Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Bulls Minicamp observations, Jimmy Butler, and more

Which players seem like the safest to stay, and which seem like the least safe (excluding free agents)? Seems like there's been rumors or speculation about almost every player, other than Coby White. Do you think a draft night trade is likely? Or will they wait until mid season to better evaluate who they have?

Sam Smith:

Although it's been occurring like a slow moving lava out of a volcano, the effect appears to be the same. The old Bulls town we knew is being wiped out. Which suggests to me no one is safe. That recent Bulls camp isn't a good test because the Bulls players—unlike the Orlando bubble teams—didn't have a real camp of any sort before their games (scrimmages). You can't sit out five months and then in a week be ready to show what you have. Though I agree about White and heard he looked especially good in comparison to other players. But with the recent departure of virtually the entire coaching staff coming a few months after the hiring of a large new management contingent, it seems clear that the new management team not only is in charge but intends to remake the franchise in its image of a franchise. And there isn't a single player whom they acquired. Though we always hear how much it is a business, there is a personal connection—whether to prove your belief and vision or simply from a relationship—with players you acquired. That effectively ended for all the Bulls players with the hiring of Karnisovas and his team and then the addition of Billy Donovan and his assistants to come. Which actually makes it exciting, at least for fans, if not for every player.

This is going to be a difficult offseason to make many moves because of all the uncertainties to even when the next season will begin. Plus as Karnisovas and Eversley have said, they believe the Bulls underachieved. Which suggests players may be undervalued based on previous team records. And thus difficult to exchange for equal value. But the behind-the-scenes maneuvering for the last six months and that none of the new executives or head coach has any stake in any of the current players suggests everyone is being reevaluated, nothing much they did before matters because the new guys weren't watching, and there could be plenty more change to come.