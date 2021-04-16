Ask Sam Mailbag: questions about Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, the 2009 Bulls, and more

The 2009 Bulls-Celtics series made me feel old with the way you were asked about it last week. However, I'm of one opinion that I don't see many people talking about. I think that team would've win it all. They should've kept BG and Tyrus, instead of going after Boozer, IMO. I mean, Boozer was a nice inside scorer, decent for mid range pick and pop game with DRose, but a poor defender who didn't close out games (Taj did that). So, if we had kept BG and Tyrus, Rose certainly would've had more help to close games against the Heat. They wouldn't be able to blitz him the way they used to or BG would make them pay, as we saw in the Celtics series. Tyrus also was very serviceable, athletic and Taj became the main guy anyway. Then, with Jimmy coming along later, this team would be complete.

Sam Smith:

I agree not many people are talking about it. Though I would liked to have seen what happened if it were Skiles that Tyrus tried to fight instead of 65-year-old Paul Silas. And Tyrus lost that one, anyway. There was no scenario in which Tyrus was a productive player as his derailed career suggested. It seemed like reasonable idea at the time the way fans were demanding a super athlete to go along with the basketball types the team was accumulating like Hinrich, Deng and Gordon. "We need high flier!" Never mind. Ben's situation was a little different, one he came to regret but which happens in pro ball. Ben became resentful the Bulls offered Deng $57 million for four years and him $50 million, which still was a lot of money then. Ben said he was the leading scorer and deserved more. Forget he was happy and a starter and a near star. I know people in all lines of work fall into that trap of loving what you do until you find out someone is making more money. My advice is if you're satisfied who cares what the other person has. I know, naive. Ben didn't much care for my advice, though I did copy fashion advice from him wearing a golf shirt over a long sleeve t-shirt. It tremendously extended my golf logo wardrobe. I'll always be grateful. But that all was moot because it was all about LeBron. I've explained that before about the 2010 free agency and about how the Bulls were certain LeBron was coming. Though I always had my doubts, even today those same Bulls executives will say it was a done deal. Whether true or not, the Bulls were clearing the roster except for basically Rose and Noah for at least LeBron and Wade. Boozer became a fallback option and though he was not popular with fans, the Bulls with Boozer—hol dat!—if not because of Boozer led he league in wins two consecutive seasons. Until, yes, I've gone through that before as well.