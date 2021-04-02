Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Theis, new rotations, offseason free agents, and more

Sam Smith:

The Bulls have been one of the teams that values firsts more than most. And given that's how they got Jordan and Derrick Rose you can understand. The Kukoc draft, though much maligned at the time including by Bulls players, was one of the great draft coups. Kukoc will certainly be a Hall of Famer one day. I also don't recall the first that season. Maybe it was a swap to get the high second used for Kukoc as there were all sorts of odd salary cap rules for international players then. The Travis Knight story is perhaps the most unusual, maybe in draft history. During the title years, Phil Jackson and especially Tex Winter, the latter a famed collegiate coach, did not want draft picks on the team. Winter always counseled Jackson, "You win with men." Plus the Bulls were always picking near the bottom of the first round. So it became more an academic exercise for GM Jerry Krause to perhaps find a steal like Kukoc. They took Knight in 1996 and released him shortly after the draft instead of giving him the required three-year rookie guarantee. You don 't see that much. Imagine the social media take on that one. Anyone seen Jordan Bell lately? But who was criticizing the '96 Bulls? The story of that pick was the Bulls wanted a player from Houston, which was selecting No. 30 right after the Bulls. The Bulls had word if they selected the player Houston wanted at No. 29, the Rockets would make the deal. So the Bulls staff tried to figure out whom Houston wanted. The consensus became Knight. Wrong. So he was cut. The Bulls, nevertheless, still did OK in 1997 and 1998.