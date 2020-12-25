Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions from the Season Opener

Matthew Chilewich:

Wow - game one was a hot can of garbage. My gosh. AK can say whatever he wants, but by failing to bring in a point guard his actions matter of fact say one of two things:

1) We believe Coby White is a point guard - and if that's the case, I'm already highly skeptical.

2) We are totally tanking for a draft pick so be patient because we're doing a Philly Special without admitting it. I'm not sure there is a player not named Patrick Williams who is worth keeping.

These were questions I had before Game 1:

1) Do you think the Bulls will trade Zach? I think he's proven to be a very hardworking guy, an elite scorer and with some coaching from Billy we might even see an uptick in his defense. But I think Zach wants to be a playoff performer; this team is going to hold him back and I would imagine he and AK/ME come to agreement that all parties would be best served by trading Zach for picks or a rotation player plus a 1st round pick. I don't like the Bulls fans who criticize Lavine. He's a good kid, he stays out of trouble, he does all the right things, works hard in offseason and he is a remarkable scorer. He's not Michael Jordan - so what? I'd love to see us build around Zach, Coby and Patrick Williams but I just don't think it will happen.

2) I do not think Coby White will turn into a real point guard. I know that one talent evaluator or former Bulls player mentioned that he kind of makes up his mind on whether to shoot or pass each time down the floor as opposed to just reacting. He's a really interesting player. But he's probably not a true PG. So if the Bulls trade Zach, do you think Coby is a starting shooting guard for the Bulls to build around? Or do you see him more as a 6th man as I do.

This could really be a long painful season.