Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about new Bulls roster, style of play, and more

Sam Smith:

There is a common misconception to blame only those in charge at the time. I know, the buck stops here. Though most people prefer it stops there. What we are best at is blaming someone after the results are in. Start a war and throw in a tax cut and watch the economy tank. Right, blame the guy taking over. I get it. You buy a used car the other guy destroyed, but you have to fix it. It's now your responsibility, but not your fault. But blame is an American tradition. You'd think the most knowledgeable people were the ones who call radio shows. It's surprising how many sports team executives and political parties overlook them when looking for expertise. Bud Selig and baseball were blamed for the steroid mess. But it was the players' union using its collective bargaining leverage that prevented testing until Congress got involved. And now players are offended and want to keep out Clemens, Sosa and Bonds from the Hall of Fame as cheaters? I'm generally sympathetic to unions having been on the receiving end as an employee all my life. But I never get defending the five percent of membership over the 95 percent. And so it is with the NBA and the players union. Be clear: Silver and the NBA desperately want vaccines required. Vital for business and all that. Remember last season games called off, players sidelined for weeks. The players union, as in baseball, is the obstruction, protecting the five percent instead of the 95 percent. I understand the need to also protect helpless minorities—as if the NBA has many of them—but what about the greater good? After all, you never can please anyone. A sports union once again is doing a disservice to its membership, if not the game, as it did in baseball. Bud Selig and the owners got the blame then, so maybe they're relying on that American myopia to blame the guys in charge no matter who is responsible. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, hardly a career management sympathesizer, wrote an opinion this week arguing to vaccinate or kick them off the team. So it hardly seems like a radical suggestion. At least Adam Silver and the NBA are on the right side of history.