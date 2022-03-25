Ask Sam Mailbag: Patience ahead of the playoffs, free throw issues, Lonzo Ball and more
Sam answers your questions about the Bulls' issue getting to the free throw line, Lonzo Ball's outlook and more.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Art Alenik:
I heard on a podcast a discussion of what makes a this a "successful" season for the Bulls. If they aren't as dominant as they looked for a while earlier, they are still relevant. They should make the top 6 and avoid the play-in tourney.
If relatively healthy, they should also be competitive and maybe even win the first round. At the same time, it's disappointing to see how they've regressed, mostly in the past month. Right now, they're worse than their record, and of course their record is fading game by game.
My best hope is that by playoff time they get healthier and look a little more like that early season juggernaut. If they continue to fade and end up in the play-in, or get swept in the first round, I'm not feeling so good about next year.
Sam Smith:
I've heard some of this discussion lately since, and I understand, pretty much everything in sports is about ratings and the binary success or failure test. And it hasn't been a good time for the Bulls since All-Star break. The discussion seems to be something like a first round playoff win would be a successful season. Losing in the first round, and, of course, not making it from the play-in would be a failure.
I have this soft spot of actually preferring to see what happens before making any sort of final judgement.
I'm hardly ready to rate, or write off, the season with a few weeks to go despite this latest drop off. However—trumpets could accompany me here—I rate it a success. No, not because it's the team's web site. Remember, I have that disclaimer, and most people I run into who know who I am still think I work for The Tribune, anyway. Dare I say it? Dare I? Yes, it's a process. No, not that one, though there were some suspicious results the last few seasons for the Bulls as well. But no matter how this season concludes, the Bulls are again relevant. That's something, a big something.
Sure, they need stuff, especially some taller people and some who pass and dribble better. But it's a big step beyond the Sacramento and Orlando and Detroit and Houston to be taken seriously.
With a legitimate MVP contender and league permission for MVP chants, a coach missing by one game to coach the All-Star team and plenty of apologies for missing the point guard.
It hasn't helped the record, but their players got on the scouting reports and opponents stopped resting their best players against them. They made the power ratings. Toward the top. They got good enough to dream. It's not only a big step, but a giant one from where they'd been, a path out of rebuilding that sometimes can take a decade. And people liked watching them. They won't need to apologize for any of that. And remember, it's a Second Season and everyone is 0-0 pretty soon.
Randall Sanders:
What are the Stipulations on the 1st round Pick the bulls received in the Lauri Markkanen Sign & Trade to Cleveland ?
Sam Smith:
Wait 'til next year. The Trailblazers' story, and they are sticking to it, is that it's not a rebuilding but a reconfiguration. At least come the summer. For now they are in full tank mode, and the Bulls get their first round pick the next time they make the playoffs. That certainly won't be this season, though the Bulls have their own.
Damian Lillard has two more seasons and a player option for $48 million in 2024-25, though the summer likely will provide the fodder for Lillard and Bradley Beal trade speculation given that it's unlikely either franchise is able to turn this summer into making them contenders. If Lillard moves on, it could be awhile before the Bulls see that pick.
Brian Moore:
The Bulls are right where they want to be at this given moment. Fifth place in a crowded Eastern Conference with something to prove (no wins versus top 3 teams in each conference). We don't want the Bulls in 1st or 2nd place, because one of those teams gets the Nets.
These last 30 days, let them do their best and maybe they achieve 4th or even 3rd seed. Win one playoff series and then lose in the 2nd round.
Sam Smith:
So the New York mayor finally caved. I suspect that had a lot more to do with several Yankees players, apparently including slugger Aaron Judge, looking like they couldn't play at home. And I believe that Mets owner is a large political contributor. Just sayin'. The mayor is from Brooklyn, but he knows the Yankees are the city's team. And, yes, money talks. You're not getting reelected benching baseball. It doesn't seem like the Nets have enough time to get into the top six.
They'd probably have to win out, though the Cavs are in full collapse without Jarrett Allen. The Bulls can help with that Saturday in Cleveland. But if the Nets get through that means you may have fought all season for first or second and then open against the preseason favorite?
Of course, now that Jimmy Butler appears to be working on breaking up his fourth team, maybe the Heat is working its way out of Nets range. Which also could be the genius of Jimmy. It's perhaps no coincidence he blew up the huddle—supposedly he said he still wants Fred Hoiberg to coach him harder—against the Warriors the same day word leaked that Kyrie should be able to play at home starting this week. Time to slip to third in the East?
Though also for those Nets who knows if Ben Simmons can, will or wants to play. But if the Nets can get through the first round and Simmons does play…yeah, yeah, may just be too many ifs. Kyrie can't play in Toronto if that's the first play-in game for the Nets. But then the loser gets a second chance, and suddenly Jimmy's destruction of the Miami culture pays off for the third place Heat?
With nine games left, the Bulls with their home record sure would like a shot at No. 4 and take their chances. Yes, still plenty to see here. No need to move on quite yet.
Alejandro Yegros:
I hope you offer a theory in your mailbag for this because this stat is incredible. I've never seen anything like this:
Record vs top 3 teams from each conference: Bulls (0-16)
Sam Smith:
I'm going with the theory they may have decided on before the season that you only can win a certain number of those kinds of games, so why waste them in the regular season?
Ateeq Ahmed:
DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic had zero free throws against Miilwaukee? We deserved the loss so can't blame the refs. But zero attempts between two starters? Some of the no calls looked like there was contact.
Sam Smith:
Sometimes you actually have to watch the game instead of looking at the box score. Plus, while you are getting ready for the playoffs, so are the officials and the league.
I thought Alex Caruso had it right, that the game was judged like a playoff game, which meant we're not bailing you out.
The Bulls seem to be taking the wrong message from LeBron lately: Complaining to officials a lot. The Bucks are a smart veteran team, so they weren't going for DeRozan's pump fakes, and making it tougher for him to get to his spots. They basically were saying you can't beat us making 11 two-point jump shots. And Vucevic no fault of his mostly gets his shots in the Bulls offense on the perimeter.
He didn't attempt a shot within 15 feet, and Lopez mostly made tepid closeout attempts. You don't get to the free throw line that way.
Actually, I though the player who had the fewest no calls against him was Giannis, whom the Bulls battered quite a bit into nine turnovers. But he knows just going to the floor in the playoffs doesn't mean you are fouled. This Bulls group doesn't know that yet. That's what a lack of playoff experience means. It's also why experience wins in the playoffs.
Mike Sutera:
That Jusuf Nurkic fine for throwing the fan's cell phone in Indianapolis. Is it that players have gotten so soft? Or is there more? I don't mind a you suck or a Westbrick chant, but never anything about race or family.
Sam Smith:
I saw a Chris Haynes report for Yahoo!, and he's a reliable media person. He wrote that the fan who Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted "your mom is trash" and said his "grandma's a b***h." Nurkic's grandmother passed away with COVID-19 in 2020.
I saw that clip and it looked like it was maybe a 15-year-old. Who is yelling that sort of stuff at anyone? Plus, at a quiet guy not even playing. Are you nuts? Actually, Since Nurkic has never been involved in anything like that, shame on the NBA for coming down so harshly even if I know there's this fan interaction no-no thing. But isn't there some fan responsibility?
The Pacers have a responsibility if Nurkic's version is true to ban that kid and his family. The world's gone mad!
Mick Worth:
Does Billy saying that he is looking at Alex Caruso starting long term pretty mean that Lonzo Ball is done for the season?
Sam Smith:
Not so much by what he said; that seemed more the Ayo to Alex handoff that's been coming with Billy pretty much when Caruso was ready suggesting he was waiting for a release of the playing restrictions and a bit more wrist healing. Though backing off Ball running for 10 days does suggest he won't return. Which really should not be a surprise.
Caruso and Patrick Williams had wrist injuries. Ball had meniscus knee surgery; bigger and big deal. And then with talk about an ankle bone bruise, which doesn't heal quickly, it's difficult to imagine that Ball could basically come back and step into the lineup for the playoffs with the increased demands and physical play. The risk doesn't seem worth it to me, though the Bulls haven't revealed any determination.
Derrick Rose's knee surgery was more severe, but Ball has a history with his left knee. With a long contract and this not the final season in Bulls history, I hope they are being cautious. Ball had a sprained MCL as a rookie and arthroscopic surgery after his rookie season for his first torn meniscus. At the end of his second season, he attempted to have ankle surgery the Lakers rejected and then traded him. Also, remember his last season in New Orleans then coach Stan Van Gundy played him off the ball in seemingly asking less of him, though Ball was healthy.
We should get some clarification once this latest 10-day pause concludes, but I'd caution patience.
Brett Walker:
Much is being made of the Bulls being 0-16 against the top three seeds in each Conference. What do you think we need to take that 'next step' and start competing against the very best in the league?
Is it simply a case of the group collectively needing more experience of playing together, learning how to close out games together, etc, or do you think we need to address a specific need player-wise in the off-season so we come back even better next year?
Sam Smith:
It's too soon to make these sorts of determinations with the playoffs capable of changing so much. We all acknowledged coming into the season the Bulls Achilles Heel could be size. But I liked the way Donovan chose to play, actually going smaller and focusing on fast breaks, turnovers and defensive annoyance to offset the rebounding.
That took a small hit with the quick loss of Patrick Williams, but mostly with the knee surgery for Lonzo Ball. Once Ball went out, the Bulls had to go deep into the bench. Which was why Donovan got Caruso back into the starting lineup as soon as he could.
In a general way the planning could still change based on what occurs in the playoffs. But the Bulls could use an athletic shot blocking type seven footer like the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson to play behind Vucevic and some with Vucevic at stretch four. And an attacking point guard maybe as a backup or occasional tandem depending on what goes on with Ball's heath.
Mike DeQueen:
The Grizzlies are 16-2 without Ja Morant. Is their head coach Taylor Jenkins Coach of the Year?
Sam Smith:
Taylor Jenkins probably is right there now. I saw he was the pick of Minnesota coach Chris Finch, who should be top five himself the way the Timberwolves have played. The favorite probably still is Monty Williams, especially the way the Suns kept it going with Chris Paul out. I'm still with Erik Spoelstra, perhaps even more so now, for threatening to kick Jimmy Butler's butt during a game and chasing him halfway across the court.
John Peterson:
The Bulls have had an exciting season but appear to be wearing down these last few games. The playoffs remain but few are optimistic with their record against better teams. Beyond signing Zach LaVine, what do the Bulls reasonably need next season to really be a serious contender?
Sam Smith:
Sam: I know you want exciting, but originally you were writing about "exiting". I'm, of course, willing to wait for at least one playoff game before we move on.
I understand a big part of the excitement with the Bulls this season was the hope and possibilities, and taking time to dig out your No. 1 foam fingers. It seems less so lately, though mad cap that I am, I am willing to wait until they play at least one playoff game.
I know, I've always been reckless. At least for now, being a playoff team in the East still makes you a contender. As slim as that's seemed lately.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.
NEXT UP: