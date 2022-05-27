Ask Sam mailbag: Questions about DeRozan's role, CP3's legacy, potential trades, and more

Sam Smith:

Yes. There's been an increase lately in angst about the lack of relative competitiveness from game to game in some series. Actually, I think it's been a terrific playoffs, especially the early rounds which were more competitive than usual, and a big upset with best record Phoenix going out early. There's a couple of reasons.

One is there isn't a team good enough to win a championship this season. But I assume one will. Which is why I was right and wrong about the Bulls this season. I thought one reason they had a chance to make a serious playoff run of some sort was that the competition league wide wasn't all that great. It wasn't; unfortunately, the Bulls weren't as good in the end as we thought. I know injuries, etc., but as we've seen there's an epidemic out there and it's not Covid. It's soft tissue. The other reason blends with the first. Basketball is more than any an energy sport. Meaning teams with more energy and effort generally have more success. It's why home teams usually get more foul calls, feeding off the energy of the supportive crowd. Obviously, you can't get that in baseball while trying to stay awake when pitchers check for a sign. The fans are pretty far away in football; plus it's difficult to develop a flow when you stop every 10 seconds to discuss what to do next. I have no idea what goes on in hockey. But the scoring seems more fortuitous than skilled since the scores often seem to be on deflections off someone's rear end. So you have all these flawed teams who thus have more weaknesses.

Then the energy wanes because with so many flawed teams lacking enough star level players there are going to be games where they just start slowly and then aren't quite good enough to recover from that because they don't have enough talent. After all, the "super teams" with Durant and LeBron and Kawhi/George didn't even get here. I like that because it opens the league for so many potential final four teams. No one saw Dallas as a final four. Which perhaps was why they also were the least competitive. But you really couldn't watch a series and have any idea who was going to win each game, which you can see with the TV "experts" who basically changed their predictions based on who won the last game. From game to game, I know I had no idea which team would show up. I think it makes for an excellent playoffs and perhaps more hope for many next season. After all, who's going into next season seeing these playoffs and thinking, "We can't beat those guys?"