Ask Sam Mailbag: NBA Trade Deadline Roundup and more

Brooklyn did the most significant transformation before the deadline. It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out. It should be put up or shut up time for Harden in Philly. Hopefully shut up.

Sam Smith:

The process finally pays off? I always said rebuilding with draft picks takes about 10 years.

It's an interesting dichotomy with this trade. I'm also for the Nets, though I believe the consensus more favors the 76ers. Who actually probably have a better chance to win this season with more Nets ifs. The problem is there are too many unlikeable players involved that it's difficult to develop a favorite.

Running out of options to entertain myself and make myself a better citizen, I ended up Thursday night watching the All-Star choose up, as we called it in Brooklyn when I played.

It was pretty obvious neither LeBron nor Durant wanted Harden, who was taken last even after Rudy Gobert. And no one wants him in an All-Star game. Having pushed his way out of Brooklyn was obvious, but quitting on his second team in a year leaves you wondering.

And then he'll be asking for that $200 million extension? There apparently was an agreement in the deal Harden must pick up his option for next season (gulp, $47 million), so the deal must be that the 76ers have to win a title this or next season for Harden to get that extension.

Harden usually starts trying again after he gets what he wants and screws his former team, so the 76ers, especially being able to keep Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey, look like East favorites with the way Joel Embiid is playing and the possibilities in the slower, playoff half court game.

After all, since Simmons refused to play they basically replace Seth Curry with Harden while about two games out of first place. But I still like the deal for the Nets. Simmons, I assume, returns to play. We're not doctors and all that, but his issues seemed with the organization and the city.

Irving is on the road-game-only schedule, but with governors around the country removing the COVID restrictions it seems like he'll be able to play home games, also, before too long. Why he refused to get vaccinated, yes, makes him as troublesome for his team as Simmons was for his. So in a way it was the classic NBA trade of the guy we hate for the guy you hate.

I'm more of a Simmons fan than many. He's much younger than Harden, who probably is the league's worst defender. The Nets, I'm surprised, also recouped a lot of what they gave up for Harden with size, shooting and draft picks. It's been suggested this is for next season since Harden as a potential free agent probably was leaving the Nets, anyway. But when Durant returns from his knee sprain, that's now three 7-footers who defend well with Simmons to facilitate since Irving doesn't care for that.

I like the Nets fit better with Simmons. It certainly should make for a great playoffs in the East as you won't want to get the Nets in the first round as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.