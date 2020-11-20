Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Patrick Williams' potential and the 2020 NBA Draft

Ryan Roberts:

Count me in the "I don't get it" camp. This pick reminds me of Marvin Williams in ‘05. Not that their games are terribly similar, but it feels more like taking a look at the players measurables and athleticism and projecting on him what you want him to be, rather than what he is (which you so frequently caution against). Marvin Williams had a fine career, but for the number 2 pick? I'm not saying there was a Chris Paul or Deron Williams in this draft, but regardless I would say it's fair that Marvin Williams never reached that lofty potential. I keep seeing Kawhi or Giannis comparisons. Obviously everyone got them wrong on the pre-draft process but it seems kind of obvious to me that the reason those two were both mid first round picks was because their games had obvious limitations and it was difficult to project a lot of success given those limitations. Credit to them for having maniacal work ethic and drive to make themselves into what they are, but does Patrick Williams have that? How do you think the players feel about this pick? If you're Zach and it's clear the front office is taking a very long term view, are you trying to move yourself to a winner now?