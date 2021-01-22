Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Billy Donovan, "Learning how to win", and more

Sam Smith:

We're still not fully sure what is management's view for this season: Analyze and evaluate, which is what it seemed, and begin to put in a plan next summer with cap room? Or maybe change course and make a move now and go for something with the East, at least, up for grabs? Though let's consider this hypothetical: Kyrie. In watching this small sample since the Harden trade, what seems apparent is Harden likes playing with Durant and not so much Kyrie. Harden practically never even looked at Irving down the stretch against Cleveland the other night dribbling between his legs with Kyrie open. Harden with the connection to Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni seems to have walked in taking the ball, and that's that. We all had doubts whether this would work because of both the three balls thing and who'll play defense, no bench, no size. A lot of reasons. But this Big Three concept is a bit of a misnomer because teams really have room only for a Big Two. In Miami, Chris Bosh agreed to step back as basically a spot up shooter and defender.

On to the Bulls. Something we always hear is how do you get a star. Free agency this summer seems out for now with basically all the big names having resigned. So how do you get a star? Everyone seems to agree Zach LaVine can be a No. 2 star, but then how do you get better than him? You see where I'm headed here? To a crash? A disaster? Falling off the end of the world? If you don't luck into a star, it requires risk. Kyrie is as risky as it gets, but he's a star scoring point guard. He's made big shots in a championship game. The Bulls have a great locker room now with guys who love to be with one another. That's great, but it doesn't equal a title. Michael Jordan didn't even speak to half his teammates, same with Kobe Bryant. The superstars are not always the most humble and welcoming people. It's part of what makes them who they are. Bill Russell carried feuds with teammates for decades. Kareem may not ever have spoken to anyone.

What the Nets probably need more than anything the Bulls have, veterans and size to fill out their bench. As great as the Warriors' Five were, the reserves often were the difference. Heck, Andre Iguodala won a Finals MVP. I've never been a fan of Irving; and the Nets probably will want to play it out to see if it works and maybe figure they owe him for signing. Though maybe Kyrie will not want to be the third guy in the Harden/Durant buddy story. It would be a simple deal to make with the Bulls depth. Plus, the Nets would love to recover some draft picks. Would you do that if you were the Bulls and you could? Me? Let me think about it.