Bulls 2019-2020 Season Recap: Chandler Hutchison

Bulls Season Highlights: Chandler Hutchison

Season Games Played Minutes Per Game Points Steals FG% 2018-19 44 20.3 5.2 0.5 45.9 2019-20 28 18.8 7.8 1.0 45.7

*65 game season

Chandler Hutchison had a four-game stretch beginning in late January where he was displaying some of the best basketball in his young NBA career. He rattled off point totals of 21, 8, 17, and 16 on 50% shooting. His previous career-high was just 13 points. During that stretch, Hutchison was aggressive at the rim, drawing fouls, getting steals, making smart decisions, and putting together some highlight-reel dunks.

The 6-foot-7 small forward with a 7-foot-1 wingspan came into the league in 2018 with size that allows him to defend multiple positions. He was inserted into the starting lineup partly because of his perimeter defense ability once Kris Dunn was sidelined. Hutchison’s impressive wingspan is particularly noticeable in the air when he attacks the rim.

Injuries have played a key role in Chandler Hutchison’s young career so far. This year, Hutchison missed all of December with a shoulder injury. His sophomore campaign was cut short in early March, as Hutchison underwent a season-ending surgery on that right shoulder. He still has plenty of room to develop his game as Hutchison aims to come back in the 2020-2021 season healthy.

Chandler Hutchison scores a career-high 21 points vs. Indiana

Let's take a look at a few of Hutchison's notable performances this season:

JANUARY 29, 2020 AT INDIANA (PACERS 115, BULLS 106 OT)

Hutchison Stat Line: 21 points (10-14 FG), 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Indiana’s Victor Oladipo made his return after spending over a year out due to injury, hitting a game-tying three with ten seconds remaining to send the game to OT. Hutchison’s 21-point career night off the bench was done on over 70% shooting. He was aggressive putting the ball on the floor and finishing at the rim throughout the night, scoring all of his field goals inside the paint. At one point in the fourth quarter, Hutchison had two big dunks within twenty seconds of playing time - Stacey King reacted by saying “It’s the ghost of Scottie Pippen” on the broadcast.

FEBRUARY 6, 2020 VS NEW ORLEANS (PELICANS 125, BULLS 119)

Hutchison Stat Line: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Hutchison continued his solid contributions in February. Against the Pelicans, he put together a 16-point performance as Hutchison again found most of his success offensively in the paint. After going down big, the Bulls managed to make things interesting near the end - outscoring the Pelicans by 16 in the fourth quarter.