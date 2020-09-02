Ask Sam Mailbag: PG options for the Bulls in 2020 Draft and more

I feel the Bulls should select Obi Toppin or Killian Hayes. I see Deni as a bust. Killian Hayes' fit is obvious. However, I think Obi can play both forward positions. He reminds me a lot of Jabari Parker actually. They said the same things about Jabari's weaknesses as they do Obi's. If Parker didn't fall into Jim Boylen's doghouse he could have contributed a lot more. He actually played very well when on the floor sans the defense. I actually think Denzel Valentine could have contributed also but that's a story for another day. Additionally, as a GM, you have to take into account the possibility of signing a top free agent next summer considering the talent that maybe available. I know, I know the Bulls haven't been too lucky on that front in years past. But where would a player like Jayson Tatum (RFA) or Gordon Hayward (UFA), for example, fit if the Bulls took a traditional small forward in the draft (Deni)? Would you then sit Deni on the bench with Hutchison? The point guard free agent class of 2021 looks old and weak to me which would be another vote for Hayes. Btw Derrick Rose would be an excellent back up to Coby White and he's available in 2021!

Sam Smith:

Let's wait a year before we revisit the Rose return.

Hayes hasn't been much mentioned as high as No. 4, which as I've often mused is pretty much an arbitrary rating since there's no scientific method for determine draft order. I'm often cynical (more skeptical on my good days) about the NBA scouting process. I basically envision all these scouts sitting down to those nightly $400 dinners on the road and comparing lists so that none of their bosses will ask them why theirs was so different. There's no other way basically every team every year can rate the same dozen guys in almost the identical order. And then when we look at the drafts 10 years later the order isn't close. But the virus may change all that this year because nobody was able to go on the road and travel all over Europe for months to see some kid perhaps practice. Sure, they can Zoom, but maybe this year we see a variation without all those group workouts and expense checks.

I wrote Monday about forwards Toppin, Avdija and Okongwu. Though, as an aside, it's not a level playing field with Jabari. The Bulls obviously erred in signing him, but that was after two ACLs. Before that he was looking really good with Giannis. Better at least in talent than with Middleton as Giannis' No. 2. But the fit probably is better because Middleton only is an All-Star because he plays with Giannis. Jabari might have demanded the ball too much from Giannis (sort of like everyone's awkward fit with Westbrook) because pre-injury Jabari really was a highly talented offensive player. But, OK, what about those point guards? The generally accepted point guard draft order for now seems to be Ball, Haliburton and Hayes, all of whom could be available when the Bulls select at No. 4.