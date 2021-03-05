Ask Sam Mailbag: "Zachamania", more trade proposals, and NBA logo thoughts

Sam Smith:

That would be nice. I doubt it. Media is a bit different in this era. Interest doesn't mean activity. It's often misunderstood what NBA executives do. They call other executives every day and ask about the rumors they read or hear about. Hey, is LeBron really available? I assume the Bulls have inquired about Drummond the last four weeks since I've been getting almost daily emails from fans about trading for him when the Cavs sent him home. Sure, if the Cavs had space in their trainer's room to treat Porter, make the deal. We all know at the least the Bulls need a backup center. Yes, maybe a starter, but Wendell Carter deserves a full look after being injured and also along side Markkanen. I assume from what Arturas Karnisovas said this week that remains their priority coming out of the All-Star break. We all know, especially Thad Young, that Thad Young down the stretch against Embiid and Jokic isn't a plan. Drummond would be a great pickup for nothing much, which it would have to be for the Bulls since he's an unrestricted free agent probably looking for lots of money.

If I were the Bulls, I wouldn't be spending big money on a center. I've speculated that Drummond goes the buyout route. After all, if you are a free agent seeking a big contract it's most beneficial to be with a team at least projected to be in the conference finals. Remember, there's no school or degree to be a GM. They're not coming from MIT. So like you, they watch the playoffs, see a guy do great stuff and then don't understand why they can't do that great stuff for their team. Oh, right, which doesn't happen to have Curry, Durant or LeBron. You make money performing deep into the playoffs. Not hoping to get into the play-in. Drummond could really help the Bulls. I'm not sure how much the Bulls could really help Drummond. Especially when it seems like the Bulls are appropriately committed to giving Carter a chance to prove himself. Remember, he hasn't even been able to finish one season in his NBA career. I believe the Bulls still want to see what he has.