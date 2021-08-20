Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about DeRozan, Lauri, Summer League, and more

Sam Smith:

Happy to be at a basketball game again. Not so thrilled by the continued excess caution of the NBA that keeps everyone so separated. Though I understand it's their business and they have to err on the side of lockdowns or be relentlessly second guessed. But now that we are looking for germs and viruses all the time we're going to find them. So if we have to live with this, can I ever speak to Billy Donovan? Oh, you meant the Bulls. I probably was most impressed with Marko Simonovic. Not that he was the best player there for the Bulls. Obviously, that was Patrick Williams for his three games. And not that Marko looks like an NBA starter, at least not yet for the Bulls. He's going to have difficulty on defense (yes, like about 90 percent of the NBA players) and doesn't play in the air much. But I was particularly impressed with his desire. There were several times he made mistakes or turnovers and immediately put his head down and attacked the basket. He looks like a serious competitor with decent skills to shoot and handle the ball and really runs the court like Noah. I'd feel comfortable putting him into the game as an end of the rotation guy or injury/load management substitute. The Bulls had a smart plan to basically use the first few games of Summer League as a basic training camp for Williams to force him to handle the ball, make plays and shoot. He tried, showing flaws with ball handling and shooting off the dribble. But he tried. He also looked like a veteran compared to most of the Summer campers, though younger. You could see it wasn't easy for Williams to play that way because it's not natural. He's one of those you can see would probably rather be a good teammate than a big star.

That's no problem for now with LaVine, Vucevic and DeRozan. Which will be the issue for Williams again. All those guys like to shoot. Can Williams be a little selfish and get his to occupy the defense? Or will he return to being deferential? Ayo Dosunmu got a chance to get the ball once Williams left after three games and Devon Dotson suffered a sprained ankle. Dosunmu probably would be best served playing in the G-league this season both to get playing time (too many guards ahead him) and needing a lot of work on his shot. He plays more now like version of Patrick Beverley, physical, but not quite Beverley level, defense and irritation. Dotson has a really impressive feel for point guard and plays with a high IQ seeing plays. He's a natural, but with a questionable shot. Though it looks better than Ayo's, who did improve at Illinois. I thought Ethan Thompson had some moments with shooting and might be worth a G-league look. Maybe Troy Baxter for some dunking entertainment.