Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions from wins over Washington, trade scenarios, and more

I know you won't criticize Zach, and I like Zach too. I'm not even doing this for mailbag; I'm just doing it to get it out. But against Golden State, Zach's decision-making in the 4th was so routinely bad. He was the Zach that people complain about: early shots for no reason, missing open men (except the one time to WCJ roll. It's unbelievable to me that he's been in the league 7 years and he's still so tunnel-visioned. The difference is that Zach isn't actually great. His 4th quarter stats last year were shockingly bad. I know you can say "well, he's in a bad team, he has to do it etc." but that's just not true. Curry shoots crazy shots but he also willingly passes the ball in the 4th quarter.

Sam Smith:

Sorry, you write to me you can get posted, if not posted up. I understand the dynamic of the imperfect player with a bad team. It's like the Bears football with Trubisky. He's not what everyone wants him to be, so every play gets micromanaged as if no other quarterback throws a bad pass or interception or makes a misread. The definition of great really is if you're with a winning team. I believe Zach has the chance to be great, and great players do "un fundamental" things. That's what being great is about, taking risks and chances and why those things end up on highlights. Was it a good shot when Jordan drove and shot over his head with his back to the basket? It was when he was playing with Pippen, Grant and Cartwright. Great players believe they can do those things. Zach does as well, which is why he scores 20 on bad nights. I'd rather have a guy who tries and believes than one who wonders if it's possible. Sure he's likely imperfect, but you already saw when it came down to the end in a game that mattered for the first time Donovan drew the play for Zach against the Warriors. It didn't take Billy long to find out.

I think Billy also is going to help Zach, and Zach has been a willing learner. For some reason Boylen didn't like him, which makes it an uncomfortable position when he's also your best player. Now it's a blank slate again and I liked the way Donovan is telling Zach to do things more quickly, to attack the basket, to start the game offensively as Zach did against the Wizards Tuesday. Zach was better Tuesday in those areas you are concerned about, especially because they won. He also made a huge defensive stop against Westbrook Thursday. Passes look better when the receiver scores. Zach hasn't always had the best receivers. Jordan didn't for a long time, so he shot a lot. Remember, that was a guy who averaged 17 points in college. I actually thought even against the Warriors Zach was looking for Wendell a lot off screens, and I liked the way Donovan had he and Satoransky as primary playmakers late against the Wizards Tuesday with Coby off the ball. We make too many judgments and say, well Coby's not a point guard. But when the game is played well with the movement Donovan is attempting to enforce, you can have others make plays. Like we saw Thursday. Zach and Satoransky can trigger offense reasonably well enough. And Coby can make plays off their plays. The Bulls don't have a player LeBron or Harden to dominate the ball, score and set up others. Maybe they will eventually, though such players aren't easy to find. Zach gives them a lot that's hard to get otherwise.