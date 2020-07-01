Bulls 2019-2020 Season Highlights: Ryan Arcidiacono

Bulls Season Highlights: Ryan Arcidiacono

Season Games Played Minutes Per Game Points Rebounds Assists 2017-18 24 12.7 2.0 1.5 1.0 2018-19 81 24.2 6.7 3.3 2.7 2019-20 58 16.0 4.5 1.7 1.9

*65 game season

In his third season with the Bulls, Ryan Arcidiacono cemented his status as a hard-nosed fighter who battled in every moment he was on the court and was a consistent source of vocal support both on the court and in the locker room. A battler from the beginning – after winning a national championship at Villanova, he went undrafted in the 2016 Draft – ‘Archie’ worked his way into an NBA contract after playing a season in the G League for the Spurs and another for the Bulls as a two-way player. Fighting for everything he’s earned, Archie’s perpetual hustle isn’t just for show, either - he finished tied for 4th in the entire NBA in charges drawn with 19, despite only playing 16 minutes per game.

Ryan Arcidiacono's top plays of the 19-20 season

With the guard rotation bolstered by the addition of free agent Tomas Satoransky and the drafting of rookie Coby White, Arcidiacono saw his minutes go down from the previous year, but he continued to fill an important leadership role off the bench throughout the season and was a continual positive influence on the team and people around him. The impact he makes on every team he’s on was seen through the love Villanova showed him when they retired his jersey in January.

Even after the season was suspended due to the pandemic, Arcidiacono stayed in Chicago and was a major positive force on the community showing why the scrappy former collegiate national champion has become such a fan favorite amongst Bulls fans.