Ask Sam mailbag: Questions about DeRozan's role, CP3's legacy, potential trades, and more
Sam reaches into his mailbag to discuss playoff thoughts, Marko Simonovic, and more of your questions.
Ray Geiselman:
How does the net get changed if ripped since the rim doesn't have loops? Do the rims now come threaded and they just change the rim?
Sam Smith:
After all these years looking at the rim, I'll admit that I really hadn't noticed. I guess I got used to so many misses in recent seasons I wasn't looking at the rim. But it's not like your driveway rim for obvious reasons; unless 300-pound guys with athletic explosion hang out in your driveway.The gaps in the tubes? The net goes between those and then a titanium rod gets inserted through the tubes. It's called a tube-tie system. According to the manufacturer, it's an adjustable, shock absorbing, release/return mechanism concealed within a protective cover. It is designed to withstand shock loads due to a player slam dunking and/or hanging on the rim. The rim deflects down when a static load greater than the set point is applied and then returns to the playing position once the load is removed. Right, that's what I thought, too.
John Leichenko:
Are teams winning by a blowout and then taking the next game off (and get blown out)?
Sam Smith:
Yes. There's been an increase lately in angst about the lack of relative competitiveness from game to game in some series. Actually, I think it's been a terrific playoffs, especially the early rounds which were more competitive than usual, and a big upset with best record Phoenix going out early. There's a couple of reasons.
One is there isn't a team good enough to win a championship this season. But I assume one will. Which is why I was right and wrong about the Bulls this season. I thought one reason they had a chance to make a serious playoff run of some sort was that the competition league wide wasn't all that great. It wasn't; unfortunately, the Bulls weren't as good in the end as we thought. I know injuries, etc., but as we've seen there's an epidemic out there and it's not Covid. It's soft tissue. The other reason blends with the first. Basketball is more than any an energy sport. Meaning teams with more energy and effort generally have more success. It's why home teams usually get more foul calls, feeding off the energy of the supportive crowd. Obviously, you can't get that in baseball while trying to stay awake when pitchers check for a sign. The fans are pretty far away in football; plus it's difficult to develop a flow when you stop every 10 seconds to discuss what to do next. I have no idea what goes on in hockey. But the scoring seems more fortuitous than skilled since the scores often seem to be on deflections off someone's rear end. So you have all these flawed teams who thus have more weaknesses.
Then the energy wanes because with so many flawed teams lacking enough star level players there are going to be games where they just start slowly and then aren't quite good enough to recover from that because they don't have enough talent. After all, the "super teams" with Durant and LeBron and Kawhi/George didn't even get here. I like that because it opens the league for so many potential final four teams. No one saw Dallas as a final four. Which perhaps was why they also were the least competitive. But you really couldn't watch a series and have any idea who was going to win each game, which you can see with the TV "experts" who basically changed their predictions based on who won the last game. From game to game, I know I had no idea which team would show up. I think it makes for an excellent playoffs and perhaps more hope for many next season. After all, who's going into next season seeing these playoffs and thinking, "We can't beat those guys?"
Trevor Hoffler:
I'm not usually one to clamor for things like a dress code especially when the last time the league went out of its way to enforce one, it had racial undertones, but after watching Ben Simmons look like a neon sign exploded on the sidelines in Brooklyn, and Marcus Smart in Game 1 of Boston-Miami, would it kill these guys to at least wear synchronized color schemes? It's so distracting and "look at me" for guys who aren't even touching the floor. Regular season is one thing, but even fans during the playoffs will synchronize color. Im shocked there isn't already a rule for this.
Sam Smith:
Actually, I liked the bright colors. I personally prefer pastels. Check out my vest sweater collection. But there is an issue in there somewhere and it's not about race. It's about being a professional and respecting the game and the league and yourself. I know it's become a more casual era, but starting with the coaches, do they really have to look like gym teachers? The NBA in the past has had dress codes that at times got pushback from the players. I don't wear a suit and tie to the game. But I do believe when you go to work you should demonstrate some regard for your workplace with at least what they call business casual. I can see it being uncomfortable wearing a tie on the sideline, but the coaches basically have taken that down to looking like George Constanza. Frankly, they often look like they just got up from a big meal and the belt is too tight to wear one.
I get that there is some fashion revolution with players—though I'm still amazed and amused haute couture fashion includes jeans with rips and tears that I used to get sliding into second on the concrete "fields" where we played baseball in New York and my mother would then give to the Salvation Army—and I'll admit I do enjoy the clothing variety in their walk ins. I'm surprised like the baseball players they don't demand music. You wouldn't exactly call Jordan and Kobe and Scottie Pippen old school. But they looked incredibly sharp after games leaving the arena. Jordan preferred suit and tie, but even with a sport coat or a neat slacks and shirt ensemble you can demonstrate a measure of dignity about your profession. You know, be like Mike. Sure it all sounds old-guyish. But also if you're not playing would it be so bad to look at least like the guy with the expensive seats next to you? And as for the coaches, seriously, sweats to come to work? Why bother to work out so much if you don't wear a belt?
George Wilson:
It is certainly shaping up to be a very interesting off-season once again this year. I think DeRozan is more complicated after his play this season. It was fun at times but he overplayed the scoring role, in my opinion, to the detriment of the entire bench and Vucevic. It never seemed to me the bench players were able to get in rhythm. I don't think this works unless DeRozan mainly helps facilitate throughout the game and shares the closer role. When Caruso and Ball went down it seemed like Vooch was on an island alone the way opposing players blitzed him. I still think his defense was adequate. I would go after a starting level athletic power forward that can play good D, protect the rim and rebound. I would start Williams at small forward with Zach and Ball at guards. And I would bring DeMar off the bench as the most expensive 6th-man ever to run the bench and help close games. I really can't see it working with the same opening day lineup as last season. There really isn't enough defense. Am I totally off base?
Sam Smith:
As bases go you may have hit a home run, but passed someone on the way home and called out. How's that for a tortured metaphor? But I do like your thinking. The Bulls going into next season need to address shooting, size, toughness and defense; and that's a lot. Not that management said much after the season, but I do believe essentially the same group will return given the investment before last season and the crucial injuries to Williams, Ball and Caruso, the best defenders. Run it back and take another look seems reasonable.
So without having much more than a small exception in free agency and the No. 18 draft pick, how do you change much? Williams at small forward actually would address some of that with his size and potential defensive component and DeMar as a closer with fewer minutes playing against reserves could answer several issues. I doubt it's possible, though it would be a heck of a team-first message for DeMar to send. He's made his money and got his recognition. Why not? But I know: Basically an all-league player never comes off the bench. Though it really does make sense from a team standpoint since DeRozan needs to play less (he was fourth in the league in minutes played at almost 33) and basically did play with the reserves a lot, anyway, coming off early in the first and third quarters and going back with the reserves. And he never much looked to score to start games. But would his ego allow him to eschew the starter introductions? We've basically never seen it in the league. And would the team ever ask? With Williams that's the mistake many make in wanting someone to be what we need instead of who he is. It's still a small sample with the injuries, but Williams never has shown the inclination to be an attacking wing scorer, especially in a league where that's probably the most important position now. His size and potential skills could work really well, but would he work in that role?
But if the Bulls could pull that off, there's some powerful forwards that maybe fit the bill for power forward. I've always liked Montrezl Harrell, but he doesn't shoot. He is scary, though. Maybe P.J. Tucker, who is small but fierce and winning follows him. If he's healthy, which he hasn't been, I'd take a hard look at Markieff Morris, who can shoot and is tough. No one likes to mess with those Morris guys. The Bulls really need a "watch out for that guy" guy. Your suggestion is at least something I'd talk about if I were the Bulls. Good thinking.
Mike Queen:
Keep Coby White and sign TJ Warren. A guy who has missed the past 2 yrs could be a good bargain.
Sam Smith:
That's an interesting name, and interesting absence. He certainly was able to score, but who knows now. I assume they'll kick some tires. Hope he's not hurt again if they do that.
Alejandro Yegros:
I remember being surprised by how low you rated Chris Paul relative to other points. Did your estimation change any based on what he did (to start the playoffs). He was unbelievable.
Sam Smith:
He was, and then he wasn't, which has been the history of Paul in the playoffs, which is why I don't really have him as a top 10 all-time guy at his position. There's always a lot of recency with Paul. And he has been a great player. Sure first-ballot Hall of Fame. And, I agree, he probably kept the Suns in the playoffs in the first two rounds with his fourth quarter play. But he is small and has broken down in the playoffs often, and did so again. Which, as an aside, doesn't bode well for the Suns. I'm not sure if they max out Ayton being a franchise that has eschewed the luxury tax. They had some success at center with JaVale McGee and actually function more as a wonderful team unit than a star-driven and reliant group. So I could see them saying they're good with a defensive role playing center. They extended Paul over Ayton, which looking back given Paul's age and market obviously was a mistake. But you could see it in the thrall of being in the '21 Finals and Paul doing so much.
He does make big time shots to close games, and other than Booker, the Suns don't have much of that. Their team concept play is probably about as good as any but the Warriors. Paul's gotten a lot of credit in recent years, and he is an all-timer. But not a top 10 to me. I'd probably go with Oscar, Magic, Isiah Thomas, Steph Curry, Bob Cousy, Jerry West, John Stockton, Jason Kidd and perhaps Steve Nash and Walt Frazier ahead of him. Which hardly seems like a condemnation. And I still leave out Nate Archibald and Pistol Pete, who for a shorter time were amazing. What about Lillard? And Lenny Wilkens could get the ball to teammates as well as anyone. Iverson? Payton? Ever seen Guy Rodgers play?
Brian Tucker:
Since Bradley likely declines his player option since he could make more on a vet minimum, I imagine he's gone. And the Tristan experiment didn't work out, so there is a completely empty lane behind Vuc, and behind Patrick too.
1) Do you think Marco has any chance to fill a spot in the rotation? He has skills, but did you notice any bulking up, even a little, by the end of the season?
2) Do you think it is more likely we make the draft pick to keep, or to trade for someone to help win now?
Sam Smith:
I agree about Thompson, but not sure Bradley after hardly playing takes the risk with his Bulls salary similar. After all, $2 million isn't bad given you get such a good seat and food actually while you are on an airplane. Oh, right, the Bulls have a seven footer. Simonovic put up impressive numbers in the G-league, about 17 and 10, but the reports seem to have been he's not yet filled out enough to make an impact in the NBA. Unless he has a big bodied summer, I guess. I suspect they keep the pick as there seem to be a few players, especially centers in my view and a shooter or two who could fall, who could fill a need. If they need to add the pick with likely a reserve player to make a deal happen, I assume they would. My guess is they use and keep the pick.
Mike Cooney:
I'm so happy James Harden keeps a high profile in the NBA. Every other player on every other team is the first to get to practice, the last to leave, and works the hardest. I'm glad there's at least one guy in second place.
Sam Smith:
I've heard with so many players, as the coaches report, first to arrive and last to leave that the simultaneous efforts to get through the doors are believed to have caused so many injuries that teams are thinking of asking players to take tickets like at the bakery.
