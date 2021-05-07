Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Draft position, superstars, and more

Sam Smith:

As you can see from above, I’m still refusing to accept having to watch those college guys’ highlight mix tapes again. I really did believe there was almost no chance the Bulls would get their pick this season. With what’s said to be only top four protection for this year’s pick from the Vucevic trade. Of course, as the way things go the Bulls lately have been hovering around the seventh poorest record. Yes, again! Put a team in Vegas already with the way the Bulls continue to hit seven. If it were to end this way—and I’ve projected or, at least, speculated otherwise—the Bulls would have about a one in three to one in four chance of getting into the top four and retaining their pick for this year. So if the Bulls hit the Vucevic and top four? AK has done it! I haven’t seen much of these college players, though there wasn’t much to see with all the virus postponements and delays. The past draft last year was not regarded highly, but has produced some excellent players thus far with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball leading the way. All the way down to Immanuel Quickly at 25 for the Knicks as a vital producer for a surprising Knicks team. Plus, Tyrese Haliburton and Cole Anthony have been dynamic surprises. The Bulls Patrick Williams has shown strengths that should endure, but he slowed the last month still averaging almost 30 minutes per game starting and fell out of the top 10 in scoring among rookies. The general consensus has been all season that Oklahoma State wing/guard Cade Cunningham is the most talented. He seems smooth, but the few times I saw him play (small sample so no fair judgments) he seemed to lack much motor. I liked USC center Evan Mobley, but the Bulls now have their big man with Vucevic. The Bulls seem to need a point guard, and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs is generally ranked top three to five. But he just seemed OK in the tournament and with players like Zach LaVine and Vucevic, I doubt you want a just turned 20-year-old point guard. Then there are some guys who went straight to the G-league who I never saw, mostly shooting guard and wing players, which seems the strength of this draft. I project Williams as a four, so I feel like the Bulls also can use a wing player who can score. Do I have to start watching all these videos again? I know fans love the draft, but enough already with the babies.