Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Onyeka Okongwu, Obi Toppin, and more

Your article on the Bulls making a trade in the draft. I doubt Minnesota will give future considerations especially unprotected. The 1st overall pick, the #17 overall pick, Culver, and fillers such as James Johnson seems reasonable. I would do that trade, though I'm not really sure who I'd take. Take Anthony Edwards is my thought, but you have just acquired Jarrett Culver. Would the Bulls take Ball at number one? Couldn't they take him at #4? You bring up James Wiseman. I think he will be an interesting talent, but then do you break up Lauri and Carter? That can be a monstrous tandem up front. A few months back, there was an article about the Hawks being in play for LaVine. Now, the Hawks have the #6 pick and some good pieces. If I'm Chicago, I ask for Hunter, the #6 pick, Kevin Huerter.

Sam Smith:

This is why NBA GM is the best job in the world. Consider that there's no test, education or license requirement to be a GM, like someone needs to be an accountant or an electrician. And this is pretty much what they do all day, also. They sit around and come up with trades, and since most don't know much about math they have a guy around who can interpret the salary cap. Or plug it into the ESPN trade machine to see if it works. It could be because of the virus, but the Bulls new management team, while competent and professional, is keeping a safe distance from media and prying questions. A virus to avoid media! Why didn't we think of that before? And based on the relative surprise hirings and firings, they're good at keeping secrets. So I think we're all going to be trying out scenarios right up to the draft pick.

I messed around with Minnesota this week because they have the No. 1 pick, Zach was there and fans loved him and he's by far the most valuable player on the Bulls roster because of his rare combination for the Bulls of good health and high level performance. There's been blind speculation the Bulls would trade up, albeit without any specifics. So I added some speculation, though I think Minnesota ends up using the pick. Golden State's No. 2 supposedly is up for auction, and I assume they'd love Zach with his shooting. But I can't see anyone on that roster they'd give up in exchange for someone like LaVine whom I'd want in order to move up just two spots. Down two spots?

The Hawks are one of those teams said to want to trade its pick since with Trae Young an All-Star and adding Clint Capella they believe they can make a playoff run next season. They have cap room for a free agent, and I can see them loving to have someone like Zach. The Bulls didn't like Hunter in the last draft, but it's a new management. So who knows. I do like Huerter. Maybe management likes Reddish. The Bulls would have Nos. 4 and 6 and two young Hawks players. Probably something you'd have to consider, though that's going even younger and is this the right draft to begin yet another rebuild? Probably not.