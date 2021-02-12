Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about LaVine, Patrick Williams, and more trade scenarios

Jon Kueper:

So the Bulls aren't going to shoot like that (Wed. night) often but a lot of these games simply comes down to shooting the ball. But really, for the Bulls, they aren't going to have many games where they are the superior shooting team in general, since the only reliable/consistent one is LaVine. They are going to have to do it with defense and just a little above average shooting. With all these teams breaking records with 3 point attempts and makes, are teams trying to scheme to make stopping the 3 point shot as their main strategy? Is it futile to attempt that, since it is just too hard to slow down these 3 point shooters all over the court? Then you just give up too many easy baskets in the paint? It just seems like if a team had the best strategy to slow down the 3 point shots then they give their team a better chance to win, but how in the world do you do it?

For the Bulls, if they can figure out how to make Coby as comfortable as possible then they have the best shot at winning when he is shooting well. Maybe keep him on the court with Sato/Archie so Coby doesn't need to be the point guard, or somehow find a point guard somewhere to trade for since that seems to be the missing piece?