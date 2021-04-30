Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Daniel Theis, trade reflections, Jalen Suggs, and more

Sam Smith:

For all those times many—mostly unfairly—condemned the Bulls for financial reasons, perhaps no one committed more financially during this season than the Bulls. The Celtics badly still need Theis, but they made the calculation to get under the luxury tax penalties. The Bulls took on Theis' salary. Similarly, the Magic curiously also decided to save money and basically dumped most of their roster even as injured Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac were supposed to be back for next season. The Bulls took on Vucevic's $20 million plus through 22-23. Can't say they're not trying. As for the NBA, there has been some alarm with the sometimes predictable play (you know, like college always is) perhaps an existential crisis awaits. I'm not quite there, and I think come the playoffs the high level quality will show. The pandemic has obscured a lot with the absences and illnesses and injuries from the short offseason. So teams perhaps have fallen into some traps of taking the easy way out at times. But I suspect there is come change to come, which is common in NBA history when the game lagged. The pop-a-shot three-point shooting contests from arc to arc aren't what the game needs more of. Like baseball with the home run/strike out ethic. I think Donovan has been one lf the better coaches in trying to maintain more variety of play. He just needs some more players. But there need to be some changes again, and the NBA generally has been good about doing that. The owners have routinely rejected this for years, and perhaps it's impossible the way arenas are formatted. But Adam Silver takes chances, and what surely leads to a lot of the current stagnation is the size of the court versus the size of the players. At 94 by 50, it's both lacking some length and width to accommodate more creative play. It's been about that size throughout the history of the league, though I recall some games the Knicks played in the 1960s in an armory that was smaller. Also, it was common in the 1960s into the 1970s for teams to play neutral site games where the courts weren't always quite regulation. The issue is pushing high paying fans farther back from the action and thus diminishing the potential value of those expensive court side seats. Though extending the court would create more of those sideline seats perhaps making up for the price changes. It's been suggested previously at times as the game becomes quicker and taller. But I wouldn't be surprised this time to finally start to see some action. A longer court also could change the arc for those easy three-point corner shots that require players to stand around and wait. The game does need to evolve again. It may be coming.