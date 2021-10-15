Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Patrick Williams, Coby White, Pippen, and more

Sam Smith:

I know everyone has to look for weaknesses, and even the most optimistic among us is not predicting the Bulls into the conference finals. So defense and size have been mentioned as the Bulls issues. Defense has become less mentioned with the addition of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso and the early play of LaVine and DeRozan. They seem competitive, though the way the NBA is played these days defense doesn't become much of a demand until the playoffs. During the regular season, now back to 82 games, there's so much load management and rest days and back to back holidays (and who knows with virus), and many of the best defenders who have more responsibilities, like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, rest on defense for much of the game by defending the weakness offensive players. Plus with all the switching it's often almost a zone setup. My belief is it's offense in the regular season, defense in the playoffs. The Bulls can worry about that then after missing the last four years and five of the last six. As for height, I'm also not particularly concerned now that there's a core of 6-5 to 6-7 guys for that switching. It was one thing when Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaq Harrison were involved in the switching. There's the three pointers and long rebounds factor, but more so big men no longer are post players who score. Even with an All-Star like Rudy Gobert, the Jazz isn't running the offense through him like offenses went through Ewing, Hakeem or Shaq. Ever see Gobert try to shoot? Sure, there are exceptions like Embiid. But the Bulls have a seven footer with bulk in Vucevic to hold off players like that, and it hardly seems to me many teams are playing to their second team big men. I like the way the Bulls are funneling in a core of 6-6 guys who are active and hustle and jump and box out like Johnson inside. He reminds me some of Paul Millsap, whom pro scouts said was too small to rebound. No offense, but then you get a seven footer like Markkanen. And as the cliche goes, it's not always the size but the size of the heart and desire. Not to extrapolate or project for Alize, but Rodman often did OK as a 6-7, 220 pound center.