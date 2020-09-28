Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about PG prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft, possibly trading back, and Billy Donovan.

Could you list the dates when things are supposed to happen like: When teams offer their players their qualifying offers and how long do players have to decide? When players can take their player option or decline? When can teams start making trades? I guess the draft is November 18. What is this draft camp going to look like?

Sam Smith:

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know; the NBA tells me they're not sure.

Draft camp? Innovative. Actually every date including the start of next season seems uncertain. We should have plenty of spare time Christmas Day. I was told Sunday night from the NBA after Miami's win and Jimmy Butler leading Miami to the Finals—no, I didn't see him in that position, but Minnesota and Philadelphia didn't, either, I guess—not even to count on that November 18 draft date. Like Don Nelson always used to say during the run up to a playoff spot, "If we make it I assume the NBA will tell us and where we will be playing."

Monday begins the virtual draft combine, which sounds confusing. The league is having several players do Zoom interviews early this week. So we should hear from LaMelo, Deni, Killian, et al. At least we probably won't have to ask which city they are visiting. I couldn't figure out all the NBA's Combine plans, which the league called innovative. I'll take their word for it. It sounds like players will do testing and interviews by video from the NBA team facility closest to their home. The trick will be figuring out which ones aren't sending in video game avatars. I'm still trying to figure out which NBA city that is for Avdija. There will also be what the NBA terms a pro day video, though it's uncertain whether that also can be used as a Dancing with the Stars audition tape. The NBA official media release stated the draft is Nov. 18, though I've also been told to keep that in pencil for now. But my point broke and I can't figure out what I wrote.