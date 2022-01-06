Bob Biel, first trainer in Bulls franchise history passes away at 88

Bob Biel died last month at 88, Biel was the first trainer in Bulls history, one-time coach and a key part of their early success as a franchise.

The winningest coach in Bulls history died last month in New Lenox. Bob Biel was 88.

Don't remember the name? Or that he was Bulls coach late in the 1972-73 season when the Bulls won three of four?

Biel, a longtime podiatrist practicing in Chicago Heights, was the first trainer in Bulls franchise history and a vital player in the rollicking early history of the Bulls franchise.

Heck, he might also have saved the career of Norm Van Lier and the life of Sidney Wicks.

It was late in the 1972-73 season when "Stormin' Norm Van Lier took exception, as he often did, to an elbow from Portland's Sidney Wicks. Norm had enough. So the 6-foot-1, 175-point guard grabbed a folding chair and began chasing the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Wicks around the Chicago Stadium in one of the most infamous scenes in NBA history.

Don't you miss the good 'ol days?

"If I had caught him, Butter," Van Lier later said to teammate Bob Love, "I would have cut him down to size."

But into the mess came running the foot doctor who taped ankles and broke up fights. Bulls coach Dick Motta later recalled, "I knew when Norm went for the chair, he wasn't going to sit on it."

So for an evening in the Chicago Stadium, Dr. Biel traded feet for a feat.

"Wicks hit me in my throat with an elbow," the late Van Lier recalled years later in an interview with the Chicago Reader. "He was arguing with Sloan, but he hit me. I couldn't breathe. Well, I went after that (not politically correct usage) not realizing or caring that he was 6-foot-9 and 240 lbs. and I was 6-foot-1. The equalizer was that chair. The team trainer saved my ass. He grabbed me and kept me from getting to Wicks. The story about me and the chair went all around the country. But I tell you this, I never had another fight in my career after that. The word got out, ‘Don't mess with Van Lier, man, he's crazy.' Wicks treated me real nice after that."

And so continued the lore of those brawlin' Bulls.

"Yeah, I remember that fight," longtime Bull Chet Walker, who is living in Southern California, said with a laugh. "Shows what a hard job it is being a trainer. I liked Bob, appreciated how supportive he was. The guy was around all the time; he saw everything."

Even how to coach an NBA team, which came in handy when the NBA finally had enough of the tempestuous Motta and suspended him for four games. Motta in what then commissioner Walter Kennedy described as an accumulation of behavior became the first NBA coach to be suspended. And this was after Red Auerbach once had punched out the owner of the St. Louis Hawks during a Finals series.

The proverbial final straw for the NBA was when Motta after a game in Seattle, said Kennedy, "Blocked the path of the referees from leaving, kicked over the 24‐second clock and other equipment and placed his hand on the person of one of the game officials at least twice and used obscene language for all to hear."

Yeah, but it was an overtime game.

"Motta was suspended for four games and it made him so mad I think just to stick it in the league's eye he said ‘OK, Bob you can coach now,'" recalled Bob's brother, Stan Biel, a suburban Chicago orthodontist.

Bob Biel, Jerry Sloan and Dick Motta

"I like teeth," Stan said, "My brother had foot problems growing up and wanted to learn about it. He was taping ankles for a Chicago semipro football team and Jerry Colangelo knew about it and I think that's how he ended up with the Bulls."

Basketball eminence Colangelo, then one of the few original Bulls employees, is from Chicago Heights and said he knew of Bob Biel. And there wasn't much demand to work for the new franchise.

"We were looking for a trainer and I told (founder) Dick Klein there's a guy I know in my home town who's had some experience," recalled Colangelo. "You've got to remember it was such a mom and pop operation that in 1966 finding people to fill spots wasn't easy and the first step."

But Biel embraced the new team like the core of Chicagoans going to the Amphitheatre.

"He had such a great experience working with the team; he loved the players and coaches," said brother Stan. "Bob always said Chet was the best one-on-one player in the league and there weren't tougher players than Sloan and Van Lier."

And one pretty tough trainer, who was known for his sharp dressing and tight tapings.

"He always said, ‘I'm not wearing sweats,'" recalled Stan Biel. "Always a suit or sport coat. One time when they were playing at the L.A. Coliseum (in a tough South Los Angeles neighborhood) somebody reached over and grabbed a jersey. Bob chased that guy up the stairs, out the front door, down the street and the guy finally ran out of gas. He got the jersey back and he gave the guy a couple of whacks for it. He said it was kind of cool chasing the guy down the street.

But just as on the basketball court with the fiery Motta, there always were lessons to be taught back then. "Bob then marched the guy back to the locker room," Bob had related to brother Stan. "Van Lier asked the guy how old he was. He said he was 20. Norm gave him a slap and said, 'You should be ashamed of yourself for letting an old man run you down.'

"He maintained his practice and did the Bulls, but he always said they never had a sprained ankle in 10 years he was there," said Stan Biel. "He taped like a machine. His fingers had to be so strong. He had to tape the whole team for practices and games and never a sprained ankle in 10 years. He said he had some special way of doing it he learned from a professor at the (podiatry) school. I always wanted him to teach my son, but he never did and now it's lost like folklore."

Bob Biel attended Bloom Township High School and Thornton Junior College (now South Suburban) before specializing. He worked for the Bulls from their inception in 1966 through the 1974-75 season when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. He lived in Arizona before returning to the Chicago area about 10 years ago. He died Dec. 12.

"He was a good guy," recalled Colangelo. "I knew him in Chicago Heights, we had an opening, he was a good candidate and he got 10 years in the NBA."

And a few percentage points better than Phil Jackson on his Bulls career coaching record, however unofficial.