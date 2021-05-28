Ask Sam mailbag: future PG options, Derrick Rose, old-school Bulls, and more

Sam Smith:

It was good to see, especially as we know how much Rose was dismissed and written off to the point the national consensus was he was done. And there he is the TNT postgame playoff interview and that best player on the floor guy. Good for him. But while Thibs again gets condemned for the playing time, I'd like to address that sham science. Talk about Bull.

There is absolutely none and has never been any correlation between those minutes played and major injuries. Yes, Derrick got hurt at the end of that game in 2012 when he could have been out. But as even he's pointed out, it was him doing that jump pass stuff. I get the notion if you extend yourself with wear things can break down. As us older people discover with our bodies. But this difference between 34 minutes played and 38 and then saying a guy can come back and play 20 and not 24 is ridiculous. Kareem probably averaged 40 minutes his first 10 years and had the longest career. Similarly Karl Malone. And Jordan and Pippen. Atlanta lost that game because Nate McMillan decided he had to rest Trae Young. Why? The Knicks play so slowly you can rest on their possessions. I don't know if this is coaches or doctors or trainers or the betting apps. But someone is messing with crazy minutes limits and costing games. The problem is players then come to believe it, like in baseball where media falls into paroxysms of disbelief when someone throws 95 pitches. And yet more players than ever have arm surgeries. This has become epidemic especially with the Clippers, who seem most proficient at resting. It seems to work given the excellent contracts they get. Must be because they think better in the offseason. Good for Thibs. Let ‘em play! That's what they are there for.