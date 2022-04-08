Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls successful '22 season, recent struggles, offseason rumors and more
Sam answers your questions about the Bulls recent struggles, their overall season outlook and possible offseason moves.
Dwayne Corry:
I know injuries are something every team needs to overcome but I cannot help to wonder what if our point guard had not been injured. I do believe we would have had (and still do) a fighting chance to rep the Eastern Conference.
This season is an overwhelming success for Bulls nation regardless of its outcome. That said I still believe we are a veteran point guard short of being a real contender. Do you see any veteran guards on the open market after the season?
Sam Smith:
Well, if the Clippers had Kawhi Leonard and Paul George wasn't out so long and the Nets now had Ben Simmons or if Anthony Davis was OK or Kevin Durant hadn't missed those two months or Steph Curry and Draymond Green weren't out for so long and Gordon Hayward wasn't gone again and Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter and most everybody who played for Indiana. Heck, the Grizzlies may win the title if Ja Morant just stays out a bit longer.
And if in 2012 Derrick Rose...Yes, it happens.
It's too bad because I agree they'd have been right in the middle of things at the top of the East because Lonzo Ball is basically their only true point guard—and New Orleans didn't even think he was that—and the whole scheme to sacrifice size was based on speed, penetration and disruption, all of which were Ball specialties along with some pretty good 3-point shooting (and thus that further spacing). But look how long it took the Bulls to find one real point guard. As a result, the Bulls have become a slow team that walks the ball up court, often gets into offense late and lacks the lane penetration (and perhaps some shooters) to drive and kick in the modern NBA parlance, all of which were visible with Ball.
So it was a big loss, but this is Ball's first year on a four-year deal and not the last season in Bulls history. So with a player with his second meniscus surgery it's hardly worth taking any chances.
Alejandro Yegros:
I love Coby White. I remember years ago Bill Simmons saying about Ben Gordon something like "he's not an All-Star, but he scares me because he can win a game or two in a playoff series by himself" and that's what I think of Coby.
Although I think there's problems on the defensive side that he'll never overcome (he does try), I think he'll continue to evolve into a dynamite offensive player. Having said that: is LaVine's upcoming max extension, and Ayo's presence (and the fact that Ayo's contract runs out at the same time), and the fact that all our best players are mostly guards... is that "adios" for Coby?
Sam Smith:
I guess it's possible depending on how these playoffs go, and there's not much optimism for now. Of course, Coby could have a good series and that would change some things. I'm not anxious to see him go. It hasn't been a great season, but I feel like he hasn't been used well for various reasons and has suffered perhaps the most with the absence of Lonzo Ball.
Coby is the only player on the roster who even resembles a bench scorer.
He's not a catch-and-shoot type like the Heat's Tyler Herro (not that many are), but he's as close as the Bulls have to that. Who else are you bringing off the bench for offense?
Sure, Ayo has filled in admirably with Lonzo and Alex Caruso out, but he's not really a point guard, which has hurt Coby's play. Coby scores off the dribble reasonably well, but he's at his best with a guard who can get penetration and play with pace. Ayo doesn't and DeRozan when he does it's more for his shot.
Actually, Zach LaVine probably is best at that. But it's too much to ask this season with his knee issues, and he can be loose with the ball. So Coby's been left to find a hurried shot often late in the clock or off a broken play. Then he's come off the bench, he's started, he's been first off the bench, late off the bench.
Coach Billy Donovan has admitted he's probably put White in the most difficult position for trying to be consistent. I don't believe the Bulls blame Coby, and I'd be sure I'd have a vast improvement before I'd let him go. And that's not easy to find.
Josh Redman:
With the Lakers season ending in disaster, and Nikola Vucevic's regression since joining the Bulls, I think a realistic trade this offseason would be Anthony Davis for Vucevic, White, and a 1st Round Pick. Vuc is not a good fit with this team as he's a 7-footer who often plays smaller and White is expendable with the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu.
This trade gives the Lakers an above average center who doesn't miss games, a young shooter in White who could excel playing off of LeBron and a 1st round pick.
What do you think? I don't see how the Lakers don't blow the whole thing up and try a new group around LeBron James.
Sam Smith:
No chance, but nice try, a top 75 all-time player for your third and seventh options?
I know Davis is a risk because of his injury history, and there have been on and off rumors over the years that he'd eventually return home to Chicago, which I never considered serious. Now if you want Westbrook...I'm not own on Vucevic as some because of the role he's been put in to defer to DeRozan and LaVine.
I've mentioned before it's similar to the way Chris Bosh had to adjust in Miami, and generally became the blame for losses while LeBron and Wade were the celebrants for wins. I do agree the Bulls need more athleticism inside, though Davis does nothing for the toughness stuff.
There's no way the Lakers not only would take that little given how much they gave up for Davis, but Vucevic is three years older with three fewer years on his contract. So you give up a guy under long term control for a free agent to be? I know what deal you might get: Vucevic, DeRozan and a No. 1 for Davis. Interested? Didn't think so.
Elijah Humble:
With LeBron and the Lakers missing the playoffs, does that mean we can stop hearing about LeBron and the Lakers every single day?
Sam Smith:
I guess also based on some of my mail, no. Though I agree it has become tiresome. I used to listen to a lot of satellite NBA radio, but they talk so much about LeBron and the Lakers, an 11th place team by the way, that I've gone back to the oldies station. Of course, their response is that's what their listeners want, but enough.
I assume once the playoffs begin we'll actually hear more about some of the teams that are playing, though for now I read and heard last week about if LeBron will play with Steph Curry and, of course, the list of candidates to replace Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook is either going to be released or go to Charlotte, which the joke is may not be that much different.
So be prepared, but can they at least take a break for the passing of Bobby Rydell?
Michael Freeman:
The Nets just cut James Johnson. Can the Bulls sign him? Should they?
Sam Smith:
It did seem a bit odd at this time; perhaps he beat up Kyrie. It seems a bit suspicious. I suppose the Bulls could if they released someone at the end of the bench and he is tough and scares other players with his karate, which is good for the playoffs. But after not having been with the team all season and so unaccustomed to playing nice with others, being a terrible shooter and the Bulls seemingly anxious to play Patrick Williams at that position more, it wouldn't seem likely.
Art Alenik:
The Bucks loss was a little depressing, the Celtics loss even more so. I'm happy that – despite the injuries – the Bulls have taken a step forward this season.
But it's kind of sad that they played their best basketball early and are playing their worst now, when it counts most. What feels the worst though, is how incredibly steep the drop-off has been.
They haven't ‘struggled'; They fell off a cliff!
I could accept the record, even all of the recent L's, if they were competitive. But they aren't; They're getting blown out nightly, by elite teams and mediocre ones. I know that they're really beat up right now, with Zach hobbled and Caruso's back spasming (and Lonzo not comin' through that tunnel). And I know that we've got some very young inexperienced players in lead roles. All of that contributes, but they also seem fatigued and dispirited.
Not a good look entering the post-season.
Sam Smith:
I've been going with the Billy pushed them harder than most early in the season for the valued credibility thing and maybe there's something to it. But they do seem worn out. I'd hate to think that and wonder the impact, but also are they suffering for having played and been responsible?
I saw the other day where Adam Silver finally acknowledged that there's an attendance problem in the league, that the game's stars play somewhat at their leisure. Which maybe puts an end to that argument about guys from earlier eras not being able to play today.
Heck, today's players wouldn't be in the league 30 years ago. Because you had to play; you wanted to play. I always point to Michael Jordan coming back into the league (with knee issues he never much talked about) at 32 and not missing one game for three and a half years.
In a seven-year stretch in the middle of his career, John Havlicek missed a total of five games. Wilt Chamberlain had one season where he averaged 48.5 minutes per game for all of them. Johnny Kerr played 844 straight and then his coach benched him because he said the streak was a distraction. You wouldn't be in the league back then (or even in the 90s) taking off as many games as so many stars do now no matter how good you are.
I remember the Bulls would mercilessly harangue Horace Grant for having the blue flu so often. Because he missed 16 games in his fist six years in the league. Today if you did that players would crowd around you and ask if you're immortal.
So we celebrate and admire guys like DeRozan and Vucevic, who rarely miss games and almost never rest. And so are the Bulls being penalized because their players play? Maybe things even out after the week off following the finale Sunday. But the league does have a problem, and perhaps not so much that the commissioner may not be able to find a way to resolve it; more so that so many highly talented players don't seem to want to play. What message is being sent which has led to that?
Randall Sanders:
Now that Lonzo Ball has been declared officially out for the season, do you think the Bulls will bring up a guard from the G-League to add to the Bench? With nothing else to gain, should the Bulls rest their Big 3 for the Playoffs ?
Sam Smith:
DeRozan already has said he'd like to play, but I would seriously curtail the minutes and give some more time to the guys who have been buried for so long, like Troy Brown, who can make a three, and some more Derrick Jones now that's he's back in. I'm not sure where he is, but I thought Tyler Cook gave them good minutes at times with some presence.
They're not about to add a guard and then hand him responsibilities, but while I would limit the minutes, I'd also try to get one of these last two games to at least have the feel of a win—and fewer of the world is coming to an end media questions after the game—before the playoffs.
Bambi Choy:
How quickly has this team gone from a contender to a pretender? I understand injuries ruined the chemistry but it's sad how they fail to bring up the intensity. They pretty much have a full squad except for Ball.
This small lineup clearly isn't working. Why is Nikola Vucevic playing long ball instead of laying out punishment inside? Frustrating.
Sam Smith:
Well, Vooch did take out Grayson Allen and it didn't seem to help.
Mike Sutera:
Man, James Harden looks done. Two years of being out of shape has taken its toll. He's just out there looking to distribute now. Did he opt in for next year? I would not want to be the Sixers to extend his deal for 4-to-5 more years.
Sam Smith:
Maybe that's the best matchup for the Bulls even with Joel Embiid. Losing Seth Curry in the Ben Simmons trade was big for them, and maybe if the mayor re-institutes the COVID restrictions apparently unvaccinated Matisse Thybulle can't play in Chicago. You can only hope they keep playing DeAndre Jordan. And I saw Doc Rivers was on the rumors for the Lakers job list.
The 76ers probably are stuck for the extension with the Simmons trade (why would anyone opt in to just $47 million?), but it hasn't been the same James Harden. His shooting has been terrible and this season ended all the fake foul calls he was getting, though he still gets enough. True, maybe not being in shape for a decade finally catches up with you.
Mark Queen:
I saw that Linton Johnson still is playing...
Sam Smith:
Now that's a hooper.
Bulls great and now ambassador Mickey Johnson's nephew who played for the Bulls in 2003-04 and briefly in 2009 and now on his 18th team since Rockford in 2003. From Providence St. Mel, that's a Chicago guy.
John Leichenko:
I've been hearing that Rudy Gobert is on the trade block because he and Donovan Mitchell don't get along. A.M. radio was talking about getting him. He is a really good paint defender. DeMar DeRozan has a small window being north of 30, might be the thing to do.
Sam Smith:
There's a lot of rumors around the Utah Jazz, and there seemed to have been a falling out with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert around the start of the COVID discovery, which seemed an overreaction to me. I know he's won Defensive Player of the Year and lobbies for it all the time, but I don't see his impact at that level.
For the award, I prefer the guys like Kawhi Leonard was and Mikal Bridges and Marcus Smart who defend multiple positions and take on the best scorers. Plus, you can get to Gobert. He's slow off his feet to react, so if you take the ball into him he doesn't get up fast. His strength is when you pull the ball away he can block it. Plus he's got a long contract and is soon to make $40 million annually.
I'd want no part of that. Actually, I prefer Vucecic's all-around game since he can score and Gobert can't. The rumors there—and it does seem big change is coming with Dwyane Wade taking a more active ownership role and Danny Ainge on board and rumors about the coach leaving—have been that Mitchell has his eyes on New York. He's got a long term deal and I don't see what the Knicks have you'd want other than maybe RJ Barrett.
For Gobert's money and a guy who regularly flames out in the playoffs (they've never been out of the second round), I'd pass.
Mark Kollar:
First you have to get to the dance before you perfect your boogaloo. In a seven-game series the better team always wins. This is also the time individual players make a name for themselves - or not.
Sam Smith:
There you go; as I've mentioned, we're soon to all be 0-0.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
