Ask Sam Mailbag: possible Bulls head coaching candidates, free agents, and Dancing with the Stars
Sam Smith has a full mailbag in this week's Friday edition of Ask Sam.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Peter Moore:
You post your Q&As on Fridays, remember? It's one of the only ways I know which day of the week it is, so pull it together, OK? Steve Nash has inherited a Phil-Jackson-level payload of talent as coach of the Nets. Do you see them in the eastern winners' circle next season, whenever it starts? And which ex-players do you see as possibles to go from unemployment to coach of the Bulls?
Sam Smith:
It's Ask Sam-u-copia. Enjoy this horn of plenty of basketball talk despite the NBA's attempt to contract a quarter of the league including the Bulls. So, yes, anyone can be a coach. Which is not to suggest Nash will not be successful. He's being considered the next Steve Kerr. Except he could dribble when he played in the NBA. So was Fred Hoiberg. Until he wasn't.
ESPN revealed the latest list of Bulls coaching possibilities this week, though perhaps they should have listed who's not being interviewed, which might have been fewer. Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, Wes Unseld Jr., Dan Craig, Jamahl Mosley, Stephen Silas, Ime Udoka, David Vanterpool, Chris Fleming among many others, presumably. So that should narrow it down, especially since Nash's name hadn't been mentioned by anyone. Until he got the job. Chauncey Billups where are you?
NBA front offices generally tend to be committed to this fail safe philosophy of seeing what worked somewhere else and then trying that. There is no school or degree or real training to coach. Kerr had none and became a multiple champion. Brad Stevens not only didn't in the NBA, but hardly anyone knew where his college was. Jim Boylen coached for decades on title teams and under a legion of Hall of Famers, some of the best ever in college and the NBA including on Gregg Popovich's staff.
So now it's former great guards? Where's Keith Bogans? Kirk Hinrich? Hey, why not Captain Kirk? One of the smartest and toughest point guards the team ever has had. Though I may have to reconsider that since I heard he's living in one of the Dakotas, which certainly is at least one too many. Is Rajon Rondo ready? Heck, he can't stay healthy anymore for 10 minutes. Lucky there are no more handshakes to keep him from another hand injury. I've always been partial to Brent Barry. B.J. Armstrong, another bright former Bulls point guard? Rick Adelman, Bobby Weiss, Matt Guokas and Jerry Sloan, all guards from the 70s Bulls, had successful NBA coaching careers. Being a point guard seemed to make sense as coach training. Maybe not Russell Westbrook, though. It's just what's in vogue each season. It helps to understand the game and people. That's really the formula, and why Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich were so successful. Everyone knows the game and most everyone knows when to call a timeout. The best know people. And then they have really good players. You know, like the Nets do.
Bruce Cotton:
How about conveying a message to Arturas Karnisovas, to stop screwing around with his reported B list of possible new coaches. If he really wants to "right the ship", go after Billy Donovan. That will send a message to season ticket holders, along with thousands of abused fans, the Bulls are serious about returning to relevance. To do otherwise, will mean 2-3 more years of depressing basketball, at best.
Sam Smith:
You mean the guy who kept leaving Steven Adams in for offense and his players wouldn't throw him the ball? They knew what would happen. By the way, seriously, they gave that guy a $100 million contract? I'm thinking a combination of Chris Dudley, Pavel Podkolzin and Jerome James would be more graceful and able to finish better against 6-4 centers.
Donovan's contract is up and given the Thunder had an overachieving season and went to that seventh game and a last shot, I assume Donovan returns. He's OK, but I don't see how your fan base would be excited about him. Not to say they will if it's one of the many anonymous assistant coaches being mentioned, but this was the Thunder's fourth straight first round playoff ouster. OK, they weren't favored in any of them. But they did have stars in Westbrook, though he may be the league's most uncoachable player, and Paul George and now Chris Paul. Donovan did get to the conference finals with a pretty loaded team with Durant, Westbrook and Ibaka and then lost a 3-1 lead. He's always struck me as a competent coach somewhat intimated by his stars. When his stars are good, like Chris Paul this season, he's good. When they are not, he's not. Which does define most NBA coaches. I guess if a good crewcut and low key demeanor appeals to you, then Donovan would work.
Adam Garcis:
Brett Brown, enough said. I think "the process" took a toll on him and with a fresh start could be really good. I was assuming being under Pop he had a good system. I thought it was Simmons and Embiid that couldn't play together.
Sam Smith:
Like I mentioned, Boylen was under Pop. Under and next to also means a good seat at the opera. I'm not that great lately at being for someone as much as I am against, I guess. Brown's also on my latter list. Does seem like a very nice guy and I do enjoy his accent. And he is reasonably candid, so I'd be less likely to doze off listening to him than, say, Donovan or Nate McMillan. I did like Fred Hoiberg and felt he just got caught in a bad situation with the Jimmy drama growing and then right into let's-lose-games-while-we-talk-about-being-competitive. That's no chance. Embiid is great fun for fans, but he does seem difficult to coach. Still it's an indictment when you have that much talent and you can't make it work.
Now everything for the Bulls changes with the additions of Karnisovas and Eversley. So there's no way to figure what they'll do. They've talked about liking defense and offense, good shooting and hard work and development. Seems to cover it. They do seem bright, prepared and knowledgeable. Which is a good start. Again, I liked Fred, but the Philadelphia story was Jimmy bailed on them because he saw Brown too much like Fred. Because Jimmy likes it best when you yell at him, like Buzz Williams did at Marquette. Jimmy pretty much, at least in private this time, did the you-don't-coach-hard-enough lecture with Brown, saying he allowed Embiid and Simmons too much latitude. Jimmy, too. It doesn't mean Brown cannot succeed, but again as with Donovan, I'm not sure I'm so excited with his experience.
Jason Mechanick:
I saw in a recent Ask Sam your thoughts on luring Pop away from San Antonio. Before the dreaded decision to make Coach Boylen, who seemed to be an excellent assistant coach, the head coach, I read several things about Becky Hammon. While she is certainly not Gregg Popovich, she has worked with him for 5 or 6 years. How about the Bulls enter the 21st century and hire a person with 5 years of assistant coaching experience, with one of the most fundamental systems ever, who received a glowing endorsement from former Bull, and likely Hall of Famer, Pau Gasol, but happens to be a woman?
She has been an accomplished player and been around, and I would assume, learned from a Hall of Fame coach. While I will always be partial to Coach Jackson, Pop won with less overall talent than most coaches in the past 20 years. I believe the Bulls have a ton of talent that is not being used right. If a new coach, with fresh eyes and years of experience with someone who maximizes the tools from his players, could get more out the current roster, then we have a winning team again. While I wish we could get Phil back or steal Steve Kerr, I don't see either of those scenarios happening. As a player, Hammon knew how to score and pass. If she can share her knowledge with Coby, Zach, Lauri, et al, and she brings Pop's winning plan, what else does she need to know?
Sam Smith:
I'm actually a little surprised her name hasn't come up more, though maybe it almost has become cliche to include her because she'd be the groundbreaking woman. I would definitely like to see the Bulls include her on the interview list. Maybe they have since it's pretty much a "sources" and we're not sure list. Now remember, she is a naturalized Russian citizen from her experience playing overseas as women players have to do. But since the next season starts after election day, that's probably no issue. You still hear the old fiction that male players won't respect a female coach and examples of players questioning female officials. Of course, they never question the men, right? Actually, I think NBA players would be fine with a female coach since so many of the strongest and most respected figures in their lives have been their mothers. If Hammon's capable, why not? Though because of her; not Popovich. But with the Nets opting for Steve Nash, there goes Pop's next rumored coaching job. Hey, Chicago remains open. And he is selling his house.
Samuel Israell:
What is wrong with Mark Jackson as a coach? Seems he's black balled! He would be great for the Bulls! He appears to be great with young talent.
Sam Smith:
Another familiar name often overlooked. With Mark, there's just probably too much baggage for a clean start with a young team and new management like the Bulls. Mark's certainly intelligent and articulate as we know from his TV work. But there was an extortion scandal and nude pictures and he's a pastor and all, and perhaps it shouldn't be disqualifying for an NBA job, but it may be too much for a Bulls management's fresh start. Jackson did get the Warriors off the scrap heap and ready to turn over to Steve Kerr for a championship run, which speaks to his competency. But there also was something of a scandal there with accusations on the coaching staff of spying in the organizations, firings, assistants banned from meetings. Probably too many cheap shot tweet possibilities for a fresh start with a young team. Jackson probably needs a more stable veteran group. Which is why I think it should be the Pacers. Not so much it's a great veteran group, but Mark had his most success there and is exceptionally close with Indiana favorite Reggie Miller. Maybe Mark and Miller to return with McMillan out? At least they could keep the monogrammed "M" towels.
Alejandro Yegros:
Is it a Bulls policy to not hire experienced head coaches? I guess the last one was Skiles, and I feel like he had almost burnt all his bridges so he might have come at rookie coach prices? Is this just a "Bulls are cheap" thing?
Sam Smith:
C'mon, aren't we past the spending thing yet? They just invested tens of millions in new management while still paying the old management and are paying the old coach while looking for a new coach. So you mean don't go for inexperienced guys like, oh, Brad Stevens and Steve Kerr? I'm ambivalent about that element of the search since I like the idea of experience, but it too often leads to recycling failures.
Skiles was different because he generally succeeded and then blew himself up. Remember, Thibodeau never had a head coaching job and as I recall the Bulls made him one of the league's highest paid coaches. Since I basically rejected all the experienced guys who were just fired (is Mike D'Antoni next? Whom I do like), I say we need to be open to someone we don't know. After all, Phil Jackson was a second year assistant whose experience was coaching in that era's version of the G-league. Actually, that's an interesting place that seems to have been ignored. It's where Coach of the Year "Without a Superstar" Nick Nurse came from. I thought maybe Jerry Stackhouse was that next guy until he couldn't wait anymore and went to coach Vanderbilt.
Kieron Smith:
Anthony Davis to Chicago if Lakers fail to win the title? Is that possible? If so, which power forward would Bulls look to get rid of?
Sam Smith:
I've been consistent in my view this is just another of the KG-is—coming, LeBron-is-coming, J.J. Redick-is-coming fantasies that have somewhat paralyzed the fan base for two decades. Davis can opt out of his contract this summer, though the Bulls have no salary cap room until after next season to pursue a free agent. I'm fairly sure the Lakers aren't into any sign and trades. Davis can opt in for another season, opt out and sign a new supermax deal, sign a short team deal and then more in a few years when the salary cap stabilizes as fans return to arenas.
He's got numerous options, all of which seem to suggest staying with LeBron. Though pretty much no one but Jay Williams seems to expect the Lakers to lose Davis, especially considering they're the Lakers, they gave up six players and picks to get him, and they're the Lakers. Though until the virus abates, LA isn't as appealing as it once was. This business started again recently when Williams, now in the hot take, hey-listen-to-what-I-just said, shouting-on-ESPN business, said on a Los Angeles show to not discount Davis going back home to Chicago. Jay Williams: "Anthony Davis is coming up, people. He's coming up. If the Lakers don't do it this year, hello, Chicago. That's where he is from. We've got to start pitching to people who want to come back home and rep home." I suppose then the Bulls could move on from all their power forwards back through Bob Boozer if they could get Davis. Very wishful thinking.
Art Alenik:
The Bucks have been down before and come back. And the Heat only won on a call. That call, btw, was technically correct – Giannis touched Butlers hip after the shot was off and he came down awkwardly. It's a safety foul, like sticking your foot out under a shooter. But that was an awfully tough call to decide a playoff game on. Do you think Giannis leaves if they don't win it all? I'd say it's more likely (esp. if they don't make the Finals) but not necessarily a sure thing. He'll definitely have all options open though. Maybe he likes the Midwest and won't want to move very far (hint hint, nudge nudge, enough said).
Sam Smith:
Maybe he'll want to play with future Bull Anthony Davis. It's already an ugly situation with NBA executives circling like sharks, like a man lost in the desert looking for water or like Charles Oakley seeking dancing lessons.
I think the Bucks are in trouble. The Heat basically has outplayed them for 95 and a half minutes. I told you Khris Middleton was an ersatz All-Star. Take away Giannis, which good coaches like Erik Spoelstra and last year Nick Nurse have done to some extent, and it's really not a very good Bucks roster. More spare parts and no real No. 2 star, especially when they have to make plays. In transition with the ball moving it is a lot easier than in the playoffs with some defense (Miami plays more than most in this NBA). Now if they had someone like Zach LaVine, a true All-Star without portfolio, it might be a little different. Too late for Zach to make the 2019 All-Star team? No offense to Middleton, who's a very good player. But as I digress here, the concept of being an All-Star has been perverted. It should be about stars and great individual play; not standing next to a star.
OK, on to Giannis. This Bucks playoffs from the start also has been about Giannis' 2021 free agency. He's the star of the class no matter what Anthony Davis does. Of course, it's all about what Giannis wants since he'll be wealthy anywhere. And he does seem to like Milwaukee more than most not wearing cheese brick hats. Only one person will be making the decision, so there's no sources who know. But going out a round earlier than last season with an older team with declining veterans (eight players at least 30 years old) to a Miami team featuring undrafted players would be devastating. Not fatal since as long as you have the MVP you can put together a contender. Next year will be Giannis' eighth in Milwaukee. That's a lot of patience.
Mike Sutera:
Charles Oakley is going to be on dancing with the stars lol. Hope he does better than Drexler did a few years ago. This show is all about personality and Clyde had none. Hope Oakley just lets go and has fun cuz if he can't dance the personality will keep him on.
Sam Smith:
Best news of the week. Perhaps not for Jim Dolan, though. Nothing made me smile more this week. And these days those smiles are rare, so treasure them.
It's not the starriest cast with someone from that Tiger King show which I didn't watch as one of the big star names. I did watch about five or 10 minutes after hearing so much about it. Oak's selection as brilliant as it seems apparently comes in the wake of the Last Dance. Several former Bulls players were approached about being on the prime time dance off show, though maybe not Bill Wennington. And I get to tell my wife I'll watch TV with her even if there's an NBA game on.
Oak will be great because he talks a lot, you can't always understand everything he says, he's funny, honest and doesn't care what anyone thinks of him. And he may be the toughest guy ever to play in the NBA. There is no category like that anymore with all the non-contact rules. In the 60s and 70s when a brawl was good for a rest period, the toughest were guys like Clyde Lovelette and Tom Meschery. That's because they tried to fight Wilt. You go after the strongest man in NBA history, that's showing everyone something. Shaq always said he was the strongest, but all I remember is him going after Brad Miller. Jim Loscutoff was in that team picture along with Al Attles. Willis Reed was mostly a nice man, but won one of the most famous fights in NBA history when he basically beat up an entire Lakers team during a game. In his time, no one in the NBA was feared more than Oak. I'm not sure the dancing competitors will feel the same, but they shouldn't tangle with him. But can't wait to see Oak tango.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.
NEXT UP: