Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions on Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton, trade ideas, and more

Would you trade Zach or Coby? I say, trade the pick for a journeyman center to replace Robin (who would've thought we'd miss him so much? Well, I did anyway...), spend '20-21 (or, just 21 I guess) figuring out if Lauri is '19-20 Lauri or '17-18 Lauri, and get ready for The Big Shuffle in the (late) summer of '21.

The guy people talked about the most at #4, the Israeli Deni Avdija, has some nice highlights but can he shoot? Avdija has an interesting floor game, but can he defend NBA-level athletes on the wing? No one else even projects to be better than who we already have at our "need" positions of wing forward & center. And, unless you're going to trade one of your backcourt "birds in the hand", we have no space for a starting PG unless he's... someone who's not in this draft.

I'm indifferent about this draft. The only top-3 guy I care about is Wiseman, and he seems to be the least likely to fall, even if one of the top 3 teams goes off script (and why any of them would not take him first is a puzzler to me).

Sam Smith:

How'd you get Arturas' playbook? He's usually so circumspect.

There was a recent fantasy speculation promoted about the Bulls trading up in this draft, though I tend to think given the general level of the talent (uncertain to scared-to-take-him) and Karnisovas' draft history, the Bulls are more likely to trade down. Karnisovas is actually more Krause-like than it seems, except for the misdirection (some called it prevarication). Karnisovas actually doesn't say anything. But he seemed to give one hint when he said he thought this draft was much deeper than most believed. Which suggested either he just was trying to put a good face on No. 4 since the Bulls moved up, or as many believe someday you will wish you took No. 9 instead of No. 3. Arturas is a good scout at heart, also, like Krause. And while many in the community would be disappointed since we've promoted the top picks, Arturas knows more about this than we do and getting a good player at perhaps No. 10 and then maybe an extra first round pick for next season or an underutilized young player off a roster might be in the Bulls' interest rather than hoping Ball or Edwards or Wiseman or Deni can break through as a teenager and push out more seasoned players like Markkanen, LaVine or White.

And what of Hutchison and you know Otto is playing for a new contract this season. Might just be better to see what you have and hope they enhance their value, which is almost certain given the NBA unfairly, inequitably, unjustly, wrongfully and unreasonably left the Bulls out of the Orlando games (no, I have not forgotten!). And then shuffle that deck and see where the aces were hidden. It's a process, right?