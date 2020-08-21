Ask Sam Mailbag: Who should the Bulls take at #4, Head Coach candidates, and NBA Playoffs

Sam Smith:

Now the 76ers would have to think about that. Zach and Lauri for shooting and the No. 4 pick? That is a lot to give up. It's sort of the Jimmy deal in reverse. Can Simmons be your Giannis? The NBA is about stars, and Arturas has acknowledged you're as good as your star, as the Nuggets are with Jokic. Take a chance? Would the Bulls be better? And who are the shooters after getting rid of the two best in LaVine and Markkanen? Simmons, Coby, Otto/Hutchison, Carter and Gafford? I have the draft getting the Bulls Avdija and I like him with what the Bulls have now. Though I do see a lot of trade talk/possibilities/speculation for this draft and Ask Sam. Golden State is one, of course. But say the Cavs want local guy Toppin and he's available to the Bulls. Flip a point guard and an exchange of picks? The Knicks likely want to move up for a point guard. They have a few, like Elfrid Payton, and they're not doing much with Kevin Knox. And maybe Arturas likes someone at eight. He's been creative and daring with the group in Denver with second round picks, chances on players like Michael Porter Jr. and often trading draft picks. And then what if the Bulls grab someone like Toppin? Then they have power forwards who can be attractive in trade. This, after all, may be a more interesting fall than with the games. Which the commissioner indicated in an ESPN interview before the lottery may not occur again until into 2021.