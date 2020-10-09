Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Billy Donovan, Draft prospects, and Bulls expectations

I have thought about and even mentioned once in a while that the NBA should consider moving the three point line 1.5 to 2 feet further out, get rid of the "corner three". I am sure this is not a new idea but I think it would return some balance to the game. It would allow more players to take higher percentage two point shots/ I am mentioning this because of Jimmy Butler's triple double. Teams can score a lot of points if they make more baskets and I feel this would help get more players involved. Here's another thought, maybe allow only a certain number of three point shots per team in a game, like 15. Coaches would need to be selective on who shoots a three. Random players would not be able to throw up a prayer whenever they feel like it. With the number of threes taken today the game reminds of the days we'd play ten games at the park and by the time we got to the last game we were so tired the only shots taken were from the modern day three point range. Not a lot fun at that point.

Sam Smith:

I wrote a column las week about Jimmy's 40-point game and hope it's inspiration for perhaps a return to some balance in the game. Some other aged broadcasters offered similar observations. The analytics community was predictably furious. How dare we question spread sheets! They said we missed the point again since they like free throws, too; and layups, so there!

They insisted our usage rate was not a plus but a minus and our true observation percentage was not a win but time for a replacement. Of course this analytics wave has been built around three-point shooting. We all like it some and it's added excitement to close games. But it's perhaps becoming a losing share to some viewers. It seems to me the unusual reliance on the three with many teams has made basketball worse. I'd also like to see the line changed to eliminate that corner three. Coaches and players are smart and always will figure out alternate ways to adjust and score. I think the league believed the three was added to the game as a bonus play and not the foundation for offense. It's been exciting and worked well when some teams practiced it, like the Warriors and some of Mike D'Antoni's teams. But it does often seem to make players look like they are watching golf all afternoon and ready for a nap.

I thought a big part of the reason the Heat beat the Celtics was when the Celtics got behind they devolved into pulling up for three after three as the Lakers did in Game 3 when they got behind. The game always is what it is, as players like to say. But it could be so much more interesting with the three as merely part of an offense and not its main focus. NBA ratings, understandably, have suffered for a variety of reasons as the playoffs come four months late during NFL season and baseball playoffs. Though the Finals have been better, it doesn't help when so many teams rely on merely running arc to arc, running a screen and searching out a long shot. Even if James Harden is excited. It's difficult to see the constant appeal in that. The zone rules combined with the enhanced three early in the 2000s seem to have run its course. It might be time for some new NBA rules changes.