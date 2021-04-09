Ask Sam Mailbag: Thoughts on AK's moves, Lauri Markkanen, NBA buyouts, and more

Art Alenik:

AK came to the Bulls with the broad mandate to improve the team and its results. Naturally, we all want to know how he's going to accomplish that, or at least what his basic strategy is. AK is so inscrutable that both press & fans are left to guess. We know that he a good evaluator (e.g. Jokic at #41), so we assume that he values draft picks. Most were sure he wouldn't trade first round picks... until he dealt the 2021 and 2023 first-round picks. Among other things we "knew" were that his first priority was a PG and that he was very high on Wendell. If you follow the common wisdom. AK is a man of mystery. He hired Billy Donovan, who was not on his list of candidates. He traded for Vuc & 4 others when we all thought he'd stand pat. He moved on from Wendell, who he had spoken so well of. He drafted Patrick Williams at #4 when nobody had him rated that high (rising, yes, but to #4 ?). So, I think I'm beginning to understand his basic strategy (and I like it). He's an opportunist! AK had his list of HC candidates, mostly promising young ACs. When Billy got pissed off enough to leave, it took half a heart-beat for AK to realize that he was better than anyone on that list and tear it up. Maybe he was looking for a PG at the deadline, but sensed that Vucevic could be had and shifted gears. In the draft, everybody had favorites... and none of them were Pat Williams. AK saw Williams' potential as a very good 2-way player, and it looks like he was right. Williams is coming on slow, but has a high ceiling. I'm starting to believe that, if there is any opportunity for the Bulls to get a good PG this summer, AK will make it happen. If not, I think he'll be ready whenever opportunity does knock.