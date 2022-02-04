Ask Sam Mailbag: Trade deadline prep, pick-and-roll defense and more

The online consensus seems to be the should trade Coby, Portland 1st, DJJ and filler(Marko?) for Jerami Grant, and trade Troy Brown and a 2nd for Dennis Schroeder. Where there's smoke there's fire? Would you make those trades?

Sam Smith:

And who are we to challenge an online consensus? Yes, this is the final Ask Sam before trade deadline. Let ‘em come!

I've read the Schroeder one the most in the last few days. It seems like the Celtics may be agreeing with the rest of us who have been saying, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, no, no, no. The speculation is they may be doing their spring cleaning, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, et al.

With the East so open, I'd keep it together the rest of the season.

Which is why giving way Schroeder doesn't seem to make sense to me. But silly me, I'm always interested in seeing teams compete seriously instead of selling a five-year plan to an owner to get a contract extension. Schroeder, who by the way is the league's worst businessman for being insulted with the Lakers' $84 million offer and now playing for about $6 million (I know, it still seems like a lot of money), would be a nice addition.

I know, I know...another guard! Can't have too much talent. Plus, those are the guys Billy Donovan seems to love most. I was lobbying for Schroeder a few years ago when he was in Atlanta and they were giving him away, and like most everyone else in the NBA he played for Donovan somewhere. Tough guy, good defender, can score. With an expiring deal, sure if you could get him. But would Boston give him up so easily? They're about five games out of first. Like Charles Barkley would say, Red Auerbach is turning over in his grave.

Jerami Grant? Right, that's an old one and has been around as a wish/speculation for some time considering the Pistons are bad and don't much need him. Like the baseball Pittsburgh Pirates GM Branch Rickey with his last place team telling home run slugger Ralph Kiner who wanted a big raise: "We finished last with you and we can finish last without you."

So maybe the Pistons will just want to get off next year's $21 million. Which would be an issue with LaVine up for an extension, but I'd be more concerned that Grant likes to shoot and score and pretty much dumped his 3-and-D role in Denver to get into a scoring/"the Man role." The Bulls as we have seen can score enough. Would he buy in for the defensive/team guy role, and then do you want to pay $21 million for that?

I'd pass on Grant.