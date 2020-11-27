Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions on Patrick Williams, NBA free agency, and more

I guess you're getting the usual arm chair managers freaking out because the Bulls picked someone not in all the mock drafts, but I was skeptical about everyone but Wiseman anyway. With everyone crying about him not being a starter it reminded me of how you got Corey Maggette drafted at No. 6 despite him not starting his freshman year at Duke. They make a 27-5 team sound near criminal because he wasn't starting. I look at him being the guy who came in and played for several starters and finished games. And look how many teams ended up passing on Deni Avdija after the Bulls. I also remember everyone thinking Coby White was going to be a project last year and hardly see the floor. I hope new management doesn't buy in to all the fans that want to trade Zach as well. So many 25 point scorers in the NBA these days ya know. I really believe the new coach and staff will make a very big difference this year. Probably take a couple of months before we start seeing some good consistency. I want to see what a good experienced coach can do with this team before they blow it up. We haven't exactly had one of those in awhile. I always thought the Bulls had a development staff in place and guys that worked with big men individually. Were the Bulls really at a bare minimum for a development staff?

Sam Smith:

I think at least the development people got a bad rap. But when a new management/staff comes in they have the right to remake what they want. But guys did develop. Coby became much better, and quickly. Zach has improved dramatically from barely a starter in Minnesota with an ACL to an All-Star if he had better teammates. Players like Nikola Mirotic improved. Guys like Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaq Harrison went from undrafted to something. And Kris Dunn was rescued from Thibs' dungeon and was becoming the team's closer until a spate of injuries. Nate Loenser was a heck of a development coach and players did respond to Karen Stack's teaching and Shawn Respert's guidance and experience. But I also believe having a professional, experienced, organized and successful NBA coach like Billy Donovan will be a big difference and make a difference for this season.

Actually, I haven't been getting much freaking out. I think there was some mild disappointment, though more about the uneventful free agency compared with teams like the Hawks and even the Hornets. But for the Bulls it's next summer with the payroll they have. I think most fans realize there wasn't a true impact player to acquire with an exception. New management hasn't said or explained anything or even announced any free agent addition. So we have no idea about their thinking or plan. I suspect it's about confidence in Billy Donovan, who I heard was drawn to the Bulls because of the chance to be strongly involved in personnel compared with in Oklahoma City. Adding another high lottery pick next season won't hurt. Even if they're not about to admit that.

As for Maggette, that was one of my out of the box predictions as I had him as No. 1 in an early mock draft in 1999. He went No. 13, and there were a half dozen guys picked ahead who made All-Star teams, like Elton Brand, Steve Francis and Shawn Marion. But Maggette had a 14-year NBA career during which he had a seven-year run averaging about 20 points per game with two seasons above 22 per. You'd take that from most No. 1 picks. The top five picks from this draft should be as successful.