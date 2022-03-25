Ask Sam Mailbag: Patience ahead of the playoffs, free throw issues, Lonzo Ball and more

My best hope is that by playoff time they get healthier and look a little more like that early season juggernaut. If they continue to fade and end up in the play-in, or get swept in the first round, I'm not feeling so good about next year.

If relatively healthy, they should also be competitive and maybe even win the first round. At the same time, it's disappointing to see how they've regressed, mostly in the past month. Right now, they're worse than their record, and of course their record is fading game by game.

I heard on a podcast a discussion of what makes a this a "successful" season for the Bulls. If they aren't as dominant as they looked for a while earlier, they are still relevant. They should make the top 6 and avoid the play-in tourney.

Sam Smith:

I've heard some of this discussion lately since, and I understand, pretty much everything in sports is about ratings and the binary success or failure test. And it hasn't been a good time for the Bulls since All-Star break. The discussion seems to be something like a first round playoff win would be a successful season. Losing in the first round, and, of course, not making it from the play-in would be a failure.

I have this soft spot of actually preferring to see what happens before making any sort of final judgement.

I'm hardly ready to rate, or write off, the season with a few weeks to go despite this latest drop off. However—trumpets could accompany me here—I rate it a success. No, not because it's the team's web site. Remember, I have that disclaimer, and most people I run into who know who I am still think I work for The Tribune, anyway. Dare I say it? Dare I? Yes, it's a process. No, not that one, though there were some suspicious results the last few seasons for the Bulls as well. But no matter how this season concludes, the Bulls are again relevant. That's something, a big something.

Sure, they need stuff, especially some taller people and some who pass and dribble better. But it's a big step beyond the Sacramento and Orlando and Detroit and Houston to be taken seriously.

With a legitimate MVP contender and league permission for MVP chants, a coach missing by one game to coach the All-Star team and plenty of apologies for missing the point guard.

It hasn't helped the record, but their players got on the scouting reports and opponents stopped resting their best players against them. They made the power ratings. Toward the top. They got good enough to dream. It's not only a big step, but a giant one from where they'd been, a path out of rebuilding that sometimes can take a decade. And people liked watching them. They won't need to apologize for any of that. And remember, it's a Second Season and everyone is 0-0 pretty soon.