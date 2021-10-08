Ask Sam Mailbag: Preseason Bulls reactions, Javonte Green, Marko, and more

As much as I wanted the Bulls to sign Lonzo Ball and am thrilled they got him because it was by far the best upgrade at the point guard they could have done and he fits their window perfectly, I'm wondering if the bulls have an opportunity to parlay him into a true all star player in Ben Simmons. The Sixers have to trade Simmons if he refuses to play this year. And Ball isn't a bad replacement for them. Would a combination of ball and Coby White plus the first round pick they got in the Lauri deal be enough for Philly to deal? I realize that trade can't happen until December or whenever but still. The bulls would have one of the more interesting starting fives in the league - and thats what wins in the playoffs.

Sam Smith:

Well, that was a short love affair for Lonzo. Big game Tuesday sure, but what have you done for me Wednesday and Thursday? Lonzo will have his struggles, also, and they always complained about his pick and roll effectiveness in New Orleans. So we'll see. It wouldn't exactly be the best advertisement for the Bulls around the league to trade their big free agent (sign and trade) acquisition immediately. Of course, if it could win you a championship, as the players like to say, it's a business. At this point, the 76ers might want to do that. It doesn't appear like they're going to get Damian Lillard, whom everyone has assumed they are holding out for. Now it's who's playing chicken longest, the 76ers fining him and docking him pay or Simmons accepting that. The 76ers could extend into the season and see if they still can win games, which would maintain their leverage. Though the question for any team once a player does that is, What if he does that here? It's usually not the case, and we know Pat Riley would take him. You've got to take chances sometimes if you want to succeed, and I agree with you that Simmons can make a big difference. I also think he's elite. But I actually believe the Bulls like the Lonzo fit just as well or better because he can—and will—shoot, is a good defender if not quite Simmons' level and spaces out the court better to accommodate a player like DeRozan. Not just because of his first exhibition game with the Bulls, Lonzo is a keeper. The Simmons/76ers melodrama is the stuff we love in the NBA and great spectator sport. It will be fun to see how it concludes without the Bulls involvement.