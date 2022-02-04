Ask Sam Mailbag: Trade deadline prep, pick-and-roll defense and more
Sam answers your questions about what the Bulls should do at the trade deadline and more.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Brodie Larsh:
The online consensus seems to be the should trade Coby, Portland 1st, DJJ and filler(Marko?) for Jerami Grant, and trade Troy Brown and a 2nd for Dennis Schroeder. Where there's smoke there's fire? Would you make those trades?
Sam Smith:
And who are we to challenge an online consensus? Yes, this is the final Ask Sam before trade deadline. Let ‘em come!
I've read the Schroeder one the most in the last few days. It seems like the Celtics may be agreeing with the rest of us who have been saying, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, no, no, no. The speculation is they may be doing their spring cleaning, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, et al.
With the East so open, I'd keep it together the rest of the season.
Which is why giving way Schroeder doesn't seem to make sense to me. But silly me, I'm always interested in seeing teams compete seriously instead of selling a five-year plan to an owner to get a contract extension. Schroeder, who by the way is the league's worst businessman for being insulted with the Lakers' $84 million offer and now playing for about $6 million (I know, it still seems like a lot of money), would be a nice addition.
I know, I know...another guard! Can't have too much talent. Plus, those are the guys Billy Donovan seems to love most. I was lobbying for Schroeder a few years ago when he was in Atlanta and they were giving him away, and like most everyone else in the NBA he played for Donovan somewhere. Tough guy, good defender, can score. With an expiring deal, sure if you could get him. But would Boston give him up so easily? They're about five games out of first. Like Charles Barkley would say, Red Auerbach is turning over in his grave.
Jerami Grant? Right, that's an old one and has been around as a wish/speculation for some time considering the Pistons are bad and don't much need him. Like the baseball Pittsburgh Pirates GM Branch Rickey with his last place team telling home run slugger Ralph Kiner who wanted a big raise: "We finished last with you and we can finish last without you."
So maybe the Pistons will just want to get off next year's $21 million. Which would be an issue with LaVine up for an extension, but I'd be more concerned that Grant likes to shoot and score and pretty much dumped his 3-and-D role in Denver to get into a scoring/"the Man role." The Bulls as we have seen can score enough. Would he buy in for the defensive/team guy role, and then do you want to pay $21 million for that?
I'd pass on Grant.
Mohmoud Bondugjie:
I have read reports to look out for a trade that will involve Dennis Schroder. We need more bench points and more consistent play on the bench. Coby White has shown sparks, but hasn't been consistent. If we trade for Dennis then we have solved our 2nd combo guard issue off the bench. Now that Coby is more accessible the Bulls should trade Coby in a package to address our PF void and now we are talking!
We have a chance to really make a run to the NBA Finals this year!
Sam Smith:
You mean like having games where he scored in single digits several games in a row after games of 23 and 24 points? Oh right, that's Schroeder.
It does seem like they are phasing him out there. He's scored in single digits the last seven games with his playing time decreasing, fewer than 20 minutes per the last five games and off the bench 10 of the last 16. Though I still find it difficult to believe they'd take much less than someone like White. I know everyone wants to trade Troy Brown or maybe Matt Thomas, but there's surprisingly actually not that much demand.
You can't get away in a sports city like Boston with pushing role players and second round picks on the customers and still get them to stand up and cheer until the first basket is scored. I believe Brad Stevens would like to be seen in public again sometime.
Jake Henry:
Vuc really stepping up his unselfish play the last few weeks. Ayo...whoever is the player development coach for him (I remember they said the Bulls finally hired someone last year who were not really assistant coaches per se) deserves a raise.
Sam Smith:
From the way Dosunmu talks, it sounds like it's DeMar DeRozan. After Ayo's big closing game against the Magic this week, he related a story of sitting down with DeRozan on the team plane trip after the loss in Orlando, when Ayo had a poor game and was hesitant against the athletic Orlando players. He said DeRozan counseled him at length, and he scored 24 the next game and has averaged 12 and seven assists since.
There have been many surprises with this Bulls team this season. To the world it's been DeRozan. Dosunmu's been another, and not just being the No 38 overall draft pick.
The draft process always is flawed for the obvious reason that scouting, especially teenagers, is the most inexact of sciences. And though they won't admit it, what the executives do is basically coordinate a common list so that when they are wrong (or right) everyone is wrong or right. So their boss can't single them out. "Hey boss, everyone passed on him."
So Jokic late in the second round.
The Pelicans have a guy picked just before Ayo in the Rising Stars game. Malcolm Brogdon was Rookie of the Year a few years back. He was selected No. 36. For the same reason Ayo went No. 38.
The contradiction is teams wish players would stay in school longer, but then when they do they drop in the draft because the theory is they will have reached their ceiling.
Like everyone buying lottery tickets or using a betting app, NBA guys also are looking to hit a jackpot. One jackpot makes a career, like John Hammond getting Giannis at No. 15. Anyone who saw Ayo play knew he was an NBA player. I had him—as probably did every Chicago media writer—a late first rounder in my mock draft.
And, heck, I never even watch college basketball and saw him play once. And they lost that game and he was wearing a mask, so I wasn't even sure it was him. But credit Dosunmu.
Sure, he gets help, and he obviously seeks it out. But to improve like he has from being overwhelmed in Summer League to irrelevant in training camp—and he got a break with the breaks (injuries) since he wouldn't have played much—he made himself better. A great teacher generally can show you the way, but it's on you to find the destination.
Raj Sheth:
I think a trade for Mike Muscala makes a lot of sense.
Sam Smith:
I've also gotten a lot of mail this week about Muscala, which means someone proposed it or wrote about it or he was seen at a local Starbucks.
Sure, though Oklahoma City usually wants first round picks as I've heard they eventually plan to have all 30 firsts in an upcoming draft. He's on a modest contract with a team option for next season and is a nice role playing big man who can make a shot and can swap Mickey Mantle Steakhouse stories with Billy.
Is it worth cashing in someone like Coby White? Those will be the questions.
Raj Sheth:
The Wizards seem to be stuck, and they have more decent players than they know what to do with. Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie just haven't meshed, and Montrezl Harrell/ Thomas Bryant/Daniel Gafford overlap.
Does that create any trade opportunities for the Bulls?
Sam Smith:
Another team where it's not working after a good start. There was some unsurprising trade deadline speculation that maybe now Bradley Beal has had enough. Probably not to the Wizards, whose only hope of avoiding another 10-year rebuilding program is to retain Beal. He could give up his $36 million option and become a free agent this summer, but I suspect whatever the Wizards do would involve trying to be more competitive to persuade Beal to at least pick up the option.
There was a report Gafford was out of the rotation with Thomas Bryant back, and then he was starting a few days later. With the Wizards signing Gafford to a substantial contract, he's out for a Bulls return. I've always liked Harrell since he scared the crap out of everyone on the Bulls when he played for the Clippers. He'll be a free agent this summer, and if you could pry him away he'd be a good toughness addition for a playoff run.
Though I doubt the Wizards are considering second round picks and little used role players as an entreaty to Beal. They need to win big any deal they make now. Beal is out injured and watching.
By the way, I recall a lot of mail last year about getting Dinwiddie. It's not working out too well for he and the Wizards.
Steve Fulton:
What a great and unexpected season this has been so far. The Bulls look like they will remain competitive and potentially go deep into the playoffs. My concern is their size. I see two potential players the Bulls could get.
Muscala from OKC for Troy Brown or Harrell from Washington for Derrick Jones Jr. and a couple of second round picks? Harrell could come off the bench or start until Williams is back?
I'm very excited about the guards we have, it is the best guard group in the East. We're 2 to 3 players deep with versatility on defense and offense. If we can get more inside help perhaps the Bulls could shock Milwaukee, Nets, or Philadelphia.
Sam Smith:
As I mentioned, I think Muscala is more available than Harrell, though OKC will hardly want Brown and the Bulls are light on the picks the Thunder generally demand. The other issue is I don't see the size issue as quite the issue others do. yes, Toronto Thursday notwithstanding.
It still was overtime without Ball and Caruso. Well, at least me and Billy on the size thing. Remember that Orlando game. I know Tuesday is a while back, but if you'll recall the Magic made up 13 points and were tied with about five minutes left. They leave in Wendell and Franz Wagner, who is 6-foot-10. Donovan subs and goes with four guards. Orlando doesn't score again.
OK, they're a young team and don't play that smart all the time, but it seems to me when the team is in a tight spot Billy will opt for speed and quickness to get over screens, produce steals/deflections and better rotations over protecting the rim and rebounding.
I'm sure if he had a big guy who did those things he'd play him. but I don't know if he would much otherwise, especially when the other guards who are his best defenders return. I know I'm in the minority on this one, but I don't necessarily believe size is the big issue, as it were.
After all, Miami is small, and sure Giannis is tall, but otherwise the Bucks aren't that big. Now if Philly had Simmons with Embiid, but it sure doesn't seem like they will. If the Nets ever get those three together, which given they haven't for almost two years now suggests a lot of other issues, they'll be tough. But not because of size playing Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton lately again. Heck, the Bulls gave up LaMarcus Aldridge 15 years ago because he didn't play big.
And last year after the Bulls picked up Daniel Theis, Donovan often lamented how difficult it was to play him with Vucevic and how much it slowed down the team.
There didn't seem much urgency to keep him. Sure, having another tall person as a reserve would be OK; I don't believe it's a priority for the team.
Mike Sutera:
Minnesota Timberwolves reunion at the All-Star game. Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns.
Sam Smith:
Which is a great point about why these blow-it-up rebuildings rarely work. If the Timberwolves were patient they'd have a Big Three now with three All-Stars, though Wiggins is questionable. But certainly close enough. Yeah, that was about four or five coaches ago, several managements, a lot of impatient fans and media.
The Timberwolves finally have a competitive team, though not as good as if LaVine and Wiggins were still there. But you draft teenagers all playing for their contracts with a bunch of other young guys and while the fans support the plan, they generally do so until the losing becomes too much. Which is about in one year.
I'm sure it will be fun for Zach to maybe be on the same team (playground draft for teams Thursday) with those guys again when they can officially all call themselves stars, though basically separated by hundreds of miles most of the time.
Alejandro Yegros:
We are so bad at pick-and-roll defense without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso that I actually marvel at how anybody stops this strategy ever. Can you break down what the issue is?
Can it be pinned onto one or two guys? I see plenty of other teams who are way worse in many ways and I don't see pick-and-roll defense like ours too much.
Sam Smith:
Not having your four best defenders—Caruso, Ball, Patrick Williams, Jones—obviously has something to do with it. Pick-and-roll as simple as it remains is the primary offense of most NBA teams, which is why you see so much switching on defense.
The theory with that is the defender doesn't get "picked" off. But then mismatches are created with fast on slow or big on little. If you have five Dennis Rodmans—the 6-foot-8 defense part and not the crazy—it's a good strategy.
So what's generally required is help from the weak (non-ball) side to slide over to protect against the screen setter rolling to the basket.
Many big men who do that aren't good passers, but players worry so much about leaving open that corner three-point shooter (because the coach is always yelling: "Don't leave open that corner three point shooter!") that the help often is hesitant. The best way to disrupt the offense is with double teams, traps, show-and-recover tactics that disrupt the ball screen (guy dribbling).
That's where the Bulls miss Caruso, especially, and Ball. But they'll be back. As I've suggested, just outscore ‘em for awhile.
The other element is that because Vucevic isn't let's say fleet afoot, the Bulls play a so called "drop" coverage with their center, which means he drops back into the paint to protect against layups. So that leaves the lane open for floaters and runners that players have become so proficient at.
I don't feel the Bulls are that bad, but it's mostly irrelevant if you score 130 points, which they can do for now.
Jim Daly:
Would you rather have Wendell Carter Jr. or Nikola Vucevic? How would Carter Jr. fit with this team?
Sam Smith:
Vooooocch! I thought we settled that last year; the reason they traded for Vucecic was that Wendell wasn't a center, and they could use one. And you will notice that Wendell basically plays power forward for Orlando with Mo Bamba starting—if not finishing—at center.
We all liked Wendell a lot, and it seems like he's found a home. Good for him; very nice guy. He got paid and he has a nice role, makes some threes now, a bit of a post up game and gets double/doubles. He's played well against the Bulls, or at least been productive. And he perhaps has shown, at least, he deserved to start in college over Marvin Bagley.
But he's not what the Bulls needed, or what they need now even though many believe they are undersized.
One of his issues was that lack of motor thing. I believe he cared; perhaps too much at times in over analyzing himself. I don't see his fit with this Bulls team the way Billy Donovan likes to play faster and more aggressive; Carter has been better in Orlando, but he plays with let's say a lack of pace. Vooch is bigger, a better shooter and a better passer, all things that have fit well with the Bulls. I'd do that trade again.
And, as I wrote the other day, I believe Vucevic's presence compared to say a kid like Carter was influential in helping persuade DeMar DeRozan there was a chance to win in Chicago. I'm not sure he'd have seen that with young players like Carter and Lauri Markkanen still there in the summer.
Michael Mortenson:
With all the hoopla around the NBA's 75th season, there's one guy who isn't getting his due credit for his crucial contribution to the success of the game: The guy who figured out the game would be way better if there were a hole in the bottom of the net.
Sam Smith:
I'd say the rebounders should be celebrating him. I get that it made sense and saved time to allow the ball to slide through the peach basket, but if not for those bottoms what would we have called it: Cylinderball? After all, baskets come with bottoms.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.
NEXT UP: