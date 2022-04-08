Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls successful '22 season, recent struggles, offseason rumors and more

I could accept the record, even all of the recent L's, if they were competitive. But they aren't; They're getting blown out nightly, by elite teams and mediocre ones. I know that they're really beat up right now, with Zach hobbled and Caruso's back spasming (and Lonzo not comin' through that tunnel). And I know that we've got some very young inexperienced players in lead roles. All of that contributes, but they also seem fatigued and dispirited.

But it's kind of sad that they played their best basketball early and are playing their worst now, when it counts most. What feels the worst though, is how incredibly steep the drop-off has been.

The Bucks loss was a little depressing, the Celtics loss even more so. I'm happy that – despite the injuries – the Bulls have taken a step forward this season.

Sam Smith:

I've been going with the Billy pushed them harder than most early in the season for the valued credibility thing and maybe there's something to it. But they do seem worn out. I'd hate to think that and wonder the impact, but also are they suffering for having played and been responsible?

I saw the other day where Adam Silver finally acknowledged that there's an attendance problem in the league, that the game's stars play somewhat at their leisure. Which maybe puts an end to that argument about guys from earlier eras not being able to play today.

Heck, today's players wouldn't be in the league 30 years ago. Because you had to play; you wanted to play. I always point to Michael Jordan coming back into the league (with knee issues he never much talked about) at 32 and not missing one game for three and a half years.

In a seven-year stretch in the middle of his career, John Havlicek missed a total of five games. Wilt Chamberlain had one season where he averaged 48.5 minutes per game for all of them. Johnny Kerr played 844 straight and then his coach benched him because he said the streak was a distraction. You wouldn't be in the league back then (or even in the 90s) taking off as many games as so many stars do now no matter how good you are.

I remember the Bulls would mercilessly harangue Horace Grant for having the blue flu so often. Because he missed 16 games in his fist six years in the league. Today if you did that players would crowd around you and ask if you're immortal.

So we celebrate and admire guys like DeRozan and Vucevic, who rarely miss games and almost never rest. And so are the Bulls being penalized because their players play? Maybe things even out after the week off following the finale Sunday. But the league does have a problem, and perhaps not so much that the commissioner may not be able to find a way to resolve it; more so that so many highly talented players don't seem to want to play. What message is being sent which has led to that?