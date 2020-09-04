Ask Sam Mailbag: possible Bulls head coaching candidates, free agents, and Dancing with the Stars

You post your Q&As on Fridays, remember? It's one of the only ways I know which day of the week it is, so pull it together, OK? Steve Nash has inherited a Phil-Jackson-level payload of talent as coach of the Nets. Do you see them in the eastern winners' circle next season, whenever it starts? And which ex-players do you see as possibles to go from unemployment to coach of the Bulls?

Sam Smith:

It's Ask Sam-u-copia. Enjoy this horn of plenty of basketball talk despite the NBA's attempt to contract a quarter of the league including the Bulls. So, yes, anyone can be a coach. Which is not to suggest Nash will not be successful. He's being considered the next Steve Kerr. Except he could dribble when he played in the NBA. So was Fred Hoiberg. Until he wasn't.

ESPN revealed the latest list of Bulls coaching possibilities this week, though perhaps they should have listed who's not being interviewed, which might have been fewer. Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, Wes Unseld Jr., Dan Craig, Jamahl Mosley, Stephen Silas, Ime Udoka, David Vanterpool, Chris Fleming among many others, presumably. So that should narrow it down, especially since Nash's name hadn't been mentioned by anyone. Until he got the job. Chauncey Billups where are you?

NBA front offices generally tend to be committed to this fail safe philosophy of seeing what worked somewhere else and then trying that. There is no school or degree or real training to coach. Kerr had none and became a multiple champion. Brad Stevens not only didn't in the NBA, but hardly anyone knew where his college was. Jim Boylen coached for decades on title teams and under a legion of Hall of Famers, some of the best ever in college and the NBA including on Gregg Popovich's staff.

So now it's former great guards? Where's Keith Bogans? Kirk Hinrich? Hey, why not Captain Kirk? One of the smartest and toughest point guards the team ever has had. Though I may have to reconsider that since I heard he's living in one of the Dakotas, which certainly is at least one too many. Is Rajon Rondo ready? Heck, he can't stay healthy anymore for 10 minutes. Lucky there are no more handshakes to keep him from another hand injury. I've always been partial to Brent Barry. B.J. Armstrong, another bright former Bulls point guard? Rick Adelman, Bobby Weiss, Matt Guokas and Jerry Sloan, all guards from the 70s Bulls, had successful NBA coaching careers. Being a point guard seemed to make sense as coach training. Maybe not Russell Westbrook, though. It's just what's in vogue each season. It helps to understand the game and people. That's really the formula, and why Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich were so successful. Everyone knows the game and most everyone knows when to call a timeout. The best know people. And then they have really good players. You know, like the Nets do.