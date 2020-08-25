Ask Sam Mailbag: Options with the No. 4 pick

I think the Bulls will get a helpful player but it would be more helpful to know the coach and whether he can figure why the Bulls are less than their parts. In hindsight, the biggest disappointment of the past couple of coaches was their inability to get the team to buy in for both themselves and their teammates.

Sam Smith:

There has been too many coaches in the last few years, too many players and too many agendas. Presumably that's over with now as the new management team led by Arturas Karnisovas seems focused, serious and committed. So maybe Gregg Popovich? We all believe the game's greatest active coach will remain with the Spurs and try to fulfill his Olympic commitment next year. But suddenly one of the latest NBA rumors/hot takes is the Nets are pursuing Popovich. It makes some sense since the Spurs are rebuilding with younger players and the Nets might be a contender with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Tom Brady decided for a late career change of scenery. It happens. Lifestyle also matters when you've accomplished so much. Popovich does love New York City and usually spends a few weeks there every summer walking around and sampling new restaurants and wines.

But then why not Chicago? It's not New York with restaurants, but pretty darned close. And you don't have to coach the uncoachable Irving. I think the Bulls in recent years with the rebuilding and losing began to get a little too defensive and forgot who they are. The Last Dance documentary reminded many. The Bulls are an historic NBA franchise in one of the world's greatest cities offering the best in culture and cuisine, a prideful city and franchise. Jerry Krause was condemned for his infamous organizations win championships comment. But he was right. Jordan was the finisher. But it was an organization brilliantly built to support Jordan's excellence and as devoted a fan base as there is in sports with league leading attendance even for a decade after Jordan left the Bulls. Plus there's a lot more talent—with another top four draft pick to come and a huge salary cap availability after next season—than the record suggested last season, talent that perhaps just needs a bit more direction and professionalism for a massive turnaround. And Pop is from here. Well nearby, northwest Indiana known as The Region; basically a Chicago suburb. Pop grew up in East Chicago and went to high school in Merrillville, Indiana. Pop's in great shape and seems as feisty as ever. If the Nets can get in the conversation with the league's lowest attendance and two stubborn vets coming back from serious injuries, then why not others? Maybe Pop wants a change of scenery after the longest playoff run ever. There's nothing yet to suggest he does. But it is a reminder that for the Bulls no matter whom they pursue, it's time to aim high without apologies.