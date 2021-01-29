Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about coaching, trade ideas, Lauri Markkanen and more

Sam Smith:

I understand Billy Donovan cannot accept the turnovers and that's what teaching, improvement and development is about. I just see these Bulls always being a high turnover team the way they play and who they are. They don't have that traditional point guard facilitator player to run an offense perhaps other than Arcidiacono, whom they don't consider a rotation regular. So if you are going to play fast, as they do, and are asked to move the ball quickly without a true point guard you are going to make a lot of turnovers. Maybe not every game, but you are because if the players stop to think about not making turnovers they're not going to play naturally and to their capabilities and strengths. I'd forget about the turnovers, stop talking about it so much, accept it and try to win despite that with more possessions, more activity to force turnovers the other way and take advantage. Also learn to run a fast break better. They're often too close to one another. Spread out in lanes! You know, like they tell you in sixth grade when no one can lob the ball for a dunk. My view with the draft is if you get a good one, who cares who else got whom. I believe like you that Williams is a good one, so that works for me. Not that I saw Haliburton coming. It's too much of a second guess. After all, Haliburton was regarded as the third best point guard in this draft after LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes. And I didn't like either one of them. I didn't like Haliburton that much, either. He's surprised me with that shot going in so much. It's also the flaw when executives say they're picking the best talent available. That's a mistake because there is no perfect order of talent in any draft. I do believe in going for needs unless, say, it's LeBron and you already have a small forward. Unless the talent is so clearly superior, I'd always pick for need because then you still need that need you didn't believe you needed (I do love my need to write that sentence). I'm fine with Williams because it looks like the Bulls made an excellent choice, and if they went for a point guard I'm not sure they would have selected Haliburton. I recall having GMs tell me they liked point guard Kira Lewis Jr. It's easy to get it wrong; at least it looks like the Bulls got it right.